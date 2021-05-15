Everything Available in the Season of the Splicer Season Pass

A new season of Destiny 2 brings a brand new Season Pass, and Season of the Splicer has some of the coolest items and rewards within this version of the Season Pass, but also some of the most….okay rewards. It definitely doesn’t help that the seasonal armor for Season of the Splicer was taken out of the Season Pass in favor of giving the new “Override” seasonal activity some extra loot, which I do think is a great move by Bungie, but it does drop the quality of the Season Pass a bit, though not all that much, considering the Universal Ornaments are still in the Season Pass. So, what can you get your hands on in the Season Pass for Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2?
Season of the Splicer Pass
- Rank 1
- Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Sidearm
- Rank 2
- Upgrade Modules x 3 (Free)
- Decrypted Data Trove (Premium)
- Rank 3
- Glimmer x 8,000 (Free)
- Ritual Glimmer Boost (Premium)
- Rank 4
- Upgrade Modules x 3 (Free)
- Enhancement Cores x 5 (Premium)
- Rank 5
- Legendary Shards x 25 (Free)
- Small Fireteam XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 6
- Glimmer x 8,000 (Free)
- Luminous Tapestry Emblem (Premium)
- Rank 7
- Eververse Engram(Free)
- Small XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 8
- Upgrade Modules x 3(Free)
- Destination Resource Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 9
- Bright Dust x 200 (Free)
- Technofusion Shader (Premium)
- Rank 10
- Legendary Shards x 25 (Free)
- Security Breach Finisher (Premium)
- Rank 11
- Upgrade Modules x 2 (Free)
- Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha (Premium)
- Rank 12
- Glimmer x 6,000 (Free)
- Decrypted Data Trove (Premium)
- Rank 13
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Legendary Engram (Premium)
- Rank 14
- Upgrade Modules x 2 (Free)
- Legendary Shards x 25 (Premium)
- Rank 15
- Enhancement Cores x 5 (Free)
- Enhancement Cores x 5 (Premium)
- Rank 16
- Glimmer x 6,000 (Free)
- Small XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 17
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Glimmer x 10,000 (Premium)
- Rank 18
- Upgrade Modules x 2 (Free)
- House of Light Entrance Transmat Effect (Premium)
- Rank 19
- Bright Dust x 250 (Free)
- Destination Resource Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 20
- Exotic Engram (Free)
- Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus (Premium)
- Rank 21
- Upgrade Modules x 2 (Free)
- Legendary Shards x 25 (Premium)
- Rank 22
- Catalyst Quest Boost Omega (Premium)
- Rank 23
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Glimmer x 10,000 (Premium)
- Rank 24
- Legendary Engram (Premium)
- Rank 25
- Legendary Engram (Free)
- Exotic Engram (Premium)
- Rank 26
- Upgrade Modules x 2 (Free)
- Small Fireteam XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 27
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Enhancement Cores x 5 (Premium)
- Rank 28
- Arms Masterwork Bonus (Premium)
- Rank 29
- Bright Dust x 300 (Free)
- Destination Resource Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 30
- Shattered Cipher Machine Gun (Free)
- Bright Dust x 800 (Premium)
- Rank 31
- Legendary Shards x 25 (Premium)
- Rank 32
- Decrypted Data Trove (Premium)
- Rank 33
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Enhancement Cores x 5 (Premium)
- Rank 34
- Upgrade Modules x 3 (Premium)
- Rank 35
- Cryosthesia 77K Exotic Sidearm (Free)
- Legendary Engram (Premium)
- Rank 36
- Small XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 37
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Glimmer x 10,000 (Premium)
- Rank 38
- Legs Masterwork Bonus (Premium)
- Rank 39
- Destination Resource Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 40
- Bright Dust x 400 (Free)
- Ritualism Shader (Premium)
- Rank 41
- Legendary Engram (Premium)
- Rank 42
- Glimmer x 12,000 (Premium)
- Rank 43
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Vanguard Armor Scrounger (Premium)
- Rank 44
- Legendary Shards x 25 (Premium)
- Rank 45
- Sojourner’s Tale Shogun (Free)
- Enhancement Core x 5 (Premium)
- Rank 46
- Small XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 47
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Upgrade Modules x 3 (Premium)
- Rank 48
- Class Masterwork Bonus (Premium)
- Rank 49
- Destination Resources Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 50 (halfway there!)
