Apex Legends recently released one of its biggest updates yet: the Legacy update. This update brings tons of new features and changes to the world of Apex Legends, as well as the brand new Arenas mode that expands Apex Legends into a world outside of battle royale. Oh, yeah, how could I forget the new Legend that the Apex Legends Legacy update brings, called Valkyrie! So, what other map updates, changes, and other features does the new update to Apex Legends bring players? Find out everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Legacy update, as well as some vital information about the game’s new Legend, Valkyrie! I’ll touch on Arenas, but if you’d like more information about that, check out my other guide on everything you need to know about Apex Legends Arenas!
Arenas
Arenas is a brand new game mode that features 3v3 round-based matches similar to games like CSGO and Valorant. The first team to win three rounds with at least a two-point lead wins the game, unless the match ends in a 4-4 tie – then the game will end in a Sudden Death tie-breaker round.
Valkyrie
Kairi “Valkyrie” Imahara is the daughter of Apex Predator “Viper” and has salvaged the remains of her father’s Northstar Titan long after his death. With Rampart’s help, she has now fashioned it into a jetpack that honors her family’s legacy. She’s now entered the Games under the name “Valkyrie.”
Passive: VTOL Jets
- Use your jetpack to reposition or reach high places. You have limited fuel and cannot use weapons while flying
Tactile: Missile Swarm
- Fire a swarm of mini-rockets which damage and disorient the enemy
Ultimate: Skyward Dive
- Take to the skies to reposition a long distance across the map. Your squadmates can join in
Class: Recon
- Scanning Survey Beacons reveals the next circle’s location
Valkyrie definitely seems like a force to be reckoned with, and I foresee her pick rate skyrocketing with this new Apex Legends Legacy update. (Get it? Please, someone get it.)
Bocek
The Bocek (pronounced bow-check) is a brand new weapon introduced in the Apex Legends Legacy update. It’s a compound bow that rewards a skilled and confident hand. Holding down fire will allow you to draw the bow over a short time, which increases the power of the shot, with maximum power giving optimal damage and projectile speed. If you’re looking to produce the best sustained damage, the best way to go about that would be to repeatedly fire the Bocek right as it reaches max power. The Bocek also utilizes a brand new ammo type called Arrows (who would’ve seen that coming?), which are unique to this weapon. Arrows will be harder to find around the map, however, fired arrows will stick into surfaces and remain in the world for players to pick back up and reuse. For optics, the Bocek can equip the 1x HCOG classic, 1x Holosight, 2x HCOG, 1x-2x Variable, and 3x HCOG optics. There are also two brand new hop-ups that are entering Apex Legends: Shatter Caps and Deadeye’s Tempo, and both hop-ups will be able to be equipped on the Bocek simultaneously.
Olympus – The Lost Fleet Update
According to EA, “A fleet of mysterious ships have made their way to Olympus and brought with them an otherworldly, parasitic plant that has begun to take root along the surface. The lead ship, The Icarus, has docked with the city and changed the landscape for good. Fight through the claustrophobic halls of the ghost ship, search corpses for a mysterious key card, and walk away as the last squad standing.” To make sure that everyone gets a chance to check out the latest map update, Olympus will be the only map in rotation for the first week of the new season that comes with the Apex Legends Legacy update.
Starter Kit and Loot Changes
- Players will now start a match with a “Starter Kit” consisting of a Level 1 EVO Shield, Helmet, and Knockdown Shield, plus two Shield Cells and Syringes each.
- We’ve removed Level 1 Helmets and Knockdown Shields from the loot pool.
- Spawn chances for Level 1 EVO Shields in the loot pool have been significantly reduced.
- Along with the lowered or removed spawn chances for these items, we’ve rebalanced the loot pool such that higher-level versions of these items will appear nearly the same as they do now, but other item types will appear more often (weapons, ordinance, health, ammo, etc.)
Emotes
Every single Legend will have one emote unlocked at launch, however, you’ll be able to get your hands on additional emotes via Apex packs or crafting them. Feel free to equip your emotes to the emote wheel and have some fun with your squadmates, just try not to be toxic about it. In an effort to combat three-peeking while using emotes. Respawn has implemented a feature called “Anti-Peek” which prevents your character from being able to see enemies that you wouldn’t be able to see in first-person view (since emotes force your character into third-person view). Anti-Peek is enabled on all emotes and there is no way to disable it. This is a great feature and one that other developers might be able to take from when implementing emotes in competitive settings.
