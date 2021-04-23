Everything You Need to Know About The NieR Replicant Remake

Square Enix is remaking the classic NieR Replicant in the form of NieR Replicant ver 1.22474487139. Yeah, it’s a bit of a strange title, but it makes sense when it comes to NieR. This is a modern re-telling of the cult classic NieR Replicant and previous fans of the series, as well as newcomers, will be able to enjoy it all the same. The upcoming release of NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is set to include many new features like fully remastered visuals, a re-recorded soundtrack and all-new voice lines, and there’s even more that will be available in the game! So what do you need to know about Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139? What other new features will you get to see in the game?
What is NieR Replicant?
According to Square Enix, “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is a modern re-telling of NieR Replicant, a third-person action-RPG which originally released in Japan in 2010, and is the highly anticipated prequel to NieR:Automata™, the post-apocalyptic action-RPG that has shipped/downloaded over 5 million copies worldwide.” Essentially, the goal of NieR Replicant is to follow a brother on his quest to cure his sister of an extremely deadly disease, but who finds himself questioning everything along the way. NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is led by many talented people including acclaimed director Yoko Taro (Drakengard, NieR: Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (Tekken, Drakengard, NieR: Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (Dragon Quest X, NieR: Automata) to bring one hell of a re-telling of the original game to players all across the world.
Extra Content
Fans of NieR Replicant will be delighted to hear that Toylogic is bringing players even more content than the previously Japan exclusive predecessor. What kind of extra content, you ask? Well, we’ve got things like:
- Extra Episode – “Players can enjoy a new scenario and exhilarating boss battle by playing through the game, in an all new “Mermaid” episode featuring a wrecked ship and a little girl.”
- Extra Dungeons from “15 Nightmares” – Previously released as downloadable content for the original release in Japan and similar to “The World of Recycled Vessel” content in the West, fans will be able to undertake a series of challenging dungeons as the “15 Nightmares” protagonist in the world of recycled vessel. Playing through the dungeons will unlock a variety of weapons, as well as extra costumes, “Kabuki” and “Samurai.” You will also be able to change the appearance of enemy bullets to Emil’s face through the option menu after obtaining either of the costumes.
- Soundtrack from NieR:Automata – Players will unlock an option to switch to select background music tracks from the critically acclaimed NieR:Automata after completing the first playthrough.
- Guest Cast from NieR:Automata – The English and Japanese voice actors of 2B and 9S will be featured in the game.
While there are also costumes that are obtainable from “15 Nightmares,” starting at launch, you’ll also be able to download a completely free “4 YoRHa” costume pack that will allow you to swap your character’s costumes and weapons to fan favorite designs from NieR: Automata, including 9S, 2B, and A2.
Pre-Order Bonus
As most games nowadays do, Nier Replicant ver. 1.224774487139 will include a number of pre-order bonuses available to all players across all platforms. However, it looks like you’ll get different bonuses depending on which platform you decide to purchase the game on, including:
- PlayStation 4 – All editionswill include an exclusive PlayStation 4 dynamic theme and 14 avatar set. Pre-orders will also include a digital copy of the mini soundtrack.
- Xbox One – Pre-orders will also include a digital copy of the mini soundtrack
- Steam – All editions will include a special digital wallpaper collection. Pre-orders will also include a digital copy of the mini soundtrack.
So, when it comes to pre-order bonuses, you really aren’t getting a whole hell of a lot with NieR Replicant, but hey a free soundtrack is cool, right? NieR Replicant ver. 1.224774487139 will release on April 23, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam! It’s been over 5 years since the initial release of NieR: Automata, and over 10 years since the release of the original NieR, but if you’re looking for any other new bits of NieR to get your hands on, NieR Reincarnation is out now on Android and iOS….in Japan. Unfortunately, the developers are still localizing the game’s English version and polishing up some bugs, so it looks like if you’re outside of Japan, you’ll need to wait just a little bit longer if you want to get your hands on both NieR Reincarnation and NieR: Replicant ver. 1.224774487139. Not to worry though, we’re only a few days away from getting our hands on NieR Replicant, so you won’t need to wait that much longer!