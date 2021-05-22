Every Splicer Gauntlet Upgrade Currently Available in Destiny 2

Season of the Splicer has been live in Destiny 2 for about a week now, and with each new season in the game, we get a brand new item to level up. This season, we’ve got Mithrax’s Fallen Splicer Gauntlet, which allows us certain upgrades within the new Override activity, as well as a few other upgrades that will help players out in the open world. Unlike last season, with the War Table, the Splicer Gauntlet upgrades aren’t entirely time-locked, but instead based on collecting a certain amount of Decrypted Data awarded within the new Override activity, which is a very nice change of pace, and one that I think many players are much happier with. So, what are these Splicer Gauntlet upgrades that you’ll need to maximize your efficiency within Override and get the most loot (and best) loot you can?
Tier I Splicer Gauntlet Upgrades
- Codestrider (100 Decrypted Data)
- Additional platforms can now be utilized in the Vex network
- Override Efficiency (100 Decrypted Data)
- Override chests have increased rewards
- Standard Vex chests now have a chance to drop seasonal gear
- Conflux Chests now have a chance to drop Umbral Engrams and can drop up to 1 Focused Umbral Engram per week
- Deletion Exclusion (100 Decrypted Data)
- Laser and wall defenses now deal slightly less damage to you inside the Vex network
- Ether Filter
- Defeated combatants now have a higher chance to drop Ether
- Halt and Open Fire
- Ammo replenished by ammo crates in Override is slightly increased
- Memory Expansion
- The Gauntlet’s Ether capacity is increased by 50, and its Key Code capacity is increased from 3 to 4
So far, I’ve obtained each and every currently available upgrade from Tier I, except for the “Corrupted Data” upgrade which has yet to be unlocked. I would definitely suggest starting off with the Memory Expansion upgrade to start, because you’re absolutely going to need to collect as much Ether and hold as many Key Codes as you possibly can – that stuff builds up fast.
Tier II Splicer Gauntlet Upgrades
- Override Efficiency II (300 Decrypted Data)
- Override chests have increased rewards
- Standard Vex chests have a higher chance to drop seasonal gear
- Conflux Chests have a higher chance to drop Umbral Engrams and can now drop up to 2 Focused Umbral Engrams per week
- Deletion Exclusion II (300 Decrypted Data)
- Laser and wall defenses now deal moderately less damage to you inside the Vex network
- Ether Recirculator (300 Decrypted Data)
- Defeated combatants now have a higher chance to drop Ether
- Halt and Open Fire II (300 Decrypted Data)
- Ammo replenished by ammo crates in Override is moderately increased
- Memory Expansion II (300 Decrypted Data)
- The Gauntlet’s Ether capacity is increased by 50, and its Key Code capacity is increased from 4 to 5
I currently only have two of the Tier II upgrades, including Override Efficiency II (to get more rewards out of each Override completion) and Memory Expansion II (to further increase my Ether and Key Code storage capacity), and these would be the first upgrades I suggest that you aim to obtain as quickly as possible.
Tier III Splicer Gauntlet Upgrades
- Override Efficiency III (500 Decrypted Data)
- Override chests have increased rewards
- Standard Vex chests have a higher chance to drop seasonal gear
- Conflux Chests have a higher chance to drop Umbral Engrams and can now drop up to 3 Focused Umbral Engrams per week
- Deletion Exclusion III (500 Decrypted Data)
- Laser and wall defenses now deal significantly less damage to you inside the Vex network
- Ether Purifier (500 Decrypted Data)
- Defeated combatants now have a higher chance to drop Ether
- Ether earned by completing activities has been increased
- Halt and Open Fire III (500 Decrypted Data)
- Ammo replenished by ammo crates in Override is significantly increased
- Memory Expansion III (500 Decrypted Data)
- The Gauntlet’s Ether capacity is increased by 100, and its Key Code capacity is increased from 5 to 6
Since each Tier III Splicer Gauntlet upgrade costs 500 Decrypted Data, I currently only have a single Tier III upgrade, which is Memory Expansion III, because I need to maximize the amount of Ether and Key Codes that I can hold. I highly suggest you do the same, especially if you’re trying to complete the Splicer seal, which requires you to do a lot of Override, so you’ll want to be able to hold as many Key Codes as you can, to ensure that your Override completions aren’t completely worthless.
We have yet to see what the mysterious “Corrupted Data” upgrades are, but I’ve got my hopes pretty high (which is probably not a good idea) that they’ll be something really nice, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what comes from them later in the season.