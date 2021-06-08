Everything You Need to Know About Each Edition of Dying Light 2

After months of waiting for a release date for Dying Light 2, Techland has finally given fans of the post-apocalyptic zombie looter series a glimpse at when we can expect to see Dying Light 2 in all of its glory. Unless it gets delayed again, you can expect to see Dying Light 2 hit platforms (including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S) on December 7, 2021! With this announcement came the reveal of a few different editions of Dying Light 2 including the Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions of the game. Each edition of Dying Light 2 comes with various additions alongside the game, with the Collector’s Edition packing a ton of physical goodies inside of it as well! So, what do you need to know about each edition of Dying Light 2?
Dying Light 2 Standard Edition
If you pre-order the Standard Edition of Dying Light 2, you’ll get the Dying Light 2 game as well as the pre-order bonus (including “Reload” outfit, “Reload” weapon skin, and “Reload” paraglider skin) – that’s it. It’s pretty standard (pun absolutely intended), and will cost you $59.99. Dying Light 2 Standard Edition is available in both retail and digital versions, with an alternative cover available in the retain version only.
Dying Light 2 Deluxe Edition
If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Dying Light 2, you’ll get the Dying Light 2 game and pre-order bonus (including “Reload” outfit, “Reload” weapon skin, and “Reload” paraglider skin), deluxe digital items, and the Story DLC 1 included with your purchase. The Dying Light 2 Deluxe Edition will cost you $79.99 and is also available in both digital and retail versions, with a steelbook available in the retail version only.
Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition
If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2, you’ll get the Dying Light 2 game and pre-order bonus (including “Reload” outfit, “Reload” weapon skin, and “Reload” paraglider skin), deluxe digital items (including “Legendary” Skin pack, exclusive weapon charms, wallpapers, digital comic, digital soundtrack, and digital artbook), Story DLC 1, Ultimate Digital Items (including a 2 hour XP boost and crafting items), and Story DLC 2, included with your purchase. The Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition will cost you $99.99 and is available in a digital version only.
Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition
If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2, you’ll get the Dying Light 2 game and pre-order bonus (including “Reload” outfit, “Reload” weapon skin, and “Reload” paraglider skin), deluxe digital items (including “Legendary” Skin pack, exclusive weapon charms, wallpapers, digital comic, digital soundtrack, and digital artbook), Story DLC 1, Ultimate Digital Items (including a 2 hour XP boost and crafting items), Story DLC 2, and the “Defender of the City” statuette and collector’s items (including the artbook hard copy, UV flashlight, a map of the city, 3 postcards, “Voice of the City” stickers pack, thank you letter from the Creative Director of Dying Light 2, and a Collector’s Edition box) included with your purchase.
If you’re interested in purchasing the Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition, you should probably save up for a little while as it will cost you $229.99, though you do get quite a lot of awesome goodies that come with your purchase. The Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition will be available only in a retail version, and (at the time of writing this article) is currently unavailable from any retailers, so hopefully it will be available soon, though stock may be limited, so you might want to act quickly once the Collector’s Edition of Dying Light 2 becomes available for pre-order. I’m not entirely sure if the Collector’s Edition has actually been available or not, because on Best Buy it says that the product is “Coming Soon,” which leads me to believe that it hasn’t yet become available.
I’m hoping that the Collector’s Edition for Dying Light 2 wasn’t just immediately sold out, because I would love to be able to get my hands on it. I mean, just look how cool that statue looks! (It also acts as a blacklight lamp!) If it has actually already sold out, then it looks like I’ll be pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition for PC and forever longing for my Dying Light 2 zombie statue lamp. Either way, I’m really looking forward to seeing what Techland has to offer us with Dying Light 2 and I’m hoping that it lives up to the expectations that the original Dying Light has set, and even exceeds those expectations. I guess we’ll find out later this year when Dying Light 2 (hopefully) releases on December 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Are you as excited for the release of Dying Light 2 as I am?