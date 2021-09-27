Every Video Game Announcement Made During Nintendo Direct

Nintendo just had a forty-minute presentation where they announced a ton of games and new content coming to the Nintendo family shortly. Can we say that we’re impressed? Nintendo came in and said, here, take this. We have new games, new DLC, games releasing this week, and just many things to look forward to. The presentation began with Monster Hunter Rise’s future expansion Sunbreak and then presented us with Nintendo’s own Yoshiaki Koizumi. With a snap of his fingers, we are transported to multiple worlds. Past Nintendo Direct events had usually catered to a specific game or announcement and were usually a twenty-minute engagement, but with this new Nintendo Direct, Nintendo chose to do a forty-minute presentation where the focus would be games, games, and one film. So yeah, there’s a new Mario movie coming out, and it sounds like it’s a big deal. We’ll look more into it later. There’s a lot to digest here, so let’s start with every video game announced.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
The Nintendo Switch is equivalent to Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter Rise, released in March of this year and managed to capture what made the original Monster Hunter World so addicting and expand on it. Something we weren’t sure was even possible. Monster Hunter Rise featured a brand new gameplay element similar to the grappling hook called Wire Action via the all-new Wire Big and a brand new canine companion called a “Palamute.” Your Palamute is a rideable companion that allows you to travel the map quickly and efficiently. In addition, it debuted new monsters such as Magnamalo, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and the Tentranodon. It was a huge hit, and after seeing what Capcom did with Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, we can only imagine what they will have in store for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. For those that have played Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak looks to build on the cliffhanger ending.
Direct: “Capcom is currently working on a massive, paid DLC expansion for the hit Nintendo Switch game MONSTER HUNTER RISE. The expansion will include newly added stories, locales, monsters, and newly added hunting actions and quest ranks. MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is scheduled to be released in summer 2022. More information about the Subreak expansion will be revealed in the future. In the meantime, soar into MONSTER HUNTER RISE during the game’s first sale – happening now through 11:59 p.m. P.T. on Oct. 3.”
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Party Superstars might be one of our most highly anticipated games currently announced. Mario Party Superstars. For those that don’t know, Super Mario Party is one of the most fun multiplayer games that anyone could bring to a party. Mario Party Superstars puts you back into the N64 boards and contains over 100 minigames from the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo Gamecube.
Direct: “It’s almost time for Mario Party Superstars, which launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 29! In addition to the main Mario Party mode, which will see the return of several classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era, including Woody Woods, Yoshi’s Tropical Island, and Horror Land, Mario Party Superstars will also feature the minigame mode Mt. Minigames, which includes the competitive Survival course and the cooperative multiplayer course Tag Match, among other courses.”
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
Alright, this one is quite different, but we’re very excited to see more regarding it. From the creative mind of Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito comes a brand new RPG experience. It’s from the mind that brought us the Nier world. From what we know, it plays like a tabletop RPG and presents the story from the eyes of the gamemaster. It will allow up to four players to join up and traverse this tabletop RPG world and defeat the recently awakened dragon that threatens the world. The main character is a bounty hunter who wants to attain great riches to slay the terrible Dragon threat. He’s joined by Mar, a monster that seems attached to him and looks like the chunky child of a dragon and hippo. Finally, we have Melanie, who seems to have a grudge against the dragon for some reason. All the elements that make up the game are presented in beautifully illustrated cards. Battles will make use of your weapons, skills, and the role of the die.
Direct: “A spellbinding experience from the creative minds of YOKO TARO and Yosuke Saito is about to unfold. In Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars from SQUARE ENIX, players will square off in experiences that reveal themselves through cards, including turn-based battles, where their skills – and a little bit of luck – will determine the victor. This fresh take on tabletop RPGs launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. Players can try out the free demo and pre-order Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars later today!”
Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
If you haven’t heard of Disco Elysium, well, it’s considered one of the best open-world role-playing games of the year. In Disco Elysium, you play a detective that happens to have a unique set of skills at his disposal and an open-world city to make your mark in. It carves its own story by how different every choice you make in-game effects you. The skills that you level up can also affect the decisions you make. You can choose to solve a case, or you can get bribed and follow some bad leads. It’s a great game, and we’re glad that more people are getting to experience it.
Direct: “In this groundbreaking role-playing adventure, interrogate people and uncover clues with the help of 24 inner skills. The player’s behaviors and choices will change depending on how they develop these skills, directly impacting how the story progresses. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut launches digitally on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 12. The physical version of the game launches in early 2022. Pre-orders for the digital version start today!”
