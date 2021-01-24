Home
TV News
Everything We Know about The Flash Season 7 So Far

Everything We Know about The Flash Season 7 So Far

1 min ago

Fans of The Flash are no doubt going to be excited to hear about details of the next season, but it might be bittersweet if only because the original release date of Feb. 23rd is being switched out for March 2nd. Despite being the most senior of the DC shows on the CW, it’s still going to be preceded by Black Lightning, which is entering its final season, and the Superman & Lois debut. It certainly doesn’t help that people have been waiting for a while thanks to the continuing pandemic that has been putting a serious wrench into the works, but it does sound as though the show will be coming just a few days later as Superman & Lois will be a 2-hour event that will dominate the 23rd. On the plus side, this might give people a bit more time to review season six and remember just what has been happening, such as Iris getting used to the Mirrorverse. Obviously, things didn’t go the way fans wanted in that episode, but the showrunner has been firm in stating that people will find out when season 7 releases, but if anyone is thinking that’s anything less than ominous then they have every right.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Everything We Know about The Flash Season 7 So Far
Five British TV Shows to Be Excited about in 2021
The Pros And Cons Of K-2SO Not Being In The Cassian Andor Series
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch
The Five Least Interesting Bond Villains of All-Time
It Looks Like There’s a Young Guns 3 in the Works
What We Learned from the Trailer for Flora & Ulysses
Why We’ll Be Watching Pixar’s “Luca”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Riyaz Aly
10 Things You Didn’t Know about DJ Clockwork
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrew Leeds
Whatever Happened to Terry Farrell?
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5