Battle Pass
If you choose to purchase the premium Legacy Battle Pass, you can use it to level it up to unlock new skins like Rampart’s “Crafty Kitsune” at Premium Level 25 and Wraith’s “Demon’s Whisper” at Premium Level 50.
Legend Updates
Low Profile Characters
- Low profile no longer exists! This trait has been removed from Wraith, Lifeline, and Wattson.
Lifeline
- Combat Revive: No longer deploys a shield. Can now revive two players at the same time. Can now cancel active revives in progress to allow your teammate to defend themselves with their knockdown shield.
- D.O.C. Heal Drone: Heal rate increased from 5hp per second to 8hp per second. Deployment time before healing begins reduced by roughly 33%.
- Care Package: Cooldown reduced from 6 minutes to 5 minutes. Now guarantees an upgrade (if possible) in three categories: Body Shield, Other Equipment (Helmet, Backpack, and Knockdown Shield), and Weapon Attachment, based on your team’s current gear when the Package arrives.
Octane
- Stim: Reduced cooldown between stims from 4s to 1s. Increased health cost from 12hp to 20hp.
- Increased bullet spread while in the air and shooting from the low Launch Pad trajectory.
Loba
- Burglar’s Best Friend: Can now run and slide at full speed while aiming the bracelet and while the bracelet is in the air. Loba will no longer be slowed after translocating.
- Fixed a lot of bugs that caused bracelet tosses to fail.
- Black Market Boutique: Increased cooldown from 90s to 120s.
Horizon
- Gravity Lift: Reduced lift speed by 30%. Reduced side-to-side acceleration. Limited the time you can sit at the top of Gravity Lift to 2 seconds. Increased cooldown from 15s to 20s.
- Horizon’s abilities will now get zapped by Wattson pylons.
Fuse
- Knuckle Cluster: Fuse now has two stacks of Knuckle Cluster. Reduced cooldown from 25s to 20s.
Bangalore
- Smoke Launcher: Thickened Bangalore’s smoke
Bloodhound
- No longer receives assists from Eye of the Allfather
Crypto
- Crypto’s drone can now scan and open care packages.
- Can no longer use his drone to “hijack” a respawn beacon that’s already in use.
Weapon Updates
Marksman Weapons Category
- With the introduction of the Bocek, Respawn is adding a brand new weapon category called Marksman Weapons. This will include the G7, 30-30, Triple Take, and the Bocek. Weapons in this category are most effective up to medium-long range, and are meant to be an in-between to Assault Rifles and Snipers.
Supply Drop Rotation
- Replaced Peacekeeper with Triple Take
- The Kraber will spawn less often in the early game and more often in the mid game to better accommodate its power.
- The Triple Take will be the most common early game crate weapon, with the Prowler being the most prominent late game crate weapon.
Fully Kitted Rotation
- Added: Wingman, Bocek, R99, Hemlock, and Sentinel
- Removed: R301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, and Spitfire
Hop-Ups
- Shatter Caps – Fire select to toggle between standard mode and shatter mode. In shatter mode, rounds split into a blast pattern on firing. This hop up will be equipable to the 30-30 Repeater and the Bocek.
- Deadeye’s Tempo – Firing at the perfect moment increases fire rate. This can currently be attached to the Sentinel and the Bocek.
- To make room, the Hammerpoint and Skullpiercer hop ups are being vaulted for now, and won’t be available.
Assault Rifles
- Reducing the headshot multiplier for all assault rifles from 2.0 to 1.75
Peacekeeper
- It comes with the Precision Choke by default, which can be toggled off
- Pellet damage reduced from 10 to 9
- Rechamber time increased from 0.9 seconds to 1.1 seconds
- Reload times increased (regular from 2.45 to 2.5, empty from 3.35 to 3.5)
- Pellet spread increased in general, and spread when charged increased for all charge levels (from 0.65/0.45/0.2 to 0.85/0.65/0.35)
- Quickly loses charge after leaving ADS
Triple Take
- As a crate weapon, it will come with a 9 ammo clip and 63 reserve ammo
- Fire rate increased from 1.2 to 1.3
- Time to full charge reduced from 1.1 seconds to 1 second
- Retains charge briefly after leaving ADS
- Move-speed while aiming down sights has been increased to match other marksman weapons — faster than snipers, slower than ARs
- Increased spread while airborne and aiming down sights
Havoc
- Increased recoil controllability early in the pattern
Spitfire
- Reduced recoil controllability early in the pattern
30-30 Repeater
- Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.75 to 0.85
- Move-speed while aiming down sights has been increased to match other marksman weapons — faster than snipers, slower than ARs
G7 Scout
- Move-speed while aiming down sights has been increased to match other marksman weapons — faster than snipers, slower than ARs
- Increased hipfire spread size (reduced accuracy) to be more in line with other marksman weapons
Longbow
- Increased headshot multiplier from 2.0 to 2.15
Mozambique
- Increased magazine capacity from 4 to 6
- Moved the lower 2 pellets inward in the blast pattern
P2020
- Increased bullet damage from 15 to 18
- Lowered fire rate from 8.5 to 6.25
Arc Stars
- Aim and movement slow removed from the initial stick
Quality of Life
- Badges are now sorted by categories and can be filtered by “all” or “unlocked only”
- When looting death boxes, players can now see health bars for everyone on the team.
