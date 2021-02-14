Everything You Need to Know About The MIDA Multi-Tool in Destiny 2

Destiny is full of a plethora of very unique and very powerful weapons and armor known as “Exotics.” These weapons can range from things like Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, DMR-like Scout Rifles, Rocket Launchers, Grenade Launchers, Sidearms, Machine Guns, Shotguns, Fusion Rifles, Swords, and so many more. These Exotics give the game its unique “flavor” and are part of what makes Destiny so memorable. For players that want to grind out the latest-and-greatest god roll stats – Exotic armor gives them something to chase. For players that are more dead set on collecting every piece of gear – there’s a ton of Exotic quests that you can complete to earn these powerful weapons. One of these weapons is called the “MIDA Multi-Tool” and it is a weapon that was very well-known in Destiny 1. So what is it? How do you get the MIDA Multi-Tool in Destiny 2?
What is the MIDA Multi-Tool?
The MIDA Multi-Tool is an Exotic Scout Rifle that was first introduced in Destiny 1 and eventually made its way into Destiny 2. In Destiny 1, the weapon was available as a random world-drop. The perks that came with the gun in Destiny 1 were as follows:
Sights
- Soft Ballistics (Less recoil, Penalty to impact)
- CQB Ballistics (Greatly reduced recoil, Significant penalty to range)
- Smart Drift Control (Predictable and controllable recoil, Penalty to range)
Column 2 Perks
- Third Eye (Radar stays active while aiming down this weapon’s sights)
Column 3 Perks
- Lightweight (When held, this weapon grants +2 character Agility)
- Quickdraw (This weapon can be drawn unbelievably fast)
- Field Scout (Increases carried Ammo capacity)
Exotic Perk
- MIDA Multi-Tool (This weapon boosts move speed and fires on a hair trigger)
In Destiny 2, however, the perks changed pretty significantly:
- Corkscrew Rifling (Balanced barrel: Slightly increases range and stability, Slightly increases handling speed)
- High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther, Slightly increases range)
- MIDA Radar (Radar stays active when aiming down sights)
- Hand-Laid Stock (This weapon is optimized for recoil control, Increases stability)
- [Exotic Perk] MIDA Multi-Tool (This weapon boosts move speed)
But the changes in perks aren’t all the changes between the Destiny 1 and Destiny 2 version of the MIDA Multi-Tool. In Destiny 2, the weapon is best used in tandem with the MIDA Mini-Tool, a solar energy SMG introduced alongside the gun. The MIDA Mini-Tool comes with the perk “MIDA Synergy” that states “this weapon grants additional speed benefits when MIDA Multi-Tool is also equipped.” So in order to fully maximize your potential with the MIDA Multi-Tool, you’re going to want to also equip the MIDA Mini-Tool in your energy slot.
How do you get it?
Before the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light when Bungie removed most of the planets from the game, there was a quest to obtain the MIDA Multi-Tool that involved going to various planets and completing objectives. Since a majority of those destinations are no longer in the game, you can get the MIDA Multi-Tool in the Exotic Kiosk in the Tower.
MIDA Multi-Tool Catalyst
Destiny 2 also introduced an Exotic Catalyst for the MIDA Multi-Tool that boosted the weapon’s capabilities pretty significantly. The MIDA Multi-Tool Catalyst upgrades the weapon to a Masterwork meaning it will now generate Orbs on multikills and also grant a tracker that displays the number of enemies defeated by using it. In order to obtain the MIDA Multi-Tool Catalyst in Destiny 2, you can find it by winning Competitive (Survival) Crucible matches at the Fabled Glory Rank and is guaranteed after Legend Glory Rank. However, it looks like (as of writing) there is a bug where the Catalyst is not dropping for anyone, regardless of rank. So you might be out of luck right now, hopefully Bungie will address this soon and we can finally figure out what in the world is going on with the MIDA Multi-Tool Catalyst.
MIDA Multi-Tool Ornaments
The MIDA Multi-Tool has quite a few Ornaments to show off including:
Titanium Alloy
I quite like the Titanium Alloy Ornament for MIDA Multi-Tool, it’s sleek and metallic and I just enjoy the aesthetic of it. It actually kind of reminds me of the Tlaloc from Destiny 1. You can get this Ornament from Eververse whenever Tess is offering it.
MIDA Tactical
I’m less of a fan of the MIDA Tactical Ornament, I’ve never been the biggest fan of jungle-like weapons, but it’s not terrible. I don’t love it. I don’t hate it. It’s alright. You can get this Ornament from Eververse whenever Tess is offering it.
Desert Camo
This is probably my least favorite Ornament for the MIDA Multi-Tool, I just don’t really like the design of it, but if you’re into desert camos, then I’m sure you’ll love it. You can get this Ornament from Eververse whenever Tess is offering it.
Digital Ops
This is by far my favorite MIDA Multi-Tool Ornament. I love the futuristic exo-like design of the Digital Ops Ornament – it’s just super cool. You can get this Ornament from Eververse whenever Tess is offering it.