Everything You Need to Know About Sweet Business in Destiny 2

Destiny is full of a plethora of very unique and very powerful weapons and armor known as “Exotics.” These weapons can range from things like Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, DMR-like Scout Rifles, Rocket Launchers, Grenade Launchers, Sidearms, Machine Guns, Shotguns, Fusion Rifles, Swords, and so many more. These Exotics give the game its unique “flavor” and are part of what makes Destiny so memorable. For players that want to grind out the latest-and-greatest god roll stats – Exotic armor gives them something to chase. For players that are more dead set on collecting every piece of gear – there’s a ton of Exotic quests that you can complete to earn these powerful weapons. One of these weapons is an Auto Rifle called “Sweet Business.” So what is it and how can you get the Sweet Business in Destiny 2?
What is Sweet Business in Destiny 2?
The Sweet Business is an Exotic Auto Rifle that was introduced in the Red War campaign in Destiny 2. It is the very first chain-gun style rifle in the history of the Destiny universe and an iconic weapon in the 2017 sequel. The perks that can be found on Sweet Business are as follows:
- Polygonal Rifling (Barrel optimized for recoil reduction: Increases stability)
- Armor-Piercing Rounds (Rounds cause extra damage to combatants’ shields and over-penetrate targets: Slightly increases range)
- Business Time (Sustained fire boosts range and rate of fire)
- Composite Stock (This weapon has a versatile dual-purpose stock: Slightly increases stability, slightly increases handling speed)
- [Exotic Perk] Payday (Larger magazine. Increased accuracy when firing from the hip. Picking up ammo for this weapon immediately reloads it.)
The Exotic perk “Payday” is amazing if used in tandem with Auto Rifle ammo perks such as Auto Rifle Ammo Finder and Auto Rifle Ammo Scavenger that allow you to find more primary ammo that will allow you to reload the weapon more often and allows you to continue tearing through endless enemies constantly.
How do you get it?
Sweet Business is one of the open-world random drop Exotic weapons that can be obtained through any source of Exotic gear such as random world drops, Raid chests, Exotic chests, and end-of-activity rewards. Sweet Business can also be purchased from Xur if he is selling it and there is also a chance to obtain Sweet Business through Xur’s random Exotic engram.
Sweet Business Catalyst
The Sweet Business Catalyst was added into Destiny 2 with Shadowkeep in 2019. The Catalyst is just a random world drop that can be obtained through strikes and Crucible. Once you’ve obtained the weapon and its Catalyst, you will then need to slot the Catalyst into the weapon mod Catalyst slot for the Sweet Business to then begin unlocking it. In order to charge and unlock the Sweet Business Catalyst, you’ll need a total of 250 kills while using the Sweet Business. This really isn’t a terribly long objective to complete and once you do, the Catalyst will give the gun some pretty…sweet upgrades. The Sweet Business Catalyst will allow the gun to generate Orbs on multikills, display the number of enemies defeated while using the weapon, and gives it a brand new perk called “Serious Business.” The Sweet Business Catalyst perk, Serious Business, reads “when this weapon is fully spun up, the flinch from incoming damage is greatly reduced.” While it’s certainly useful to reduce flinch with the Sweet Business, this is definitely one of the weakest Exotic Catalysts in Destiny 2 – you can definitely use the weapon without it and still not really feel a huge difference.
Sweet Business Ornaments
The Sweet Business Exotic Auto Rifle also currently has a total of 2 Exotic Ornaments called “Down to Business” and “Go About Your Business.”
Down to Business Ornament
The Down to Business Ornament for Sweet Business is definitely pretty cool, it gives me more space-pirate/cowboy vibes with the wooden grips and the golden portions of the weapon. Definitely a cool western/pirate themed Exotic Ornament.
Go About Your Business Ornament
The Exotic Ornament for Sweet Business called “Go About Your Business” is by far my favorite look for the weapon. Given the new Deep Stone Crypt Raid that released with Destiny 2: Beyond Light, it definitely has the same aesthetic and could work for a Raid Exotic weapon from this new Raid. I love the whole futuristic and technological look of the gun.
That’s everything you need to know so far about the Sweet Business Auto Rifle in Destiny 2. Overall, while it’s not the greatest weapon to use for DPS, it’s still pretty decent for ad-clear and it’s just a pretty fun weapon to use.