Every Single War Table Upgrade in Destiny 2

The War Table is a brand new…thing(?) added to Destiny 2 with the brand new Season of the Chosen. The War Table is the seasonal upgrade area where you can increase your rank by completing certain seasonal challenges in Season of the Chosen in order to gain more perks and enhancements. I actually think that the War Table is by far the best iteration of this whole seasonal upgrade model, although one thing I’m not the biggest fan of is the fact that it’s time-gated. Yep, you can only earn a total of 3 War Table upgrades per week as the reputation is tied to 3 weekly seasonal challenges. Other than the fact that it’s time-gated, I love it; it’s got cool new mods, a new emblem to unlock at Rank 11 and a new ship to unlock at Rank 22. So let’s take a look at all of the War Table upgrades in Destiny 2!
Enhancement I
- Proving Rune I
- Learn to make a new Proving Rune that grants a chance to earn a random Focused Umbral Engram
- Challenger Medallion I
- Learn to make a new Challenger Medallion that increase Charge capacity until you focus an Umbral Engram with your Hammer
- Red Legion Chest I
- Opening a Red Legion chest in Battlegrounds now has a chance to drop random Season of the Chosen gear
- Tribute Chest I
- Smash Tribute Chests in the Battlegrounds playlist to earn 1 Cabal Gold
- Hammer Charge I
- Increase the number of charges the Hammer of Proving can hold from 3 to 5
- Cabal Gold I
- Increases the amount of Cabal Gold you can hold from 42 to 56
- Mission Focus I
- Each week, smashing a Tribute Chest rewards a random Season of the Chosen Focused Umbral Engram
Enhancement II
- Proving Rune II
- Unlock a new slot on the Hammer. Also unlock a Proving Rune with the chance to award Cabal Gold from Tribute Chests
- Challenger Medallion II
- Learn to make a new Challenger Medallion, which grants a chance to earn a random focused Season of the Chosen Umbral Engram
- Red Legion Chest II
- Increases the chance to earn random Season of the Chosen gear from the Red Legion chests in Battlegrounds
- Tribute Chest II
- Gain a chance to earn additional random Season of the Chosen gear when you smash Tribute Chests in the Battlegrounds playlist
- Hammer Charge II
- Increase the number of charges the Hammer of Proving can hold from 5 to 7
- Cabal Gold II
- Increase the amount of Cabal Gold you can hold 56 to 70
- Mission Focus II
- Each week, a second smashed Tribute Chest rewards a random Season of the Chosen Focused Umbral Engram
Enhancement III
- Proving Rune III
- Learn to make a new Proving Rune that grants a chance to earn an additional Hammer Charge by smashing Tribute Chests in the Battlegrounds playlist
- Challenger Medallion III
- Learn to make a new Challenger Medallion that grants an additional Hammer Charge, but costs more Cabal Gold
- Red Legion Chest III
- Increases the chance to earn random Season of the Chosen gear form the Red Legion chests in Battlegrounds
- Tribute Chest III
- Smashing Tribute Chests rewards 2 Cabal Gold
- Hammer Charge III
- Increases the number of charges the Hammer of Proving can hold from 7 to 10
- Cabal Gold III
- Increase the amount of Cabal Gold you can hold from 70 to 84
- Mission Focus III
- Each week, a third smashed Tribute Chest rewards a random Season of the Chosen Focused Umbral Engram
There’s every War Table upgrade available in Destiny 2, but with a limit of 3 upgrades per week, which should you go for first? Well, initially, you’ll have to grab some of the Enhancement I upgrades as Enhancement II and III have prerequisite requirements. That being said, the upgrades that I have chosen for the first two weeks of the season are: Proving Rune I, Challenger Medallion I, Red Legion Chest I, Tribute Chest I, Proving Rune II, and Proving Rune III. My goal has been to obtain as many Hammer Charges as possible as fast as possible. Now, have I been upgrading this properly so far? Probably not, but it’s really up to you how you want to upgrade your War Table.
So far, I’m having a lot of fun with Season of the Chosen; it’s been much better than Season of the Hunt and the brand new War Table and the new H.E.L.M. location are definitely some of the best additions that have been introduced into Destiny 2 in quite some time. The only thing I dislike about it is that it’s time-gated. Oh well, I guess it gives us something to do every week….right?