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
A brand new expansion is coming to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity titled Guardian of Remembrance. From what we know, you’ll be able to play as two new characters Purah and Robbie, who have at their disposal an array of ancient technology. The expansion will also include a new set of story stages that will tell some more of the emotional storylines that the world of Hyrule Warriors can offer. Additionally, whoever purchases the Wave 2 expansion will receive the original Wave of DLC’s, Pulse of the Ancients.
Direct: “On Oct. 29, the second wave of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass content arrives with a new playable character duo, additional stages, and emotional new story sequences. Defend Hyrule as the quirky duo character, Purah & Robbie, and their array of ancient technology. Next, see how places like the Coliseum and Kakariko Village looked 100 years in the past in new story stages. Finally, learn about the Champions, and the mysterious Guardian in emotional new story sequences as the fight for Hyrule’s future continues! Players who purchase the Expansion Pass will also gain access to Wave 1 of the DLC, which is already available.”
Chocobo G.P.
Chocobo racing is back! ChocoGP features dozens of Chocobo’s and some new abilities called Magicites. Magicites will allow you to gain an edge over your competition. From what we’ve seen, Magacites can also be upgraded if you obtain the same ones multiple times. Get two Fires, and you’ll have Fira and so on. We’re excited to see just how much these Magacites will come into play and how that will change the tactical aspect of the racing game. For example, will you use your Fire immediately, or will you wait until it’s fully upgraded? Will they have defensive capabilities? We’re excited to see it. Chocobo Racers will also have their very own abilities that will have their very own unique ability. This is a fascinating concept because it will allow players to narrow in on a specific racer and their ability style. We’re excited to see more of this game when it comes out.
Direct: “Get ready for a new racing experience! Race as familiar FINAL FANTASY characters like Chocobo and Gilgamesh using special character abilities and Magicites to speed past the competition. Engine customization options will also be available, as well as local* and online** multiplayer. In addition, up to 64 players can compete in a bracket-style tournament to determine the racing champion! Chocobo G.P. launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2022.”
Smash Bros Final Character Reveal
Super Smash Bros Ultimate is releasing their final DLC fight. This is huge news considering the game has been out for over three years. We’re excited to see who the fighter could be. Seeing as it will be the last character in the Smash Bros Ultimate roster, we assume that Nintendo has something huge planned for their final character. Many fans have been asking for Sora from Kingdom Hearts which could be plausible considering the recent popularity of Kingdom Hearts. Truthfully, we have no idea what they could have under their sleeve. Maybe a surprise Waluigi announcement? This is a character that many fans have been asking about for ages. He’s one of the only main characters from the Mario universe missing and one that many fans feel deserves a place among Mario, Luigi, and Wario. He’s the final piece of the puzzle.
Direct: “Masahiro Sakurai, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game director, will host a final “Mr. Sakurai Presents” video on Oct. 5 revealing the final DLC fighter. This will be the last presentation about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC, so make sure to tune in!”
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Perhaps one of the most important announcements of the event, Kirby is finally getting his own game on the Nintendo Switch. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will bring our favorite pink vacuum friend to explore a mysterious island full of abandoned remnants of past civilizations. We’re excited to see Kirby in a brand new setting and utilizing the power of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has been hitting it out of the park with its past revivals of Legend of Zelda and Super Mario. We expect great things and can’t wait to see more of this when it releases in 2022.
Direct: “The next Kirby adventure on the Nintendo Switch system is going 3D! In this new 3D platforming game, players can freely navigate areas using familiar Kirby copy abilities. So what lies in store for Kirby as he explores a mysterious setting filled with abandoned structures from a past civilization? Find out when Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.”
Mario Gold Super Rush
Mario Gold Super Rush is the top-rated Super Mario golfing game that allows you to play golf with your favorite characters from the Mario universe. In addition, Nintendo announced that they would be adding more free content, including new playable players and new courses. Furthermore, it will allow you to change the difficulty of the CPU opponents.
Direct: “More free content is coming to Mario Golf: Super Rush. Later today, two new playable characters will be added to the game: Koopa Troopa and Ninji! In addition to these characters, two new courses will be added – the snowy Blustery Basin and the desert-set Spiky Palms – and the ability to change the difficulty level of the CPU opponents. Download all this new content in Mario Golf: Super Rush starting later today!”
