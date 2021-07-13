Every WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match Ranked

The Money In The Bank ladder match is always an exciting time as we can expect many risks to be taken and usually the first sign of the next big Superstar. But, which matches are best? Here is every Money In The Bank ladder match ranked from worst to best.
25. Kane vs Big Show vs Christian vs Cody Rhodes vs Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre vs Kofi Kingston vs Matt Hardy (Smackdown) – Money In The Bank 2010
It is not that Kane winning was a problem, Kane is great, but the match didn’t really elevate anyone involved and felt a bit clunky at times, with larger Superstars such as Big Show not really fitting in with the match type. Overall, not a very good match.
24. Jack Swagger vs Christian vs Dolph Ziggler vs Drew McIntyre vs Evan Bourne vs Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Matt Hardy vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Shelton Benjamin – WrestleMania XXVI
The WrestleMania XXVI match was the final to take place at the event before becoming its own PPV. The match itself was fairly average, with nothing about it really standing out over other matches that have taken place. Overall it is a fairly forgettable match that you can skip.
23. Damien Sandow vs Antonio Cesaro vs Cody Rhodes vs Dean Ambrose vs Fandango vs Jack Swagger vs Wade Barrett – Money In The Bank 2013
Damien Sandow had all of the potential to be a major Superstar, but WWE always refused to take a chance on him, leading to Sandow losing his cash-in match. While we understand that not every Superstar should win their cash-in match, it feels like a wasted opportunity that could have been handed to someone else.
22. John Cena vs Big Show vs Chris Jericho vs Kane vs The Miz – Money In The Bank 2012
John Cena winning Money In The Bank in 2012 was a shocking move and it was great to see. Unfortunately, the match suffered from too many larger Superstars involved. This match type works best when there’s a good mixture of high flyers involved to take the more dangerous bumps, this match had no smaller Superstars.
21. Alberto Del Rio vs Alex Riley vs Evan Bourne vs Jack Swagger vs Kofi Kingston vs Rey Mysterio vs R-Truth vs The Miz (Raw) – Money In The Bank 2011
The 2011 Raw Money In The Bank simply just wasn’t that good, with Superstars such as Alex Riley feeling out of place and Del Rio not being the best choice to win it, I’m still trying to figure out why he was pushed so hard because he was fairly boring to watch.
20. Asuka vs Carmella vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler – Money In The Bank 2020
Asuka’s win actually led to a great moment and it transpired later on that the match was for the championship as Becky Lynch had to relinquish the belt due to her real-life pregnancy. Overall, a fairly decent match but not as good as some of the other women’s matches on this list.
19. Otis vs AJ Styles vs Aleister Black vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin vs Rey Mysterio – Money In The Bank 2020
Otis is perhaps the most surprising Money In The Bank winner of all time. It did lead to some great comedy moments, but due to WWE not logically booking they were forced to have him lose the briefcase because there were no plans to make him champion or even put him in the main event picture.
18. Sheamus vs Dolph Ziggler vs Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Neville vs Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns – Money In The Bank 2015
2015 was a weird time in WWE, the roster was fantastic and there were plenty of great matches taking place, but also plenty of lacklustre matches, unfortunately, this was the latter considering the star power involved.
17. Braun Strowman vs Bobby Roode vs Finn Bálor vs Kevin Owens vs Kofi Kingston vs Rusev vs Samoa Joe vs The Miz – Money In The Bank 2018
The men’s Money In The Bank match in 2018 was ok, but lacking considering the star power involved. Not a bad match, but you’d be forgiven if you decided to skip it, the women’s match was much better.
16. CM Punk vs Christian vs Finlay vs Kane vs Kofi Kingston vs Mark Henry vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Shelton Benjamin – WrestleMania 25
CM Punk’s second Money In The Bank win at WrestleMania 25 wasn’t as good as his first, but he is the only Superstar to win back to back, so that makes this worth watching.
15. Dolph Ziggler vs Christian vs Cody Rhodes vs Damien Sandow vs Santino Marella vs Sin Cara vs Tensai vs Tyson Kidd – Money In The Bank 2012
The Money In The Bank match in 2012 featured a fantastic lineup that was perfect fits for the match type, including Ziggler, Christian, Sin Cara, and Tyson Kidd. Overall it was a good match and it was great to see Dolph Ziggler finally get a push by winning it.
14. Bayley vs Carmella vs Dana Brooke vs Ember Moon vs Mandy Rose vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Nikki Cross – Money In The Bank 2019
Bayley cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase just an hour and a half after winning it, walking away with the Smackdown Women’s Championship in the process.
