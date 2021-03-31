Everything Revealed in the 2021 Wired Direct

The team at Wired Productions revealed a whole heaping pile of brand new games coming soon at the first ever Wired Direct presentation. This presentation showcased all of the upcoming games that Wired is releasing in the near future, and included a website launch, psychological thrillers, and yes…even some sequels to existing Wired games. Who is Wired, you ask? Well, Wired Productions is a production company responsible for producing games such as The Falconeer and so many other fantastic indie games. So what exactly did we see from the Wired Direct reveal earlier this week? Well, alongside other things we saw a game from a team that brought us Fable, more news about the upcoming ‘Martha Is Dead’ and “the squishiest hero ever to exist in a video game.” So let’s take a dive into the Wired Direct presentation!
Arcade Paradise
Arcade Paradise is an upcoming title for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. “A love letter to arcades from the creators of Vostok Inc. Kit out your dream arcade with machines from the glory era, from simple vector-based games of the 70s all the way to the early 3D games of the mid-90s. Get a heavy dose of nostalgia with over 35 playable arcade titles.” The trailer for Arcade Paradise is probably one of my favorite trailers I’ve seen in a while; it’s fun, it’s nostalgic, and it displays pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a game called Arcade Paradise. The game will be released sometime in 2021.
Lumote
Lumote looks to be a very visually-stunning puzzle platformer “set in an underwater-like neon world of shapes and [colors] where players take control of its inhabitants to solve increasingly complex and varied puzzles.” I’m not usually one for puzzle games, but I do think that this has some potential to be very creative and fun. Lumote will release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, with currently no release date planned.
The Last Worker
The Last Worker has an art style reminiscent of Borderlands as well as Telltale games like The Walking Dead or The Wolf Among Us. However, that’s about all that I got from the trailer for the game. There was not a single story or gameplay detail revealed with this trailer, and the only information we got was the name and a vague release date for the game. Whatever this game ends up being, it will release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and….Oculus? This game just keeps getting more and more intriguing with a virtual reality system being among the supported consoles. The Last Worker is set to release sometime in 2022.
Tin Hearts
According to Wired Production, “Tin Hearts is a Lemmings-style puzzle game that will challenge players to explore beautiful environments, interact with objects, and look at things in new and different ways as they embark on a journey of discovery set in a magical toy-filled universe.” I can’t stop thinking of that one Pixar short with that little tin soldier, you know what I’m talking about, right? Tin Toy, that’s the one! The trailer for Tin Hearts makes me think of that. Tin Hearts is coming to PS5, PS4, PlayStation VR, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Oculus this Winter.
Tiny Troopers: Global Ops
Unfortunately, Tiny Troopers: Global Ops doesn’t have a trailer quite yet, but it does have a description! “An all-new sequel in the multi-million selling Tiny Troopers franchise. With couch co-op and online multiplayer, players can enjoy the battle with friends at home and away, plus the visual upgrades and enhancements of next gen graphics.” Tiny Toopers: Global Ops will be playable on PC Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
The Falconeer: Atun’s Folly
The Falconeer: Atun’s Folly is a surprise DLC that is available now for free on Steam as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The good news if you play the game on Xbox One, but want to switch to Xbox Series X|S, is that the game supports Xbox Smart Delivery, so if you’ve already purchased the game on Xbox One, you don’t have to repurchase it to play it on Xbox Series X|S!
Martha Is Dead
Unfortunately, the trailer for Martha Is Dead is age-restricted and only available on YouTube, but I’ll leave a link for you to check it out here (if you’re old enough!) According to Wired Productions, Martha Is Dead is “a first-person psychological thriller set at the end of the Second World War, during the Battle of Chianti, in Tuscany, Italy. Intense moments, twists, reveals and gorgeous visuals. Martha is Dead pushes boundaries and makes players question what they are seeing.” The game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2021.
Deliver Us The Moon
Deliver Us The Moon is also getting a free upgrade to next-gen consoles including PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon, though it’s unclear exactly when this will be available for players on these consoles. Here’s what Wired had to say about the upgrade: “The much-loved a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future is coming to next-gen consoles, with a free upgrade for current owners! Assume the role of Earth’s last astronaut, cut off from Earth and on a do-or-die mission. With ray-traced shadows, reflections and audio, and greatly improved loading times, expect the most gorgeous version of this mysterious adventure yet.”
In celebration of the first Wired Direct, Steam is hosting a Wired Productions sale where you can get all of the best Wired games for a pretty big discount here!