Disney Magical World 2
Ever wanted to go to Disney World but just couldn’t? Well, worry no longer. Disney Magical World 2 will allow you to transport yourself and your Mii to the incredible world of Disney World. In Magical World 2, you can meet Mickey Mouse and all of his Disney friends while spending time in the beautiful Disney worlds that we’ve come to know and love. We’re excited to stroll the land and see what kind of activities there is to do and how well Magical World 2 can capture the magic of Disney.
Direct: “Players are invited to live in a magical world with Mickey Mouse and dozens of Disney characters! Spend time with Disney friends, craft whimsical costumes and furniture, and explore delightful Disney-themed worlds. All downloadable content from the original Nintendo 3DS version will also be included when Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition launches for Nintendo Switch this holiday season.”
Original K.O.T.O.R.
The original Knights of the Old Republic are getting a Nintendo Switch port! Not sure if this is good or bad news considering it’s been ages since the release of the original Knights of the Old Republic. We would have loved to see an updated version, but nonetheless, this could mean that the Remake could find its way back to the Nintendo, although highly unlikely, seeing as how the Nintendo Switch is behind in terms of power to other consoles. Still, it’s exciting that Nintendo fans will finally get a chance to check out this revolutionary RPG and see just what all the fuzz is.
Direct: “A beloved Star Wars game is coming to Nintendo Switch! Blast off to captivating planets and join forces with Jedi, droids and outcasts in this blend of action, role-playing, and adventure. STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 11. Pre-orders for the game start later today!”
Dying Light 2- Cloud Version
Dying Light 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch! It’s the highly anticipated sequel to the original Dying Light that threw you into an open-world zombie adventure were staying out too late could prove deadly. The original is also coming to Nintendo Switch as Dying Light Platinum so Nintendo fans can see what the game is all about before it’s released.
Direct: “In Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version, master both parkour and tactical combat to survive in this brutal open-world action RPG. Explore alone or with up to three others in online co-op.** Unravel the dark secrets of those in power during the day, then plunder the lairs of the infected at night. Choose sides and decide the fate of the City. Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 4, 2022. A free demo for the game will also be available on the same day. But that’s not all: The prequel, Dying Light: Platinum Edition, is also coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 19. Pre-orders for the prequel start today!”
Triangle Strategy
Direct: “Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself. Control multi-tiered battlefields to strategically secure victory. Finding the best location in turn-based battles can tip the tide of combat in your favor. Position units on higher ground to take control of the battlefield and gain the advantage with increased range. You can also flank enemies on both sides, then strike from behind for a powerful follow-up attack. Elemental chain reactions are also an important part of combat. For example, use Fire to melt icy terrain, then use lightning to electrocute it. Finally, push the enemy into the electrified water to see sparks fly in stunning HD-2D visuals!”
Metroid Dread
We got some more information on Metroid Dread and some new gameplay scenes. We’re very excited for the release of a brand new Metroid and can’t wait to see what kind of adventures she takes us on. The new Nintendo Direct offered us a brand new launch trailer.
“Upon investigating a mysterious transmission on Planet Z.D.R., Samus faces a mysterious foe that traps her in this dangerous world. The remote planet has been overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and murderous robots called E.M.M.I. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus’ most intense side-scrolling adventure yet. Samus is more agile and capable than ever. Guide Samus Aran, an intergalactic bounty hunter raised by an ancient tribe, and traverse the many environments of a dangerous world. Parkour over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, counter enemies, and battle your way through the planet. Through her countless missions, Samus has never experienced a threat like the dread of Z.D.R. Power up and find more ways to explore and secrets to uncover. Gain abilities and return to previous areas to find new areas and hidden upgrades in classic Metroid™ gameplay. Planet Z.D.R.’s sprawling map is home to many secrets to discover and powers to find. You’ll need to be prepared to evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots and overcome the dread plaguing Z.D.R.”
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Nintendo Switch Online is finally getting an upgrade that will allow users to upgrade their subscription to include old-school games like a Nintendo 64 online and Sega Genesis online. We’re excited to see how these games will play out.
Direct: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: A new membership plan is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October with classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games. In addition to all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership such as online play, access to a growing library of N.E.S. and Super N.E.S. games, and more, members can play select titles like Mario Kart 64 online with up to four players for the first time ever (additional accessories required; sold separately)! The full list of classic games launching for the expanded service, with more Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming in the future, is as follows:
Launch Lineup of Nintendo 64 Games:
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
Launch Lineup of SEGA Genesis Games:
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
Shadowrun Trilogy
The Shadowrun Trilogy is making its way to Nintendo Switch. One of the most excellent Cyperpunk tactical RPG’s to grace any gamer, and they’re all available on Nintendo Switch for a great price. We’re excited to hop back into this dystopian future world where magic has reawakened and become part of the world. The Shadow Trilogy will include Shadowrun: Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition.
