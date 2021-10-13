Everything We Know about Descendants 4 So Far

If there’s one thing most people know about the film world, it’s that sequels can be incredibly difficult to pull off. However, over the years there have been quite a few franchises that have managed to release a successful line of sequels. Among them is none other than the Disney Channel. action-adventure franchise, Descendants. Debuting in 2015, Descendants is set in a world where Belle and Beast are the married rulers of a new kingdom. The films follow the lives of the children of some of Disney’s most popular movie characters. When the first movie came out, no one could have guessed how popular the Descendants brand would eventually become. With three successful films already on the books, Descendents recently released a TV special called The Royal Wedding and fans are hoping that an official fourth movie will be on the way soon. Keep reading to find out what we know about Descendants 4 so far.
What We Got From The Royal Wedding
The Format
Since the third movie was released in 2019, Descendants fans have been excited to find out what happens next in their favorite fictional universe. The good news is that the wait is officially over, the bad news is that The Royal Wedding wasn’t what a lot of people were hoping for. First things first, it’s important to note that Descendants 4 is animated. This is largely because the project was made at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced producers to think outside of the box. Actors headed to recording studios to perform their lines independently of each other. Even though this wasn’t anywhere near their normal process, the cast managed to embrace the change and give fans an awesome show.
Tribute to Cameron Boyce
People all over the world were shocked in the summer of 2019 when it was revealed that Cameron Boyce had suddenly passed away. The 20-year-old had become widely known largely thanks to his role as Carlos in Descendents. As the first Descendents project to be filmed after his death, those involved felt it was only right to pay homage to the late star. An article from J-14 described the heartfelt tribute by stating, “Cameron’s character, Carlos, was definitely there in spirit. At one point during the special, the four Villain Kids (VKs) opened a wedding gift sent to Mal from Carlos. The purple-haired protagonist received a charm bracelet with all four main character’s family crests on them. “The four VKs, linked together forever,” Sofia’s Evie told her best friend.”
How The Royal Wedding Set The Stage Four A Possible Descendants 4
The Plot
Some of the elements of The Royal Wedding may not be what you wanted, but it doesn’t mean that the special doesn’t deliver in lots of other ways. On the bright side, viewers got to see the highlight of a magical love story when Mal and Ben tie the knot. According to Inside the Magic, “Descendants: The Royal Wedding will cover the story of Mal and Ben’s wedding. But of course, something goes awry before the nuptials can be exchanged. Much like Sleeping Beauty’s baby shower, an unexpected (and possibly uninvited) Guest shows up: Hades. The recently released trailer, “Mal and Ben’s Wedding” shows Hades busting into the wedding.” While The Royal Wedding ended on a good note, it still left plenty of room to expand the Descendants‘ story in the future. This kind of open ending is exactly what a lot of fans were hoping for when they heard about The Royal Wedding.
What’s Next For Descendants?
Since Cameron’s death, many people have wondered what the future has in store for the franchise. In fact, some fans were surprised to hear about The Royal Wedding because they didn’t foresee any new projects being made without Cameron. However, The Royal Wedding may not be the only part of the Descendants that exists in a world without Boyce. Although it appears that Descendants is finished for now, viewers can feel good about keeping their hopes up. After all, The Royal Wedding didn’t end with a cliffhanger for nothing. According to Deadline, Disney executive Lauren Kisilevsky said, “We have ended each piece of our incredible Descendants programming with ‘that’s not the end of the story.’ We know there’s such an appetite for this content. We’ll see where we get with the franchise. It is our beloved franchise just as much”. Sadly, however, there is currently no official on when or if we’ll see another Descendants movie. Hopefully, however, the movie will hit screens sometime in 2022.