Everything In The New Season 6 Updates For Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Season 6 of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War just released today featuring some brand new weapons, a new battle pass, the return of Alex Mason, and the final round based Call of Duty Zombie map, Forsaken. This could be the final big update for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War seeing as Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release next month so Activision and Treyarch made sure to include a hefty amount of content to make sure that Cold War leaves on a great note. Past updates have seen changes to the War Zone map which is a 100 player pvp multiplayer battle royale mode that has swept the gaming community and amassed a large amount of popularity in the streaming community as well.
Battle Pass Updates
Alex Mason has retuned to the world of Call of Duty as an operative in War Zone which you can unlock by purchasing the Season 6 battle pass. The Season 6 Battle Pass will feature the usual 100 tier system with multiple guns, operatives, skins, and other goodies. As a special bonus this time around, you’ll also unlock three panda-themed operative skins for Bulldozer which looks like a fun twist on everyone’s favorite bamboo loving mammal. The skin also comes with three variations which means that any teams of three looking to match can do so while each having their own unique colorway. The official Call of Duty Blog has stated that on Day One of the Battle Pass, which is October 7th, players will be able to unlock:
- Two free functional weapons and 20+ other items — including 300 COD Points — unlocked just by playing the game.
- The immediate unlock of Operator Alex Mason, the original Black Ops hero, through purchase of the Battle Pass.
- Three Legendary Skins for Bulldozer via the Battle Pass Bundle (Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips).
- An Ultra-rarity Reactive Skin set for Mason, over a dozen Weapon Blueprints, 1,000 COD Points, and more to be unlocked through the full Battle Pass.
- A Store stocked with Bundles, including one with a zombie-zapping Mastercraft and another with the new Battle Axe melee weapon’s first unique Blueprint.
The Cold War Season 6 Update will also introduce three new weapons to the battle. The brand new .410 Ironhide Shotgun, Grav Assualt Rifle, and Battle Axe Melee. It’ll be exciting to try out these new weapons and players will enjoy finding a new meta as it happens with every new season. Hopefully this time there are no weapons that feel like cheat codes. We’re still haunted by the Bruin to this day. On October 19th, players will be able to participate in the Call of Duty Halloween Event, “The Haunting” and unlock the LAPA SMG and the Hammer & Sickle. The battle pass will see some WWII themed items as well to welcome Call of Duty: Vanguard to the War Zone family. Call of Duty has also mentioned that a Battle Pass Rogue Transmission event will take place on October 12th but currently they are offering no more information as it is classified. We’re excited to see what it could mean and if it means there are some changes coming to the War Zone map of Verdansk.
Multiplayer Updates
Multiplayer seems to have fallen behind War Zone in terms of popularity, but it doesn’t mean that it has to fall behind in terms of content. The Season 6 Update will introduce to three brand new maps where players will be able to participate in strategic team based objective games to improve their gun fight skills and progress the multiplayer ranks. The first of these maps is Deprogram which is described as a medium sized map that takes place entirely in the fractured mind of Russell Adler. It takes us through Russell’s mind as Mason and Hudson try to stabilize him. It will be linked by a series of Red Doors that will take us from Vietnam to New Jersey which sounds like a very unique experience and unlike any map that we’ve ever seen before. The second map is titled Amerika, is a pseudo American city of AnyTown, USA that has its very own Burger Town but is actually a Soviet training facility. The Season 6 Update will also include Gluboko which is a smaller map for for 2 v2 and 3 v 3 battles, but if players do want a 6 v 6 the doors are open but expect some mayhem as players engage in a 12 player cage match inside of a KGB headquarters vault. Players should look forward to these maps as they will be the final three multiplayer maps added to Call of Duty: Cold War Black Ops.
Zombie Updates
Zombies will be seeing its final round based map added to the fray, Forsaken. In Forsaken, the Requiem and Omega Group will face-off in the ultimate conclusion to the beginning of the Dark Aether storyline. If that wording sounds interesting it’s because Call of Duty has officially let us know that there will be more to the Dark Aether storyline and with the recent confirmation that Call of Duty: Vanguard will have zombies we’re excited to see what sort of additions and gameplay changes we can expect to see along with a new storyline. The official blog describes the storyline behind the new map”As Omega attempts to lure The Forsaken into this dimension – believing they can capture its power to weaponize against the West – Requiem plans on extracting Kazimir Zykov from the Dark Aether to prevent The Forsaken from entering our world. Meanwhile, Requiem’s Director has approved Agent Maxis for “Operation First Domino,” tapping into her newfound Dark Aether powers to serve Requiem’s secretive objectives.The stakes have never been higher for Samantha Maxis”.
