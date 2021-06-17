Everything Announced at Nintendo’s E3 Presentation

The last day of E3 gave Nintendo 40 minutes worth of announcements detailing expansions, future game releases, and much more to come to the Nintendo Switch (not the Nintendo Switch Pro, because that still doesn’t exist). Many waited patiently in hopes of getting any news about a potential Nintendo Switch Pro, but unfortunately, Nintendo did not let those down easy as there wasn’t a single mention about a new Switch console. While this was to be expected, we all still held out some bit of hope for any announcement, much to our own disappointment. The good news is that Nintendo di, in fact, show off a little bit from the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which seemed to satisfy most fans. So, what exactly did Nintendo announce in their E3 presentation this year?
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Nintendo revealed that the Tekken character, Kazuya, would be joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lineup. Unfortunately that’s about all we know so far, but Nintendo promised to deliver more details at a future event on June 28.
Life is Strange
Life is Strange is also making its way onto the Nintendo Switch, in the form of Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection. True Colors is set to launch on September 10, while the Life is Strange Remastered Collection is set to debut later this year, though no exact date has been revealed. I’m still not really sure why this game is getting remastered, because it really isn’t all that old, but at least Switch players will be able to enjoy it!
Guardians of the Galaxy
You remember the Square Enix “Guardians of the Galaxy” game that was mentioned in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, right? Well, I have good news for Switch players: it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch as well! The game is set to release on October 26, 2021.
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
For the franchise’s 20th anniversary, you’ll be able to “bounce, tilt, and roll through over 300 delightfully recreated stages from the original three Super Monkey Ball games when Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania rolls onto Nintendo Switch!” This collection of Super Monkey Ball games is set to release on October 5, 2021.
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Party Superstars allows you to play on a few classic boards from the Nintendo 64 game, including Peach’s Birthday Cake and Space Land and is full of a ton of different events and minigames. You can even play each game mode online with anyone around the world! The game will be available on October 29, 2021.
Metroid Prime 4
Metroid Prime 4 was mentioned at Nintendo’s E3 event, but nothing else was announced….as usual.
Metroid Dread
While we didn’t get a look at anything regarding Metroid Prime 4, we did get a gameplay trailer for a brand new 2D Metroid game (the first one in over 19 years) called “Metroid Dread” and it will be launching on October 8, 2021!
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
It’s official! Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 24, and will include the “A New Power Awakens” DLC as well!
Mario Golf
We got some more information on Mario Golf, including free updates, and a Super Mario Odyssey course.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be making its way onto Nintendo Switch! We will also get more information on July 9.
WarioWare: Get It Together!
A brand new entry in the WarioWare series, WarioWare: Get It Together! will come to the Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021!
Shin Megami Tensei V
Shin Megami Tensei V will be releasing on November 12, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, as detailed in Nintendo’s E3 presentation.
Danganronpa
Danganronpa will be available on the Nintendo Switch beginning later this year, with the three video games being sold separately, and a bundle with all four games and a Danganronpa board game being a physical exclusive.
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is a remaster of the original Wii U game and will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be available on the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021!
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
While this was revealed in Ubisoft’s E3 presentation, it was initially leaked by Nintendo themselves, but has also been revealed in Nintendo’s own E3 presentation. The game is set to release sometime in 2022.
Advance Wars
Advance Wars is getting a Nintendo Switch reboot titled “Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp” and will be available on December 3, 2021.
Legend of Zelda
We got a couple announcements for the Legend of Zelda franchise, including:
- Age of Calamity DLC
- Zelda Game & Watch System
- Breath of the Wild 2
We finally got an update on Breath of the Wild 2, and it does, in fact, seem to look almost identical to the original game. We didn’t get many details about the game, other than they’re aiming for a 2022 launch window.