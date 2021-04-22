Everything Announced at the Oculus Gaming Showcase

Oculus is one of the biggest virtual reality companies in the world, and they recently held the latest Oculus Gaming Showcase. This showcase was hosted by Executive Producer, Ruth Bram, and included brand new trailers, information on upcoming titles, and even a look at exciting updates that will be coming to community-favorite games and IPs. The Oculus Gaming Showcase was a highly anticipated event across the entire virtual reality community, and even the gaming community in general. So, let’s talk about all of the information we got on these upcoming titles, the updates coming to existing games, and let’s take a look at all of the brand new trailers that were revealed in the Oculus Gaming Showcase earlier this week!
Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder + The Concierge
Pistol Whip is one of the most popular virtual reality games out there. Alongside Beat Saber, Pistol Whip makes the rhythm game genre its own, and we’re getting even more content for it soon! According to Oculus, “Smoke & Thunder tells the tale of two sisters set in the Wild West where trains, tech, and explosions set the scene for some exciting surprises.” Smoke & Thunder will release alongside “The Concierge,” which unlocks total customization for players. “Whether you prefer bottomless burst pistols or dodging through levels as a no-ammo pacifist, seemingly endless combinations of weapons and modifiers for every level will allow you to truly hone your play style. Compete in the ever-changing featured styles with multi-platform leaderboards, or dive in and build your own. The Concierge always has what you need.” The Concierge is very clearly a cheeky nod to John Wick and Lance Reddick, and I’m all for it. Both of these expansions are set to release this summer.
Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister Multiplayer Update
It looks like players will soon be able to play Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’s “Last Bastion” update together on two brand new maps, with this multiplayer update for the game. The update is coming soon, however we don’t know specifically when.
Lone Echo II
The sequel to Lone Echo, Lone Echo II, allows the player to make a grand return to the rings of Saturn in order to “explore an expansive zero-g world, use high-tech tools to overcome challenges, and uncover the mysteries of the far future.”
Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 4 is making its way to virtual reality exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2! In Resident Evil 4 on Quest 2, you’ll be able to play from Leon’s first-person perspective, and the Touch controllers will allow you to interact with the game on a completely different level than console. You’ll notice that weapons and items are now re-engineered as physical objects that you can pick up and interact with, and you’ll even be able to switch weapons by grabbing them off your body rather than going into a menu. As far as movement goes, Oculus clarifies, “You’ll still move in first-person by using the analog stick, but Armature has added a full upper-body rig on top of Leon’s character to combine his movement with the dual-handed interactivity achieved with Touch controllers. They’ve even added support for teleportation and room-scale movement, so you can explore the environment however you choose. With plenty of comfort options at your disposal, you can also play through the game comfortably while seated.” Resident Evil 4 for Oculus Quest 2 even includes remastered art with over 4,500 textures that have either been repainted or had their resolution increased. “Character animations have been faithfully converted to Unreal Engine 4 and remain untouched from the original source material, and all cutscenes will be presented in their original format.” While we do know that the game will be launching sometime this year, barring any delays, we don’t have an exact date as of now.
Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge Part II
The only bit of information we got about Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge Part II was little more than an announcement at the Oculus Gaming Showcase. All we know now is that the next installment of the game will feature two new legendary Tales for fans to enjoy, as well as some concept art for a new character called Dok-Ondar and his translation droid.
Star Wars Pinball VR
We got to see some behind the scenes footage of Star Wars Pinball VR that gave us a closer look at how the game was brought to life and reimagined for VR. This game looks like a lot more than I would expect from a pinball game, and I’m excited for it to launch on April 29, 2021!
I Expect You To Die 2
All we really got for I Expect You To Die 2 at this Oculus Gaming Showcase was an announcement trailer, so not much there. I Expect You To Die 2 will be coming to Oculus Quest and Rift platforms later this year.
Carve Snowboarding
After The Fall
New from Vertigo Games, the developers of Arizona Sunshine, comes After the Fall, a brand new four-player co-op FPS, and we got an exclusive gameplay trailer shown at the Oculus Gaming Showcase. The game will be available on both Quest and Rift platforms this summer!
Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife
Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is set in the World of Darkness and is a horror/exploration game that is available now on both Quest and Rift platforms! This game looks super creepy, so if horror games are your thing, you’ve definitely come to the right place.
The Climb 2
It looks like we’re getting a brand new update for The Climb 2! The Freestyle Expansion Pack is set to be released in two parts with 12 levels total (6 levels in each part), with the first introducing six new levels to challenge players in both “casual” and “professional” modes. Crytex also looks to be dipping The Climb 2’s metaphorical toes into the rhythm game genre with rhythm-based climbing that will require players to learn the grip patterns to the beat of a background track to progress through.
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Finally, we’ve got The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners with a brand new update called “Aftershocks.” The Aftershocks update is a free update available to all players on May 20.
That’s everything that we’ve got from the Oculus Gaming Showcase, being the massive Star Wars fan I am, I have to say that I’m most excited for Star Wars Pinball VR over everything else.