Everything Announced in the New February Nintendo Direct

It’s been 84 years since the last we’ve seen of a full Nintendo Direct….well okay it’s only been over a year, but it feels like it’s been much longer. The last full-length Nintendo Direct we’ve seen was on September 4, 2019 which makes a total of over 500 days since we’ve last seen a full-length Nintendo Direct detailing news about upcoming Nintendo Games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Legend of Zelda, and Mario. In those 500+ days, we’ve had a lot of time to speculate when the next Nintendo Direct might come and what it might include. Nintendo fans have waited long enough for the announcement that Dante will be joining the team of fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but did it actually happen? Let’s find out!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Well, the new Smash fighter isn’t Dante, unfortunately. However, it looks like we’re getting 2 new fighters from Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Pyra and Mythra. While they are listed as 2 individual fighters, my guess is that Mythra will be a variation of Pyra and not a separate fighter.
Outer Wilds
Outer Wilds is finally making its way onto Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021.
Legend of Mana
Legend of Mana will be avaiable on Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2021.
Ninja Gaiden Master Collection
Ninja Gaiden is getting a remaster of all 3 games in the all new Ninja Gaiden Master Collection making its way onto Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2021.
Tales From the Borderlands
Tales From the Borderlands is making its Nintendo Switch debut on March 24, 2021.
Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter Rise will be rising up on Nintendo Switch starting March 26, 2021.
Mario Golf: Super Rush
The latest installment of Mario Golf, Mario Golf: Super Rush, will be making its way onto Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021.
No More Heroes 3
No More Heroes 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on August 27, 2021.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario DLC
Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting some brand new Mario themed items including warp pipes that will allow you to travel to different parts of your island. This releases on February 25, 2021
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Expansion Pass
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity is getting a $20 Expansion Pass that will take effect starting with a purchase bonus starting on May 28, Wave 1 beginning in June 2021, and Wave 2 beginning in November 2021.
Project Triangle Strategy
Project Triangle Strategy is a new SRPG developed by Square Enix that does not currently have a release date, but you can play a demo of it through the Nintendo eShop now!
Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Legend of Zelda fans rejoice! Sort of….unfortunately, we’re not getting a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 anytime soon (though Nintendo does claim it is still being developed), but Skyward Sword is getting a Nintendo Switch remake. You can even swing your right Joycon like your sword and hold your left Joycon to block with your shield.
Splatoon 3
The third installment in the Splatoon franchise will be released for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022!
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Fans of the whacky battle royale, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, will be thrilled to find out that Fall Guys will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the Summer of 2021!
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir is one of two murder mystery games that will be added to the Nintendo Switch lineup in May 2021. This also marks the first time the franchise sees a Western audience.
Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind
Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind is the second of murder mystery games that will be added to the Nintendo Switch lineup in May 2021. This also marks the first time the franchise sees a Western audience.
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is an upcoming super hero title that will be available for the Nintendo Switch on June 4, 2021.
Miitopia
The Nintendo classic, Miitopia is set to hit Nintendo Switch consoles on May 21, 2021.
Star Wars: Hunters
Star Wars: Hunters is an upcoming squad-based arena combat game developed by Zynga that will be available on Nintendo Switch and mobile in 2021. The game takes place between episodes 6 and 7 of the Skywalker Saga.
Bravely Default II
We got a brand new trailer for Bravely Default II, check it out here! The game releases on February 26, 2021.
Knockout City
Knockout City is an upcoming PvP dodgeball brawler (a “dodgebrawler” if you will) developed by EA and will release on Nintendo Switch on May 21, 2021.
Plants VS. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
Plants VS. Zombies: Battle for Neighborsville Complete Edition will release for Nintendo Switch on March 19, 2021.
Samurai Warriors 5
Samurai Warriors 5 is the 5th installment in the Samurai Warriors franchise and will release on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021.
SaGa Frontier Remastered
SaGa Frontier is also getting a remastered edition on Switch that will release on April 15, 2021.