It’s time for yet another PlayStation State of Play recap, as Sony unveiled a whole bunch of indie titles and an update for a bigger AAA title that fans of the series are sure to enjoy. We’ve seen lots of great things come from PlayStation’s State of Play, however, this time around it was slightly more disappointing than previous iterations. While there certainly were some decent announcements and updates on games that we already knew were coming, I think a lot of us were expecting just a little bit more from the display. So what was shown at PlayStation’s State of Play event? Why were a lot of people disappointed with it? Let’s take a look at everything announced at PlayStation’s State of Play!
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an upcoming PlayStation exclusive full of magic, action, and spirits of all kinds. Developed and published by Ember Lab, the game is set to be released on PS4 and PS5 on August 24, 2021.
Returnal
We got a deep dive of Returnal, detailing a closer look at Housemarque’s upcoming PS5 game that was recently delayed to April 30, 2021. Developed by Housemarque and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Returnal is an upcoming third-person shooter and psychological horror game that includes randomly-generated levels each time you die. The game looks interesting to say the least and PlayStation players definitely have something to look forward to when Returnal launches in April 2021.
Oddworld: Soulstorm
Oddworld: Soulstorm is the latest installment in the Oddworld series following previous titles such as Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty! Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, and Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath. The game is developed by Oddworld Inhabitants, Just Add Water, Sabotage Studio, Frima Studio, and Fat Kraken Studios, as well as being published by Oddworld Inhabitants. The game will be released for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as a free PS Plus title in April 2021.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be released on PS5 on March 12, 2021 and features faster loading times, save transfers, 3D Audio Support, and DualSense controller features such as Adaptive Triggers; the game will also run at 4K/60 FPS.
Knockout City
We got a closer look at the previously announced at the latest Nintendo Direct, Knockout City. This is an upcoming competitive dodge-ball game that will be released on PS4 on May 21 for $19.99 and will have backwards compatibility as well as enhancements for players that would rather play on PS5. The game also features crossplay!
Sifu
Sifu is an upcoming action game coming from Absolver developer, Sloclap. The game is promising a new and never-before-seen take on the Kung Fu game genre. In Sifu, each time you die, you are revived slightly older, but more skilled. The goal here would seem to be to die enough times to find that sweet spot of skill and speed. So don’t die too much, but also don’t be afraid to die a few times.
Solar Ash
Solar Ash is an upcoming movement-based third-person action-platformer video game developed by Heart Machine and will release on PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2021.
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
We’ve got our first look at new gameplay from the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach that is supposedly going to be the “most ambitious Five Nights at Freddy’s game yet!” The game does not currently have a release date other than sometime in 2021 but it will be available for PS4, PS5, and PC.
Deathloop
Deathloop is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Dishonored developer, Arkane Studios, and published by Bethesda Softworks. The game will put players in the middle of a so-called “Deathloop” in which you must complete your objectives without errors or you will be sent back to the beginning and your “Deathloop” will be reset. The game is set to be released for PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21, 2021.
Final Fantasy VII: Remake
Finally, we’ve got an expansion for the recent Final Fantasy VII: Remake known as “Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade.” This expansion will include a brand new chapter focusing on Yuffie and takes place seemingly between chapters seven and nine of Final Fantasy VII: Remake, this will exclusively be for the PS5, but if you’re a PS4 player we’ve got good news! PlayStation has actually revealed that Final Fantasy VII: Remake will be available as one of the free PS Plus games in March! There is a free PS5 upgrade for the game, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to obtain this free upgrade if you get the game through PS Plus.