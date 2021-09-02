Home
Everything Coming to Playstation Plus in September

This month’s PlayStation Plus offerings will have you debating whether you want to be wake up and be a culinary artist or a bloodthirsty yet nimble assassin. Sony has announced the line-up for September’s highly anticipated Playstation Plus games, and we can assure you that fans will not be disappointed. Playstation Plus is a subscription system for Playstation consoles that allows you to play online with your friends, gives out exclusive downloadable content, and allows players to try games they might have never touched through their free games of the month. This month Playstation Plus subscribers will be able to take their talents to the world Overcooked: All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Imagine if you and your friends were tasked with saving the world but to do so you would have to cook your heart away while earthquakes, volcanos, ghosts, and even space tried to get in your way? Well, that’s Overcooked! All You Can Eat combines the original Overcooked and Overcooked 2 along with all their DLC. It is also the first time that developer Team 17 has fully integrated online multiplayer, and they do it with cross-platform capabilities. So you will be able to game with your friends no matter where they are or what console they are on. It features over 200 levels and an engaging story that takes you through the kingdom as you dice, saute, and season your way into saving the world. It’s a game that we really enjoyed and one that creates some hilarious moments for you and your friends. Not to mention that with their new engine, Team 17 can bring both games to new levels with a 4K graphical upgrade.

Hitman 2

IO Interactive’s stealth-based Hitman 2 is also coming to Playstation Plus this September. They state that “HITMAN 2will take you on a global adventure across a mix of bustling international locations, including a vibrant Miami setting with the colorful ambiance of an in-progress motorsport race bringing a new backdrop to the series. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, each of the 7 intricate locations provides multiple paths to discover and unparalleled game depth.”. The Hitman formula has been highly praised since it’s a reboot in the new generations and Hitman 2 is no different. You’re given a task to kill someone and that’s it. The rest is up to you. How you approach the individual. How you dispose of them. It’s all up to the player and there are multiple ways to go about it. This is really a game where you get back what you put into it. Take the time to learn the map, study the characters, and you’ll be able to pull off a murder without getting noticed until you are miles away on a sailboat.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Hunting Grounds is a four vs one multiplayer battle for survival. Four players control a Fireteam member and are tasked with completing a mission on a remote location. Unfortunately for them, they have company. Another player will be put in control of the iconic Predator. They’ll have a variety of tools at their disposal to take out the fire team members. How they do it is up to them. With different Predator classes, players are allowed to customize their playstyle depending on what kind of hunter they want to be. The game is developed by Illfonic, the developers for Friday the 13th, so they’ve been around the block when it comes to iconic killers and their prey.

Illfonic describes the world of Hunting Grounds as “a world that looks and feels completely authentic to the lore of the Predator universe. The lush jungle comes alive with the sights and sounds of military bravado moving toward their objective. While up in the trees, a flash of light and an ominous clicking sound belay that the team is about to face deadly opposition. From the epic Predator theme song to the signature light-bending cloaking and thermal Predator vision, fans of the Predator-verse will revel in both familiar and new canon.”.

We’re excited for the opportunity to test out these games and add them to our library. Making soup while in space, dressing up as a clown on a mission to assassinate a yacht owner, or pouncing on unsuspecting players. This month has something for everyone. For more gaming news make sure you check back daily! Let us know what you think about this month’s selection in the comments below.