With every new Call of Duty Zombie map one thing has been constant, the addition of a brand new Wonder Weapon. This time is no different as Forsaken will introduce us to the Chrysalax, a weapon that has been forged in the Dark Aether itself. The Chrysalax is capable of taking on two different forms depending on the immediate need of its user. As the Chrysalax Savager, it will become an Aetherial axe that can eliminate multiple zombies with a single swing and even become a projective in the form of a spinning energy blade. Players will feel like the Grim Reaper as they make their way through the map guiding zombies to the other side. The Chrysalax can also become the Chrysalax Storm which turns it into a rapid fire energy weapon powered by Dark Aether whose shots can turn zombies into Aetherium crystal explosions. Wonder Weapons aren’t the only new way to mow down zombies in Forsaken, Players will also have the chance to use two new supports weapons in the form of the Hand Cannon and ARC-XD. Players familiar with Call of Duty will see that the ARC-XD is similar to the original RC-XD. Except in the zombie world the A stands for Aetherium Crystal which can harbor an explosion begin enough to clear a room full of zombies. We’re excited to see how viable the ARC-XD will be in battle. We can only imagine it will be uself in mounting rescue missions when someone is down near a lot of zombies and one players drives their ARC-XD to blast them away while another one slides in to revive them.
Speaking of sliding, there will be a new perk being added to the zombies mode with this latest update. PHD Slider comes to Forsaken as the tenth and final perk in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Like every perk in the game it will feature a range of upgrade and tiers which are as follows:
- Base ability – Sliding into enemies triggers an explosion. The size and damage increase the farther you slide before impact.
- Skill Tier I – Immunity to environmental damage while sliding.
- Skill Tier II – Increased slide duration.
- Skill Tier III – Immunity to self-inflicted explosive damage.
- Skill Tier IV – Increased slide speed.
- Skill Tier V – Falling from a large height will trigger an explosion. The size and damage increase the higher you fall.
Global Updates
Here are a full list of updates as released by the official Call of Duty Blog:
- Battle Pass:
- 100 New Battle Pass Tiers
- New Battle Pass Operator: Mason
- Free Battle Pass weapons: .410 Ironhide Shotgun and Grav Assault Rifle
- Three bonus Bulldozer Operator Skins included with the Battle Pass Bundle
- New free Black Ops Mixtape War Tracks in the Battle Pass + more
- Global:
- Five total weapons throughout the season, including the Battle Axe, LAPA SMG, and Hammer & Sickle
- New Weapon Unlock Challenges
- Four new Prestige Levels
- New Prestige Shop Weapon Blueprint and Legacy content
- New weapon tuning for the EM2, TEC-9, Marshal, C58, LC10, and more
- New Season Six lobby theming
- + More in-season, including new “Fuze” Operator and “The Haunting” Event
- Multiplayer:
- New 6v6 Map: Deprogram
- New 6v6 Map: Amerika
- New 2v2/3v3/Face Off 6v6 Map: Gluboko
- New Featured Playlists: Deprogram 24/7, Face Off Gluboko 24/7
- New Multiplayer Operator Missions
- 20 New Multiplayer Season Challenges
- + More in-season, including new MP modes & more during “The Haunting” Event
- Zombies:
- New Round-Based Map: “Forsaken”
- New Perk: PhD Slider (+5 Skill Tiers)
- New Wonder Weapon: Chrysalax
- New Support Weapons: ARC-XD and Hand Cannon
- New “Forsaken” Challenges
- New Dark Aether story Intel
- New Zombies Operator Missions
- 20 New Zombies Season Challenges
- New Onslaught Map: Deprogram (PlayStation®)
- New Onslaught Mode: Onslaught Elite (PlayStation)
- New Onslaught Weapon Blueprint challenge (PlayStation)
- + More in-season, including a new Outbreak LTM during “The Haunting” Event