- Challenges can now be “favorited” by going into the challenges menu and right clicking a challenge. That Challenge will then be added to a new favorites tab that will appear in the lobby and in the match’s map screen.
- Pressing and Holding F2 while in-game will bring up the ability description page for your character. This is only available on PC.
- Players can now request better equipment by going into their inventory and pinging a piece of equipment.
- Your first Challenge Reroll of the day is now free.
- Rerolling your challenges will allow you to choose from either BR-focused challenges or Arenas-focused ones.
- Holo Sprays, Quips, and Emotes, can be favorited. These will be used whenever the player is prompted to do a random emote.
- Club Invites v2: You can now include what you want to play when you send your clubmates a party invite via the Club tab. Select as many club mates as you want to send the invite to at once via the member list.
- Ranked: Fixed edge cases where an abandon penalty would be incorrectly applied due to server errors.
- Flight path adjustments: Removing edge dropship flight paths to prevent matches where large portions of the map receive little to no traffic. These screenshots show a before/after comparison of possible flight paths on Kings Canyon.
Ring Update
- Ring 4 pre-shrink time reduced from 2:00 to 1:45
- Ring 4 shrink speed reduced from 33 second close time to 40 seconds
- Ring 5 shrink speed reduced from 20 second close time to 40 seconds
- Ring 6 pre-shrink time reduced from 1:30 to 1:00
- Ring 6 shrink speed reduced from 1:40 close time to 2:00
Bug Fixes
Bloodhound
- Fixed an issue with the Tactical UI not showing while in Bloodhound’s Ultimate.
Pathfinder
- Gas Traps and Jump Pads will no longer float into the sky when placed next to a zipline.
Wraith
- Slight wall bumps no longer inadvertently cancel Wraith’s tactical.
Mirage
- Decoys no longer die after a tick of thermite damage.
Octane
- Ordinances will no longer get stuck and disappear when being bounced off of Jump Pads.
- Death Totems will no longer bounce when a Jump Pad is placed under it.
- Players will no longer have weapons drawn if they are knocked as they enter the Fight Night ring via a Jump Pad.
- Updated Octane’s Helicopter emote to correctly remove his leg for which he is using it to do said helicoptering.
Wattson
- Fixed the “Extend” prompt for Watson’s fences not appearing in certain situations.
- Haute Drop skin will no longer block view when reloading the Sentinel.
Loba
- Fixed more areas where Loba’s Bracelet fails.
- Red Handed skin on consoles will now properly animate.
Rampart
- Mobile Respawn Beacon now has proper collision with Amped Cover.
- Jumping on and off a damaged Shiela will no longer transfer the flame effect to your weapon.
Horizon
- Players will no longer have weapons drawn if they are knocked as they enter the fight night ring via a Gravity Lift.
- 1x holo sight will no longer block view when using certain skins.
- Fixed an issue with NEWT not getting refunded if it immediately dies due to a bad spot.
Fuse
- 1x holo sight will no longer block view when using certain skins.
Flatline
- Part of the iron sight was being displayed over the whole weapon.
Prowler
- Supply Drop Prowler can now toggle fire modes.
Sentinel
- Moved tool tips to not overlap hop up icons.
- Fixed a graphical issue when swapping to Sentinel.
Misc.
- Fixed a menu issue with the advanced look options being hidden.
- Survey beacons will now appear on the map when teammates are respawned.
And that’s everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Legacy update! I can’t wait to hop in and try out Valkyrie and the Bocek!