Every Seasonal Mod Available on the ‘Paradrome Cube’ Artifact in Destiny 2

Seasonal artifacts have become a staple in Destiny 2 ever since the first artifact was introduced in Season of the Undying (one of my favorite seasons). The idea behind the seasonal artifact system is that you progressively unlock different mods in the artifact through gaining XP and leveling up your Guardian and the Season Pass. There are a total of 25 unlockable mods in each artifact, but you can only choose to unlock 12 of them at one time, since you only get 12 artifact unlocks. If you want to switch up your mods, you’ll need to pay a massively increasing Glimmer cost which resets your entire artifact, but gives you all of your currently earned artifact unlocks. I do wish that Bungie would change this, because there really isn’t a point in only being able to unlock 12 of these mods when you can already only equip a few of them at a time. At the very least, it should be significantly less – if not free – to completely reset your artifact, and while we’re at it, make equipping mods free too! I can’t explain how sick and tired I am of using up all of my Glimmer just to keep swapping my mods back and forth. Anyway, I digress – here’s every single mod available in Season of the Splicer’s artifact, the “Paradrome Cube.”
Column 1
In column one, we’ve got:
- Overload Submachine Gun (Arms Armor Mod)
- Uninterrupted fire from your equipped SMGs grants bullets that stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.
- Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle (Arms Armor Mod)
- Scout Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Scout Rifles deal bonus damage against Barrier Champions.
- Unstoppable Sidearm (Arms Armor Mod)
- Aiming down sights with any Sidearm you are wielding loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.
- Overload Hand Cannon (Arms Armor Mod)
- Landing consecutive hits disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.
- Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle (Arms Armor Mod)
- Auto Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Auto Rifles deal bonus damage against Barrier Champions
Column 2
In column two, we’ve got:
- Grenade Launcher Scavenger (Leg Armor Mod)
- Grenade Launchers get bonus reserves when you pick up ammo.
- Rocket Launcher Scavenger (Leg Armor Mod)
- Rocket Launchers get bonus reserves when you pick up ammo.
- Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim (Chest Armor Mod)
- Reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming Pulse Rifles.
- Scout Rifle Loader (Arms Armor Mod)
- Increases reload speed of Scout Rifles
- Blast Radius (Charged with Light Mod)
- Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating multiple combatants with Grenade Launchers or Rocket Launchers (stacks with other copies of this mod).
Column 3
In column three, we’ve got:
- Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim (Chest Armor Mod)
- Greatly reduces flinching from incoming fire while aiming Auto Rifles.
- Argent Ordnance (Charged with Light Mod)
- While Charged with Light, readying or firing a Rocket Launcher grants it increased damage and reload speed. Damaging a combatant with a rocket consumes one stack of Charged with Light (stacks with other copies of this mod).
- Grenade Launcher Dexterity (Arms Armor Mod)
- Faster ready and stow speed for Grenade Launchers
- Rocket Launcher Loader (Arms Armor Mod)
- Increases reload speed of Rocket Launchers
- Ashes to Assets (Helmet Armor Mod)
- Gain bonus Super energy on grenade kills
Column 4
In column four, we’ve got:
- Unstoppable Grenade Launcher (Arms Armor Mod)
- When you ready or reload a Grenade Launcher, for a short period, that weapon stuns Unstoppable Champions. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.
- Hammer of the Warmind (Warmind Cell Mod)
- The detonations from Warmind Cells you destroy cause disruption, stunning combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions and Unstoppable Champions (Defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph or IKELOS weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack).
- Sundering Blast (Class Item Mod)
- Stunning a Champion creates an explosive blast
- Surge Detonators (Class Item Mod)
- Arc grenades disrupt combatants, stunning them, delaying ability regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.
- Unstoppable Schwarzschild Condensor (Class Item Mod)
- Void melee abilities stun unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.
Column 5
In the final column, we’ve got some of the most important mods this season, including:
- Breach And Clear (Class Item Mod)
- When using a Grenade Launcher, damaging a boss, damaging a Champion, or breaking a combatant’s shield reloads your stowed weapons and causes the combatant to take increased damage for a short duration. (Yes, this works with Anarchy. Yes, it is busted).
- Glacial Inheritance (Class Item Mod)
- Defeating targets with your Stasis Super refunds Super energy.
- Warmind’s Decree (Warmind Cell Mod)
- Void splash damage final blows have a chance to create Warmind Cells (Defeating a combatant with a Seventh Seraph or IKELOS weapon has a chance to drop a Warmind Cell. Multiple copies of this mod do not stack).
- Impulse Recycler (Arms Armor Mod)
- Grenade final blows grant grenade energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase the amount of energy gained.
- Energy Accelerant (Class Item Mod)
- Your Dragonfly, Chain Reaction, and Firefly explosions deal more damage.
By far, the most important mod you can get this season is Breach and Clear. This thing absolutely demolishes bosses, Champions, and literally anything in its path. Plus, if you activate it with Anarchy and then switch to a secondary Grenade Launcher, you can just keep it up forever.