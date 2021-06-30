Everything You Need to Know About The Borderlands 3 Crossplay Update

Borderlands 3 has been promising crossplay for quite some time now, and Gearbox has finally delivered with the Borderlands 3 crossplay update. This new update includes quite a few things aside from crossplay, but that’s probably the highlight of the update. Unfortunately, if you play the game on PlayStation, you’re going to be out of luck as it seems that Gearbox and Sony struggled to come to an agreement about allowing Borderlands 3 to be crossplay compatible on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so crossplay is currently restricted to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. Are you ready to cause mayhem throughout the many worlds in Borderlands 3? If so, what exactly do you need to know about the brand new Borderlands 3 crossplay update?
Crossplay
Borderlands 3 now officially supports crossplay between supported platforms, but it’s not necessarily as easy as other games like Fortnite and Call of Duty make it out to be. “We’re excited to bring crossplay to Borderlands 3 across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mac, Stadia, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. There has never been a better time for you and your friends to experience the shooting and looting mayhem together. Crossplay between the aforementioned platforms is made possible by SHiFT Matchmaking, and you’ll be greeted by an opt-in window when the Crossplay Update is live. Regardless of whether you choose to enable or disable Crossplay, you’ll be prompted to set a Crossplay Display Name, which is required for SHiFT Matchmaking functionality. Your Crossplay Display Name must meet the following requirements: ”
- Must be a unique name not already in use by another Borderlands 3 player
- Must be between 3-16 characters long
- Must start with a letter, and is limited to a-z, A-Z, 0-9, or non-consecutive underscore, hyphen, or period/full-stop characters
So, if you’re looking to play Borderlands 3 with your pals on Xbox, PC, or Stadia, then it looks like you’re going to need to set up a new crossplay display name. There’s not a whole lot that you need to do for that, just follow the guidelines and make sure that it meets the requirements above, and you’re good to play Borderlands 3 with all of your friends.
The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels
It looks like the Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels seasonal event is back in action! You’ll go head to head against Joey Ultraviolet and his gangs of underlings a second time, as you destroy their Villa Ultraviolet mansion. Here’s how it works: “If you played the Revenge of the Cartels event in 2020, The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels works just the same. Maurice will ask you to eliminate Cartel Operative enemies, who can be found in areas from the base game and campaign add-ons alike; they’re easy to spot because they wear bright neon duds like the ’80s never ended. Slaying an Operative activates a dead-man’s switch that’ll warp in some Cartel Thugs looking to avenge their blasted buddy. Once you’ve dispatched enough Cartel Thugs and collected Hideout Coordinates from their corpses, Maurice can open up a portal to the main event: a raucous showdown at Villa Ultraviolet against the Eridium Cartel kingpin himself, Joey Ultraviolet.” There will also be a few challenges and rewards to earn for completing said challenges, including:
- 3 Challenges: ‘Cosmic Ring’ ECHO Device Skin
- 6 Challenges: ‘Pandora Sunset’ Weapon Trinket
- 10 Challenges: ‘Framed Tenderizer’ Room Decoration
- 14 Challenges: ‘Digital Horizons’ Weapon Skin
- 18 Challenges: ‘Grid Runner’ Vault Hunter Skin
Endless Seasonal Events
With the Borderlands 3 crossplay update, seasonal events no longer have an expiration date! “You’ll be able to play any of Borderlands 3’s themed seasonal events—Bloody Harvest, Broken Hearts Day, and Revenge of the Cartels—whenever you like, for as long as you like! A new option on the Main Menu will let you select which of these three events you’d like to toggle on or off. Note that this option only applies to the three seasonal events and not limited-time mini-events.” This is a fantastic feature to see, and pretty much eliminates any sort of FOMO that was previously found in the game, I hope that more games do something like this in the future.
Level Up!
Your Borderlands 3 characters are also now able to level up even more with an increase of seven levels, so your maximum character level is now 72!
True Trials Finale
From now until July 1 at 8:59 AM PT, the effects of all six True Trials mini-events will be active, meaning that all the Trials bosses get the same substantial boost to health and damage, and there are even more Legendary items to earn! If you’re new to the game, you should definitely steer clear of this event entirely, as the endgame difficulty event cannot be turned off, so you will be completely and utterly slaughtered if you attempt this.