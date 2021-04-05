Everything You Need to Know About the Pyromancer Class in Outriders

What the heck is a Pyromancer in Outriders? You may have heard of a game developed by People Can Fly called “Outriders.” Outriders is a brand new looter-shooter that is inspired by several different games in the looter-shooter genre including Destiny, Borderlands, and even other games such as Gears of War and Diablo. Within Outriders, there are several different classes that you can choose to play including Devastator, Technomancer, Trickster, and my current main, Pyromancer. Pyromancer is all about raining hellfire down upon your enemies with its wide assortment of blazing abilities. So let’s take a little deep dive into what the Pyromancer class is and what abilities you have access to while using the Pyromancer in Outriders, and maybe you’ll find that this is exactly the class that you’re looking for!
Pyromancer Class
In Outriders, the Pyromancer class is a medium-range conjurer of fire. As a Pyromancer, you have a couple of intrinsic class-specific perks including:
- Melee skill: Deal damage and inflict Burn on enemies within a small radius
- Healing mechanic: As the Pyromancer, you will recover health whenever enemies marked by your skills are killed
- Receive additional 10% Anomaly Power
- Skills Mark damaged enemies for 15 seconds. Killing a Marked heals you by 24% of your Max Health
Assigning Pyromancer Skills
So, we’ve talked about some of the intrinsic abilities that you have as a Pyromancer, but what about the actual skills? Well, there’s a pretty extensive skill tree that can lead you down 3 different paths, but there’s also a separate skill page in the menu, this is where you will go to actually assign the skills you have unlocked. Here are the individual skills that you unlock as you level up your Outrider:
- Heatwave: Summon a fiery wave that deals damage and inflicts Burn onto all enemies in its path
- Type: Ignite
- Feed the Flames: Select and pull an enemy towards you dealing damage and draining health and inflicting Ash
- Type: Immobilize
- Thermal Bomb: Select an enemy to Burn, Interrupt, and deal damage to. If killed while still affected by the skill, the enemy will explode, dealing damage within a large area
- Type: Explosive, Interrupt
- Overheat: Deal damage to all enemies within a large radius and interrupt their skills. Enemies affected with Burn receive more damage instead (the Burn will be consumed)
- Type: Explosive, Interrupt
- Volcanic Rounds: Fill your current weapon’s magazine with bullets that will ignite the air around enemies and inflict Burn onto them, even if the bullet misses. If the bullet hits, it causes skill damage, ignoring armor and piercing the target, damaging others behind them. The skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons
- Type: Ignite
- Ash Blast: Create an Anomaly blast to inflict Ash onto all enemies within a large radius around you
- Type: Immobilize
- F.A.S.E.R. Beam: Fire an energy beam that deals damage that benefits from 125% of Status Power, inflicting Burn and causing Interrupt
- Type: Ignite, Interrupt
- Eruption: Create a volcanic eruption beneath the selected enemy, dealing damage to them, and all enemies within a small radius around the target
- Type: Explosive
Subclasses
Much like Destiny, alongside 4 different main classes, Outriders gives players access to 3 different subclasses within their chosen class of Outrider. So here are all the skills in each subclass path for Pyromancer (some skills appear more than once, and further increase their effect with each unlock):
- Inferno Weapon
- Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%.
- Moths to the Flame
- Increase your Weapon Leech by 5%.
- Marble Orchard
- Reduce Immobilize skills cooldown by 15%.
- Assault Master
- Increase your assault weapon damage by 20%. Increase assault weapon drop chance by 12%. Assault weapons: Assault Rifle, Light Machine Gun, Submachine Gun, and Double Gun.
- Mark of the Anomaly
- Increase your Weapon Damage by 10% against Marked enemies.
- Sidearm Adept
- Increase your pistols and revolver damage by 12%.
- Branches to Fire Storm tree
- Increase your pistols and revolver damage by 12%.
- Blood Boil
- Increase Armor Piercing by 15%.
- Trial of the Ashes
- Enemies afflicted with Ash receive 10% more damage.
- Hot Situation
- Activating your Immobilize skills increases your Anomaly Power by 45% for 10 seconds.
- Mark of the Anomaly
- Increase your Weapon Damage by 10% against Marked enemies.
- Branches to Fire Storm tree.
- Increase your Weapon Damage by 10% against Marked enemies.
- Conflagration
- Increase your Resistance Piercing by 15%.
- Curse of the Pompeii
- Ash afflicted on enemies lasts 15% longer.
- Sniper Master
- Increase your sniper weapon damage by 40%. Sniper weapons will drop 12% more often. Sniper weapons: Marksman Rifle, Automatic Sniper Rifle, and Bolt Action Rifle.
- Mark of the Anomaly
- Increase your Weapon Damage by 10% against Marked enemies.
- Blood Boil
- Increase Armor Piercing by 15%.
- Inferno Weapon
- Increase your Weapon Damage by 8%.
- Moths to the Flame
- Increase your Weapon Leech by 5%.
- Mark of the Anomaly
- Increase your Weapon Damage by 10% against Marked enemies.
- Ashes to Ashes
- Every time Ash is afflicted on an enemy, Vulnerable status is inflicted as well.
