Everything You Need to Know About the Special Editions of MLB The Show 21

So, you’re looking at purchasing one of the brand new special editions of MLB The Show 21? Well, that’s great – especially because if you’re playing on Xbox, you’ll also be able to join in the fun with all of your PlayStation buddies, as MLB The Show 21 is the very first game in the series to feature full crossplay between all systems and it’s also the first feature to need crossplay, since it’s now going to be available on both Xbox and PlayStation systems. This is a huge deal for many people, because it is one of the first major PlayStation exclusive franchises to make its way onto another system, but specifically Xbox. Sure, we’ve had Detroid: Become Human and Horizon Zero Dawn come to PC, but for MLB The Show 21 to make its way onto a directly competing platform is big news. So here’s what you need to know about what comes with each special edition of the game, including MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson MVP Edition PS4 with PS5 Entitlement and MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition PS4 with PS5 Entitlement.
MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson MVP Edition
So you’ve got two separate special editions of MLB The Show 21 to choose from – the first of which being MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson MVP Edition – but what comes with this version of the game? Well, if you purchase this edition of the game, you’ll get:
- Dual Entitlement (PS4 Disk and PS5 Download Code)
- Limited Edition Steelbook
- Early Access (Launches April 16)
- PlayStation will donate $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation for every Collector’s Edition sold in the United States
- 1 Diamond Choice Pack
- 2 Gold Choice Pack
- 10 The Show Packs
- 1 Ballplayer Equipment Pack
- 10,000 Stubs
- Double Dailies
- Immediate Access to Jackie Robinson Bat Skin
The Jackie Robinson MVP Edition retails for $84.99.
MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition
The second option you’ve got is the MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition, which includes the following:
- Dual Entitlement (PS4 Disk and PS5 Download Code)
- Limited Edition MLB The Show x New Era 9FIFTY Cap
- Limited Edition Steelbook
- Early Access (Launches April 16)
- PlayStation will donate $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation for every Collector’s Edition sold in the United States**
- 1 Diamond Choice Pack
- 2 Gold Choice Pack
- 10 The Show Packs
- 1 Ballplayer Equipment Pack
- 25,000 Stubs
- Double Dailies
- Immediate Access to Jackie Robinson Bat Skin
- Limited Edition New Era Hat
The Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition retails for $99.99.
So, it looks like both editions are pretty much the same thing, you’re just paying an extra $15 for a flat-rim hat that says “The Show” on it. Personally, I think the hat could have been a little bit cooler and have something relating to Jackie Robinson on it, rather than just sticking a logo on it and calling it a day.
What’s new with MLB The Show 21?
There’s quite a few new additions to MLB The Show 21 compared to previous versions of the game including:
- For the first time take your Ball Player from Road to the Show and use him in other game modes. Now your Ball Player can be a 2-way star!
- Enjoy updates to Franchise and March to October modes which empower you to better make decisions for the future of your club.
- In Diamond Dynasty we have streamlined programs to provide you clearer goals and more rewards based on how you play the game.
- New to MLB The Show this year is gameplay styles along-side new gameplay onboarding tutorials to help new users learn the game.
- Casual: An easier, fun, pick-up and play experience with an emphasis on learning the game.
- Simulation: Authentic MLB experience that plays true to player and team ratings.
- Competitive: User stick skills reign supreme. Our online H2H default.
- Feel The Show like never before with DualSense Haptics. Immerse yourself in Catching, hitting, running and sliding with the DualSense controller.
- Face your friends on PS4, PS5 or Xbox Systems with cross-platform play*
- Play as all-new Legends.
If you’re interested in PlayStation donating $1 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, you’ll need to purchase either edition of the game sometime before 12/31/21 and you’ll also need to make the purchase in the United States. If you’re going to purchase one of the special editions of MLB The Show 21, unless you really want the hat, I would probably save yourself the $15 and just buy the MVP Edition. MLB The Show 21 releases on April 20, 2021 and will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, however if you pre-order the game, you can start playing a few days ahead of the official launch date!