- Bright Dust x 500 (Free)
- Riis Racer Exotic Sparrow (Premium)
- Rank 51
- Shattered Cipher Masterwork Bonus (Premium)
- Rank 52
- Decrypted Data Boost I (Premium)
- Rank 53
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Gambit Armor Scrounger (Premium)
- Rank 54
- Exotic Engram (Premium)
- Rank 55
- Exotic Cipher (Free)
- Legendary Engram (Premium)
- Rank 56
- Small Fireteam XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 57
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Upgrade Modules x 5 (Premium)
- Rank 58
- Chest Masterwork Bonus (Premium)
- Rank 59
- Destination Resource Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 60
- Bright Dust x 650 (Free)
- Enhancement Prisms x 3 (Premium)
- Rank 61
- Sojourner’s Tale Masterwork Bonus (Premium)
- Rank 62
- Glimmer x 14,000 (Premium)
- Rank 63
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Crucible Armor Scrounger (Premium)
- Rank 64
- Arms Universal Ornament (Premium)
- Rank 65
- Exotic Engram (Free)
- Exotic Engram (Premium)
- Rank 66
- Small XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 67
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Boots Universal Ornament (Premium)
- Rank 68
- Head Masterwork Bonus (Premium)
- Rank 69
- Destination Resource Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 70
- Bright Dust x 800 (Free)
- Enhancement Prisms x 3 (Premium)
- Rank 71
- Vanguard Shattered Cipher Scrounger (Premium)
- Rank 72
- Decrypted Data Boost II (Premium)
- Rank 73
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Gambit Shattered Cipher Scrounger (Premium)
- Rank 74
- Exotic Engram (Premium)
- Rank 75
- Raid Banners x5 (Premium)
- Rank 76
- Small XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 77
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Class Item Universal Ornament (Premium)
- Rank 78
- Bright Dust x 1000 (Premium)
- Rank 79
- Destination Resource Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 80
- Bright Dust x 1000 (Free)
- Ascendant Shard (Premium)
- Rank 81
- Gambit Sojourner’s Tale Scrounger (Premium)
- Rank 82
- Gambit x 16,000 (Premium)
- Rank 83
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Crucible Shattered Cipher Scrounger (Premium)
- Rank 84
- Raid Banners x 5 (Premium)
- Rank 85
- Ascendant Shard (Premium)
- Rank 86
- Small Fireteam XP Boost (Premium)
- Rank 87
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Chest Universal Ornament (Premium)
- Rank 88
- Exotic Engram (Premium)
- Rank 89
- Destination Resource Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 90
- Bright Dust x 1400 (Free)
- Ready for Anything Emote (Premium)
- Rank 91
- Crucible Sojourner’s Tale Scrounger (Premium)
- Rank 92
- Decrypted Data Boost III (Premium)
- Rank 93
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Vanguard Sojourner’s Tale Scrounger (Premium)
- Rank 94
- Ascendant Shard (Premium)
- Rank 95
- Destination Resource Bundle (Premium)
- Rank 96
- Bright Dust x 1200 (Premium)
- Rank 97
- Eververse Engram (Free)
- Head Universal Ornament (Premium)
- Rank 98
- Exotic Engram (Premium)
- Rank 99
- Absorb The Ether Exotic Emote (Premium)
- Rank 100
- Bright Dust x 2000 (Free)
- Deletion Protocol Exotic Ornament for Cryosthesia 77K (Premium)
Wow, that was a lot. I’ll see you next season when I have to do this all over again for the next Destiny 2 Season Pass!