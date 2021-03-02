Every Single Year 5 Rainbow Six Operator and Special Ability in Siege

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 recently concluded and we thought it would be good to give you a rundown of the operators and abilities that were added throughout the year. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has been a staple in the competitive shooter industry since its release. However, it’s shifted more from its initial conception as a tactical shooter to more of a competitive hero shooter. At launch, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege included a total of 21 operators from the SAS, FBI SWAT, GIGN, Spetsnaz, and GSG 9. Since the launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, the game has evolved and expanded to now include a total of 59 operators! So who are all of these operators included in the entire 5th year of Rainbow Six Siege, that you can pick freely from the game? Let’s find out and maybe you’ll catch your eye on one and find your brand new Siege operator main! Starting from most recent and working our way backwards, we’ve got:
Aruni
“Once in place, the gate projects a laser array capable of detecting anyone moving through it. When an intruder is detected, energy output to the laser increases, causing second- and third-degree burns. We spent nearly an hour tossing everything from wads of paper to pieces of fruit through until we found a setting that maximizes damage while limiting energy consumption.”
Zero (Sam Fisher)
“Intel is crucial to a good attack strategy, and Zero is well aware of that. His Argus Launcher is equipped with very special cameras that can lodge themselves into breakable and reinforced surface to surveil either side. Yes, these cameras can cover two angles and effectively allow you to spy on the opposing team. Argus Cameras do have one more quirk though: a single laser shot, perfect for destroying key elements in the Defenders’ setup or drawing attention away from choke points.”
Ace
“With the S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher, water is the name of the game. It makes use of hydraulic pressure to burst through breakable and reinforced surfaces. The cylinder is thrown on whatever Ace is trying to breach, and then it opens to fully deploy. It explodes one time on floors, ceilings and hatches, but on walls the cylinder rolls down to deploy up to two times, if space allows. Each of these deployments leaves a clean rectangle breach, combining to create a hole big enough for an Operator to go through easily.”
Melusi
“The Banshee Sonic Defence is deployable on surfaces, much like Maestro’s Evil Eyes, but they don’t require any manual control. As soon as an opponent walks close enough to it, it will release its scream and slow them. It can be destroyed, but since it’s bulletproof, Attackers will have to dispense some utility or strike it up close.”
Oryx
“The Remah Dash speed allows him to roam efficiently and cover short distances with unprecedented swiftness. It can also be used to knock down opponents and dash through breakable walls, creating a wide opening. Be careful of the cost, though, as he loses health every time the Remah Dash is used for breaching. Additionally, Oryx has the unique ability to interact with broken hatches. He can climb straight through for a quick rotation, or he can hang on the edge to peek or wait for the perfect moment to go up. As long as he’s hanging, he can also opt to drop down if the climb seems too dangerous.”
Iana
“The Gemini Replicator is a remotely-controlled holographic copy of Iana. It can move and produces sound like she would, but it cannot shoot, melee or use secondary gadgets. It has a time limit, or it can be exited at any time. There is always a cooldown between two uses, which is longer if it’s destroyed. The Replicator is all about fooling Iana’s opponents and collecting information. During its deployment, she can find her opponents and cause confusion to her heart’s content. If the Gemini is spotted and destroyed, it can help Iana deduce the threat’s location, but it will buy her opponents a few precious seconds to reposition.”
Well, there you’ve got it, every single operator, both on the attacker and defender sides, that was added into the game in Year 5 of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. We are currently in Year 6 and awaiting even more operator additions to the game. Personally, I thought that the addition of Sam Fisher from the Tom Clancy Splinter Cell games, in the form of the Operator “Zero,” was a very nice addition to the game and serves as a bridge between other Tom Clancy games. All of this information can also be found on the official Ubisoft website and includes even more information about each operator if you’re interested in their backstory.