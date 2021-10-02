Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In October

Sony has finally announced the games that will be coming to Playstation Plus this October 5th. This month players will be able to engage in epic 100-player battles in a WWII-inspired Hell Let Loose, crush some ribs in the hellish world of Mortal Kombat X, and if that’s a little intense, players will also be given the chance to take to the mound and show off their best golf swings with PGA Tour 2K21. Playstation Plus is a paid service that allows players to play online multiplayer games and download free games every month to expand their library. Last month players were able to hop into the gourmet world of Overcooked: All You Can Eat, become one of the most iconic hunters in Predator: Hunting Grounds, and even prowl the streets as one of the most skilled assassins in Hitman 2. It’s been a past good month and with October it looks like things are going to continue.
Hell Let Loose – PS5
The developer Team 17, describes Hell Let Loose as a game that will show you why “You’ve never played World War 2 the way it was meant to be played… with lumbering tanks dominating the battlefield, crucial supply chains fueling the frontlines, being a cog in the machine of colossal combined arms warfare. Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, complete with deep player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving frontline, and crucial platoon-focused gameplay that commands the tide of battle. This is a simulation of war… not an arcade arena shooter. Developed for PC in Unreal Engine 4, on paper, Hell Let Loose is a realistic multiplayer World War Two combined arms first-person shooter of open battles of up to 100 players with infantry, tanks, artillery and a shifting front line. At it’s core is a unique resource-based strategic meta-game that is easy to learn, but hard to master.“
Any WWII enthusiast will be happy to know that Hell Let Loose will take you through some of the most iconic battles on the Western Front. Their maps have been made using real reconnaissance images and satellite data to ensure that players are given an experience on the battlefield that they will never forget. Players will be able to take to these huge maps and engage in 50 vs 50 multiplayer battles. We’re excited to see just how chaotic and intense these battles can get and how different each of their 14 playable roles are.
Mortal Kombat X – PS4
It’s been over five years since the release of Mortal Kombat X, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not excited for this to come to Playstation Plus. Mortal Kombat has always been an incredible fighting game. An experience that combines intriguing characters and hellish battlefields to bring forth an experience that has cemented itself at the top of many fighters’ gaming libraries. Moral Kombat X introduced us to a roster that could be changed to cater to different players. Each character in the roster had three different fighting styles to choose from. This means that when someone focused their skills on a character, they would have the opportunity to practice more than one fighting style. This made it so that opponents had to prepare and ready themselves to counter multiple styles. Not to mention that the graphics are some of the best we’ve seen which makes it even better when you enter a bone-breaking moment or land a Brutality on your opponent. Players might even wince when watching these, I know we did.
“Netherrealm Studios’ bone-crunching beat ‘em up fuses cinematic presentation with an all-new gameplay experience. For the first time in the series’ history, every character in its robust roster has a selection of different fighting styles to pick from, offering an expanded range of strategies to take into battle, as well as combat against.”
PGA Tour 2k21 – PS4
Golf is back on the menu. PGA Tour 2K21 will allow those trying out the free games of the month to relax from their quest for blood, and instead sweat as they try to line up the perfect shot on a birdie. PGA Tour 2K21 allows you to create your own player and choose your own equipment and basically live the life of a Golf Superstar on the quest to become the next FedExCup Champion.
“Prove you’ve got what it takes to become FedExCup Champion. Take on PGA Tour Pros across stunning, real-life courses during your very own career and earn rewards and gear, then play against your friends or the world’s best players in local and online* matches. Create your own player and customize your equipment, then build your own clubhouse, designing and running full seasons and tournaments customized to your rules and requirements. “