Direct: “Cyberpunk meets fantasy in this three-game collection of cult classic RPGs. As a Shadowrunner mercenary, players will explore a dystopian future where magic has reawakened and fantasy creatures have come back to life. Immersive branching narratives, skill-based character growth and gripping turn-based tactical combat await in Shadowrun Trilogy, launching for Nintendo Switch in 2022.”
Castlevania Advanced Collection
Count Dracula is back, so we must send him where he belongs. Castlevania Advanced Collection features four of the classic Castlevania series games. You’ll be able to hop back into the world of Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow, and Dracula X. All of the games will offer new elements such as Rewind, Save/Load, and even a convenient Button Mapping feature. This is great news to gamers who want to relive the old games in a modern setting without some of the original’s hardships.
Direct: “Castlevania Advance Collection brings together four classic Castlevania games – Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dracula X – with deathly beautiful graphics and hauntingly epic music. Rewind, Quick Save and Button Mapping features will also ramp up the fight against evil. All regional versions of each game and a gallery mode with never-before-seen artwork are included. Castlevania Advance Collection launches for Nintendo Switch … later today!”
Act Raiser Remake
Act Raiser is getting the H.D. to remaster that it so rightfully deserves. It will contain new stories and new music that will welcome old and new players alike. We’re excited to see how this will play out and the ability to cultivate lands in Realm Management. In addition, new magic has been added to the game and even a new gameplay mechanic, the dodge roll.
Direct: “The classic Super N.E.S. game Actraiser returns on the Nintendo Switch system, now remastered in H.D.! In Actraiser Renaissance, strike down monsters in the side-scrolling action phase, Realm Acts, and cultivate lands in the world-building creation phase, Realm Management. Enjoy the much-loved original score and a rearranged soundtrack featuring new music. New stages and boss battles also await. Actraiser Renaissance launches for Nintendo Switch … later today!”
Deltarune Chapter 1 & 2
Delatrune Chapter 2 has arrived!
Direct: “The new expansion to DELTARUNE Chapter 1 has arrived! Enter DELTARUNE Chapter 2 and once again experience a hilarious and emotional story in the mysterious Dark World. Players will dodge everything, from balls of yarn to ambulances and missiles, in creative attacks that appeal to beginners and not-so beginners alike. DELTARUNE Chapter 2 will be available as a free update for owners of DELTARUNE Chapter 1 later today!”
Splatoon 3: Return of the Mammalians
The new Splatoon is here where Nintendo claims you will be able to “Enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the City of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland. Yet, even in this desolate environment, Turf War* reigns supreme and battles rage in new stages located in the surrounding wilds. Dynamic new moves help these fighters dodge attacks and cover more ground, along with a new bow-shaped weapon to sling ink. Join Agent 3 in a fight against the evil Octarian army in story mode. Discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how they connect to the mode’s theme, “Return of the Mammalians.” We’re excited to see just how the multiplayer-centered game will improve and what sort of new options are present to the players. The original two Splatoon jumped on the scene and were relatively well-received. So with more experience, we expect Splatoon 3 to bring more of what we love and expand on things.
Direct: “The next game in this INK-redible series features new and returning stages in 4-v-4 battles, as well as new weapons never before seen in the Splatoon games. In the game’s single-player campaign, mammals might be returning … but what does this mean? Find out more when additional details about Splatoon 3, which is scheduled to release in 2022, are revealed in the future.”
Bayonetta 3
The final and honestly one of the most exciting announcements of the event, Bayonetta 3, is finally being released for Nintendo Switch in 2022. The trailer presented us what appears to be some new moves, some new demons, and a whole new look for Bayonetta who is now sporting some braids. It seems she uses her hair for some of her more personal attacks. The world of Bayonetta has always been a treat to explore and it reminds us of Devil May Cry in some way. It appears that Bayonetta 3 might follow in the footsteps of Devil May Cry 3 and introduce us to a new playable player. Well, we think. At the end of a trailer, a new short-haired character gives us their back while sporting some pretty cool-looking weaponry. Of course, it could be a rival, but even then, it just seems like a new playable character for some reason. We’re excited to learn more as the game comes closer to release.
Direct: “A new trailer for this stylish, action-filled sequel showed off gameplay for the first time, revealing a new look for Bayonetta and new mechanics, including the ability for Bayonetta to directly control demons. Bayonetta 3 will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. More information about the game will be released at a later date.”