13. Mr. Kennedy vs CM Punk vs Edge vs Finlay vs Jeff Hardy vs King Booker vs Matt Hardy vs Randy Orton – WrestleMania 23
Mr Kennedy was being geared up to be the next big thing in WWE, going on to win the Money In The Bank briefcase in 2007. For some reason though, he lost the briefcase a short time later to Edge who went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship with it.
12. Brock Lesnar vs Ali vs Andrade vs Baron Corbin vs Drew McIntyre vs Finn Bálor vs Randy Orton vs Ricochet – Money In The Bank 2019
The most surprising winner of the Money In The Bank briefcase is Brock Lesnar, who came into the match at the end and climbed the ladder to win the match. It felt like a waste as many Superstars in this match could of benefited from a win, but the match itself was really good.
11. Rob Van Dam vs Bobby Lashley vs Finlay vs Matt Hardy vs Ric Flair vs Shelton Benjamin – WrestleMania 22
Mr Monday Night climbed the ladder to win the briefcase at WrestleMania 22, challenging John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006, becoming the WWE Champion at the event before being made the new ECW Champion to help launch the new rebrand of the promotion.
10. Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ember Moon vs Lana vs Naomi vs Natalya vs Sasha Banks – Money In The Bank 2018
Little Miss Bliss cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase less than 3 hours later, winning the Raw Women’s Championship in the process. The match also featured many future Hall of Famers such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks.
9. Randy Orton vs Christian vs CM Punk vs Daniel Bryan vs Rob Van Dam vs Sheamus (WWE Championship) – Money In The Bank 2013
Randy Orton winning the Money In The Bank match in 2013 was surprising, as the match is usually used as a launching pad for an upcoming Superstar. But, the match was fantastic and featured a stacked roster including the likes of CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Sheamus.
8. Baron Corbin vs AJ Styles vs Dolph Ziggler vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship) – Money In The Bank 2017
Love him or hate him, Baron Corbin and the rest of the Smackdown Superstars in the match put on a fantastic performance and this is a match worth watching.
7. The Miz vs Chris Jericho vs Edge vs Evan Bourne vs John Morrison vs Mark Henry vs Randy Orton vs Ted DiBiase (Raw WWE Championship) – Money In The Bank 2010
The Miz won the Raw Money In The Bank match and went on to win the WWE Championship before main eventing WrestleMania 27 with John Cena.
6. Carmella vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Natalya vs Tamina (Smackdown Women’s Championship) – Money In The Bank 2017
A fantastic match, but a pointless story. The match was overturned due to James Ellsworth’s interference in the match, Carmella then won the rematch so the whole story was a waste of time.
5. Dean Ambrose vs Alberto Del Rio vs Cesaro vs Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) – Money In The Bank 2016
The Lunatic Fringe cashed in his briefcase just 57 minutes after winning it, becoming the WWE Champion following the main event which saw his former Shield partners Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face off.
4. Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler vs Kofi Kingston vs Jack Swagger vs Rob Van Dam (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) – Money In The Bank 2014
Seth Rollins’ Money In The Bank win in 2014 led to one of the best WrestleMania moments the following year when he added himself to the main event as Brock Lesnar faced Roman Reigns, Rollins ended up winning the match and becoming the WWE Champion.
3. Daniel Bryan vs Cody Rhodes vs Heath Slater vs Justin Gabriel vs Kane vs Sheamus vs Sin Cara vs Wade Barrett (Smackdown World Heavyweight Championship) – Money In The Bank 2011
Despite most of the Superstars in this match not having great success in WWE, it wasn’t due to their wrestling ability because this match is fantastic, and also led to Daniel Bryan winning his first World Heavyweight Championship when he cashed in the briefcase later in the year.
2. CM Punk vs Carlito vs Chris Jericho vs John Morrison vs Montel Vontavious Porter vs Mr. Kennedy vs Shelton Benjamin (World Heavyweight Championship) – WrestleMania XXIV
CM Punk is the only Super to both win the match twice but also back to back, winning at both WrestleMania XXIV and 25. The first match is the better of the two and one you should definitely check out on the WWE Network.
1. Edge vs Chris Benoit vs Chris Jericho vs Christian vs Kane vs Shelton Benjamin (World Heavyweight Championship) – WrestleMania 21
Sometimes you can never top the original, as is the case with the very first Money In The Bank match that took place at WrestleMania 21. This match began the rise of Edge and led to him winning his first world championship the following January.