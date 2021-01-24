Everything We Know about The Flash Season 7 So Far

It does sound as though Barry will still be dealing with the fluctuations to his power, and it’s even been announced that a big guest star from earlier will be making their way back to the show. The emergence of Godspeed is bound to draw a great deal of attention since Team Flash had to bring down several Godspeed drones in season 6. This will no doubt make for a great showdown since Godspeed apparently has no strong connection to Flash other than their affinity for speed, so it could be interesting to see why there might be any animosity. This kind of showdown is bound to be pivotal for the show since it needs to be explained and it’s bound to open a few new doors for the series in the process. Godspeed isn’t the only challenge that season 7 will deliver, however, Chillblaine, aka Mark Stevens, will become a recurring guest star that will need to be dealt with since his cold-based weaponry is bound to be another challenge that Team Flash will have to contend with. It’s even been said that Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin/Frost will be coming back for at least one episode in the next season, so things are continuing to ramp up as the list of characters continues to grow.

It also sounds as though John Diggle will be spreading his influence across the various shows and could even show up in a role that hasn’t yet been fully described in Legends of Tomorrow. If that wasn’t enough, David Ramsey will also be directing five Arrowverse episodes this coming season, so his involvement is remaining strong despite Arrow no longer being the primary show for the CW. It’s hard to say whether people will be too upset over the loss of Hartley Sawyer or not since his tweets managed to land him in a spot of trouble over the summer. There’s no solid plan apparently for his exit from the screen, but it does sound as though loose ends will be tied up and that the issue will be taken care of at some point. But it does sound as though Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight will be back. It does sound as though there will be plenty of familiar faces and that the show will be taking advantage of the civil unrest that’s been occurring in the real world to shape and weave its storyline in a way that will make sense but remain firmly rooted in the overall narrative so as not to let things get too real. But expecting the feeling of the real world to intrude upon the overall narrative is easy to anticipate since with everything that’s been going on in the past year it would almost feel escapist in a way to not have any mention or even hint of feeling that things have been spiraling out of control. After all, life does affect art and vice versa at times.