- Leeching Force
- Activating Immobilize skills doubles Weapon Leech for 4 seconds.
- Nimble as a Flame
- Decrease reload time by 20%.
- Hurt Twice as Long
- Increase damage against Elites by 10%. Elites deal 10% less damage to you.
- Trial of the Ashes
- Enemies afflicted with Ash receive 30% more damage.
- Marble Orchard
- Reduce Immobilize skills cooldown by 15%.
- Burning Situation
- Activating Immobilize skills increases your Weapon Damage by 60% for 10 seconds.
Fire Storm
- Magma Golem
- Increase your Health by 10%.
- Unquenchable
- Increase your Skill Leech by 6%.
- Warm Up
- Reduce Ignite skills cooldown by 15%.
- Armor Melting
- Increase your Armor Piercing against Marked enemies.
- Branches to Ash Breaker tree.
- Increase your Armor Piercing against Marked enemies.
- Magma Golem
- Increase your Health by 10%.
- Wildfire
- Decrease all your skill cooldowns by 10%.
- Steady Fire
- Decrease weapon recoil by 30%.
- Trial by Fire
- Enemies afflicted with Burn receive 5% more damage.
- Master of the Armor
- Increase your Armor by 20%.
- Meltdown
- Burn afflicted on enemies deals 20% more damage.
- Incinerate
- The moment Burn ends on an enemy, inflict Ash status.
- Branches to Ash Breaker tree.
- The moment Burn ends on an enemy, inflict Ash status.
- Magma Golem
- Increase your Health by 10%.
- Extinction
- Increase damage by 20% against enemies below 30% health.
- Curse of the Pompeii
- Ash afflicted on enemies lasts 15% longer.
- Gifted
- Increase Weapon Damage and Anomaly Power by 5%.
- Master of the Resistance
- Increase your Resistance by 20%
- Let Them Burn
- Burn afflicted on enemies lasts 20% longer.
- Distant Flame
- Increase your Anomaly Power by 2.5% for each unlocked Magma Golem class node.
- Magma Golem
- Increase your Health by 10%.
- All Guns Blazing
- Increase Weapon Damage after any skill activation by 20% for 7 seconds.
- Unquenchable
- Increase your Skill Leech by 6%.
- Let Them Burn
- Burn afflicted on enemies lasts 20% longer.
- Magma Golem
- Increase your Health by 10%.
- Anomalous Lava
- Activating Ignite skills increases your Armor by 45% for 10 seconds.
- Unquenchable
- Increase your Skill Leech by 6%.
- Fuel for the Embers
- Doubles Skill Leech when under 30% of Health.
- Trial by Fire
- Enemies afflicted by Burn receive 15% more damage.
- Warm Up
- Reduce Ignite skills cooldown by 15%.
- Magma Elemental
- Activating Ignite skills increases your Armor Piercing by 45% and Resistance Piercing by 45% for 10 seconds.
Tempest
- Archmage
- Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%.
- World Ablaze
- Reduce cooldown of your Explosive skills by 15%.
- Mark’s Cumulation
- Increase your skill damage by 10% against Marked enemies.
- Gifted
- Increase Weapon Damage and Anomaly Power by 5%.
- Branches to Fire Storm tree.
- Increase Weapon Damage and Anomaly Power by 5%.
- Archmage
- Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%.
- With Fire and Rifle
- Activating Explosive skills increases your Weapon Damage by 45% for 10 seconds.
- Mark’s Cumulation
- Increase your skill damage by 10% against Marked enemies.
- Strength of the Flame
- Reduce Elite damage against you by 10%.
- Archmage
- Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%.
- Branches to Fire Storm tree.
- Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%.
- Inferno Bullets
- Your Firepower is increased by 15% of your Anomaly Power.
- Meltdown
- Burn afflicted on enemies deals 20% more damage.
- Gifted
- Increase Weapon Damage and Anomaly Power by 5%.
- Archmage
- Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%.
- With Fire and Anomaly
- Activating Explosive skills increases your Anomaly Power by 12% for 10 seconds.
- Unquenchable
- Increase your Skill Leech by 6%.
- Master of the Resistance
- Increase your Resistance by 20%.
- Archmage
- Increase your Anomaly Power by 6%.
- Phoenix Nestling
- Upon losing all Health you will receive a second chance to return to the battlefield with 50% Health. Phoenix can revive you every 180 seconds.
- Chasing the Chill Away
- Killing a Marked enemy heals you by additional 12% of your Maximum Health.
- Conflagration
- Increase your Resistance Piercing by 15%.
- Phoenix
- Your Phoenix will revive you with 100% Health. It’s activation cooldown will be reduced to 135 seconds.
- Flames That Burn…
- Increase damage against Elites by 10%.
- Mark’s Cumulation
- Increase your skill damage by 10% against Marked enemies.
- World Ablaze
- Reduce Explosive skills cooldown by 15%.
- Grave Ablaze
- Increase Explosive skills base damage by 30%.
And there you have it, folks. Everything you need to know about the Pyromancer class in Outriders. Personally, I chose Pyromancer to begin the game and I’ve been having a lot of fun with it. Will you be joining me in choosing to play the Pyromancer in Outriders?