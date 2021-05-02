Every Single Pokemon Available in New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap released just a few days ago and everyone wants to know which Pokemon that you can actually encounter within the game. Compared to the original Nintendo 64 version of the game that included a mere 63 species of Pokemon at the time, New Pokemon Snap features a staggering 214 species of Pokemon! This is definitely due to the fact that there are hundreds more species of Pokemon that exist now, thanks to several generations worth of games that have come out since then and the release of New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch. So which Pokemon are you actually able to find and snap a quick pic with in New Pokemon Snap? Keep reading to find out, but be warned that if you’d like to go into the game without knowing which Pokemon you can spot, you’ll probably want to avoid this one.
Let’s take a look at which Pokemon you can find in the following regions:
Florio
These are all of the Pokemon that we currently know can be encountered in the Florio region in New Pokemon Snap:
- Vivillon
- Pichu
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Bouffalant
- Pidgeot
- Tangrowth
- Emolga
- Wurmple
- Murkrow
- Caterpie
- Heracross
- Pinsir
- Dodrio
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Bidoof
- Taillow
- Torterra
- Magikarp
- Hoothoot
- Comfey
- Florges
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Sylveon
- Shaymin
- Meganium
- Eevee
- Pikachu
- Cutiefly
- Bunnelby
- Stoutland
- Starly
- Meowth
- Audino
- Rattata
- Trubbish
- Sudowoodo
- Dedenne
Belusylva
These are all of the Pokemon that we currently know can be encountered in the Belusylva region in New Pokemon Snap:
- Aipom
- Bounsweet
- Metapod
- Beautifly
- Arbok
- Yanmega
- Pikipek
- Toucannon
- Ariados
- Morelull
- Slaking
- Liepard
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Swampert
- Ledian
- Sobble
- Leafeon
- Mew
- Trevenant
- Espurr
- Shiftry
- Kecleon
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Unfezant
- Drampa
- Panchamp
- Bulbasaur
- Serperior
- Applin
- Bewear
- (???)
- Ninetales
- Lotad
- Espeon
- Celebi
- Milotic
Maricopia
These are all of the Pokemon that we currently know can be encountered in the Maricopia region in New Pokemon Snap:
- Wingull
- Exeggutor
- Crabrawler
- Drifblim
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Bellossom
- Inkay
- Pyukumuku
- Machamp
- Stunfisk
- Octillery
- Corsola
- Finneon
- Clamperi
- Raichu
- Sandygast
- Primarina
- Sharpedo
- Squirtle
- Blastoise
- Lapras
- Mantine
- Pelipper
- Wailord
- Vaporeon
- (???)
- Luvdisc
- Alomomola
- Wailmer
- Cradily
- Lumineon
- Qwilfish
- Clawitzer
- Tentacruel
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Starmie
- Frillish
- Golisopod
- Lugia
- Wishiwashi
Voluca
These are all of the Pokemon that we currently know can be encountered in the Voluca region in New Pokemon Snap:
- Skorupi
- Cacnea
- Sandshrew
- Trapinch
- Flygon
- Kangaskhan
- Mandibuzz
- Minior
- (???)
- Torchic
- Heliolisk
- Lycanroc (Midnight Form)
- Hoppowdown
- (???)
- Onix
- Altaria
- Shinkx
- Luxray
- Talonflame
- Monferno
- Aerodactyl
- Tyrantrum
- Graveler
- Archeops
- Slugma
- Torkoal
- Charmander
- Charizard
- Typhlosion
- Flareon
- Ho-Oh
- Volcarona
Durice
These are all of the Pokemon that we currently know can be encountered in the Durice region in New Pokemon Snap:
- Furret
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Mightyena
- Weavile
- Braviary
- Swinub
- Mamoswine
- Skarmory
- SAndslash
- Abomasnow
- Vulpix
- Delibird
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- (???)
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Jynx
- Spheal
- Piplup
- Vanilluxe
- (???)
- (???)
- (???)
- (???)
- (???)
- (???)
- (???)
Unfortunately, there’s quite a few Pokemon from the Durice region that we are currently unaware of at the time of writing this article.
Outaway Cave
These are all of the Pokemon that we currently know can be encountered in the Outaway Cave region in New Pokemon Snap:
- Crobat
- Joltik
- Geodude
- Carbink
- Gengar
- Noibat
- Pumpkaboo
- Croagunk
- Drifloon
- Clefairy
- Sableye
- Rampardos
- Hydreigon
- (???)
- Mawile
- (???)
- (???)
- Steelix
Aurus
These are all of the Pokemon that we currently know can be encountered in the Aurus region in New Pokemon Snap:
- Houndoom
- Eldegoss
- Natu
- Absol
- Salandit
- Noivern
- Woobat
- Sigilyph
- Beheeyem
- Golurk
- Chandelure
- Umbreon
- Jirachi
- Xerneas
As of right now, these are all of the currently discovered Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap! While there’s a few that we don’t know yet, players all across the globe have found and captured snapshots of a majority of the game’s Pokemon. According to Wikipedia, “New Pokémon Snap is a 2021 on-rails first-person simulation video game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for the Nintendo Switch. It is a sequel to the 1999 Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Snap. Announced in June 2020, it was released on April 30, 2021. Players travel in the Lental region using an on-rails hovercraft and research Pokémon by photographing them.” So, the goal in New Pokemon Snap isn’t actually to capture Pokemon, but rather capture snapshots of these adorable creatures as you travel throughout the Lental region. The game has finally released on April 30, 2021 after being announced in June 2020, to very positive reviews as CNET calls it “The most chill Nintendo game since Animal Crossing.” New Pokemon Snap is currently available on the Nintendo Switch for $59.99 on the Nintendo eShop. Now, I’m going to head into Lental to try and snap a picture of a Charizard and maybe find a wild Jirachi while I’m at it, since finding either of these cards in stores is about as rare as catching Giratina with a Poke Ball!