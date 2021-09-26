Every Single Class In Diablo 3

Diablo 3 puts a lot of emphasis on their class building and skillsets. One piece of armor can be the difference between your ability to do normal damage or it doing 10,000% increased damage. It’s a system that works. It’s addictive and the replayability is insanely high. Gamers love to enter each season of Diablo 3 and discover new ways to tackle rifts and build their character. If this wasn’t enough to keep them playing then players will be happy to know that there are seven classes in the world of Diablo 3 for them to choose from. Each of these classes features multiple abilities and passives that players can put together to create a character that will complement their playstyle and be fun to play as. If you’re new to the world of Diablo 3 and are wondering which class you should choose then look no further than here. We’re going to be examining all seven classes in Diablo 3 and highlighting some of their pros and cons to help new players get acquainted with them. Before we jump into the classes, players should have a good understanding of what Diablo 3 is. Blizzard describes it as “`an action role-playing game that takes place throughout the dark fantasy world of Sanctuary. You play a hero who engages in fast-paced combat that tests your reflexes and rewards tactical decisions. As you slay hordes of monsters and challenging bosses, you grow in experience and ability, learning new skills and acquiring items of incredible power.”
Barbarian
The Barbarian is a close combat fighter that uses his brawn and grit to take down enemies. They use melee mastery, brutal attacks, their shouts, and are used to taking hits. They gain an advantage by using their Fury. Fury is a resource that they gain by taking damage and making their enemies bleed. Fury is used to using some of their strongest attacks that enable Barbarians to quickly mow down a large group of enemies by swinging their swords around or calling large boulders from the sky. Barbarians have an advantage in close combat “Thanks to their size and strength, barbarians can dominate a melee with nearly any combination of weapon and approach, though they tend towards massive and imposing weaponry. Barbarians are no strangers to the pains of battle and often fare better in the midst of several opponents, taking and giving cuts, than when attempting to chase down single targets. Barbarians’ attacks are primarily melee-focused. Their quick weapon swings whittle down the number of weaker foes in seconds, while their slower, ground-shaking slams and stomps can send approaching hordes reeling and crack the armor of mightier foes.”
Crusader
The Crusader is another close combat fighter who is also adept at fighting at range thanks to his use of divine powers. The Crusader is a born defender that uses the fury of the heavens to strike down their foes. They use laws and their abilities that allow them to relentlessly pursue the foes they make a great fighter to have on the battlefield. Their main source of resources is their Wrath. Wrath is the support of the Light and sanctity of their pursuit for the quest at hand. The Crusader is known because ” The thick of battle is unforgiving, but crusaders rush in without hesitation, relying on holy magic and heavy armor to guarantee victory. Well-trained crusaders are adept at deflecting attacks entirely, often shrugging off massive blows that would fell lesser combatants. If pressed, they can sacrifice speed and mobility for pure staying power. Bone-crunching flails and wicked shields are perfect for melee, but crusaders are hardly limited to extinguishing evil at close range. When one of these divinely empowered warriors joins the battle, a blazing fire and blinding light follow, smiting entire packs of enemies who dare to resist judgment.”
Demon Hunter
Demon Hunter’s are stealth-like vigilantes that used ranged weaponry to execute their foes. They use their combat bows, projectiles, and traps to render their enemies unable to fight. Their main forms of fighting involve ranged weapons, traps, shadow magic, and stealth battle tactics that allow them to land criticals on their enemies. Their main resource for their abilities is split between Discipline and Hatred. It is said that almost all their attacks are sent out to their enemies with spite and hatred tied to them. They’ve given up on returning to their regular lives so they’ve focused on their hunt. Blizzard describes the Demon Hunter as “With sweeping blasts of shot, wide salvos of arrows and timed explosives at their disposal, demon hunters excel at devastating groups of foes who cluster together. Hunters’ pinpoint accuracy also allows them to deal with stronger monsters at a distance: they can snipe at key targets or fall back while snapping off kill shots at advancing foes. However, demon hunters’ focus on ranged combat and limited melee-weapons training leave them in danger when they’re cornered or surrounded. Evasive skills like defensive rolls and jumps, as well as targeted attacks that hamstring and slow enemies are as crucial to survival as any arrow in a hunter’s quiver.”
Monk
The Monks in Diablo 3 use close combat and channel their divine power to defeat foes through sheer power. They use spiritual power, combos, mantras, mobility, and speed to make their way through the battlefield. To defeat foes they channel their inner strength to gather Spirit resources. Monks generate Spirit by using specific skills and attacks. Diablo 3 describes Monks as “Skilled monks deliver rapid-fire attacks unarmed or with a variety of well-balanced weapons. In combat, they emphasize high maneuverability over staying power, darting in and out of melees, and avoiding protracted slugfest. Monks’ attacks are primarily melee-focused. They can eliminate single foes with extreme damage, or deliver short-range area-of-effect assaults with waves of elemental power that emanate from palm strikes or crescent kicks.”
Necromancer
Necromancers take command of the dead and their corpses to make themselves known on the battlefield. They can literally summon their own army to take care of their foes. Then they can use those foes and add them to their army. Their abilities allow them to take command of the dead. Corpses also play a part as they can take them in for their power or blow them up. There is nothing that the Necromancer wastes. They are great for crowd control and leaving a wake of destruction in their path. They use resource Essence is used to reanimate the dead, curse enemies, and command all their undead minions. According to their history, Necromancers are “Life and death are part of a greater cycle, and necromancers are not afraid to walk the line between both. They willfully use their own life force to fuel powerful abilities and gain the upper hand in combat. Being at death’s door does not concern them if no adversaries remain to deal with the killing blow. Necromancers prefer to strike from a distance, unleashing destruction from afar. The skeletal undead under their command overwhelm enemies before they have a chance to strike, and the horrific curses the necromancers employ cripple even the most resistant of demons.”
Witch Doctor
The Witch Doctor is another being that uses its abilities to command its own small army. Although the Witch Doctor uses his abilities to command dead souls and small creatures. They use their pets, destructive magic, curses, and hexes to assume their control over the battlefield. Their main resource is Mana which is a well of spiritual energy. The Witch Doctor is described as a character that has “The ability to infect, slow and terrify their enemies gives witch doctors unprecedented control over a battlefield. They can manipulate opposing attacks and movements with debuffs and crowd control spells, rendering enemies easy prey for hungry pets. Witch doctors can also lay down fields of fire and venom that slowly leech life from advancing foes. Although some witch doctors avoid melee combat in favor of augmenting their pets and crippling their enemies from afar, they are also more than capable of slaying weakened foes with their own hands.”
Wizard
The Wizard is a spell caster that uses its arcane abilities to clear mobs of enemies. Their abilities revolve around elemental mastery, area attacks, projective spells, and endless energy. Their main resource is Arcane Power and it’s used to fuel most of their abilities. Blizzard describes them as “Wizards are renegade spellcasters who use their bodies as vessels for arcane energy, forsaking the more careful path favored by other magic users. They manipulate all manner of forces to disintegrate, burn and freeze their foes, and they can control time and light to teleport, create powerful illusions, and deflect oncoming attacks. Wizards grip wands and staves to focus their less potent magics, blasting at their enemies while gathering the energy or time necessary to destroy them in a dazzling hail of arcane might. With few exceptions, wizard attacks are conducted at a distance, away from danger. As living artillery, wizards are well suited to relying on long-range destructive power.”