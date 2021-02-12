Ticuu’s Divination is the brand new seasonal Exotic in Destiny 2 and it’s actually pretty unique. While we’ve been getting quite a few returning weapons like Hawkmoon, The Palindrome, THE SWARM, Shadow Price, and others in recent seasons, it’s always nice to get brand new Exotics that we haven’t seen before and Ticuu’s Divination definitely delivers in the uniqueness department. If you’re newer to Destiny 2 or just haven’t played the game in a while (believe me, I don’t blame you), I’m gonna go over how you can get your hands on the new Exotic Bow, what makes it so special, and the catalyst that gives the weapon even more abilities. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Ticuu’s Divination in Destiny 2!
What is Ticuu’s Divination in Destiny 2?
Ticuu’s Divination is a brand new Exotic Bow introduced into Destiny 2 with Season of the Chosen. The Exotic perk titled “Sacred Flames” states: Hipfiring this weapon fires multiple tracking projectiles. Targets marked by these projectiles explode upon death, or when struck by another Sacred Flame’s explosion. This is seemingly an….okay perk at best, but it becomes exponentially better when it synergizes with the perk “Causality Arrows.” This perk states that “arrows fired while aiming down sights cause Sacred Flames to instantly detonate. What does this mean exactly? Well, in terms of PvP, if you shoot a burst of arrows off with the Bow while firing from the hip, the arrows will track multiple targets and stick them with arrows that cause burning. If you successfully manage to stick an opposing Guardian with one of these hip-fired arrows, you can then aim-down-sights to then kill your opponent with a single headshot. Yep – a single headshot. While it definitely takes some practice to get used to, once you get the hang of how to use this weapon, in the right hands it can become a terrifying monster in the Crucible.
How do you get the Bow?
In order to obtain Ticuu’s Divination in Destiny 2, you’ll have to go through an incredibly lengthy and painful quest that involves – nah, I’m just kidding. All you need to do to get your hands on this incredibly powerful Bow is either purchase the Season Pass for Season of the Chosen and instantly unlock the Bow from the rank 1 package, or if you don’t feel like dealing out the extra dough, you can unlock the Bow for free at season rank 35. It’ll take you a little bit of a grind to unlock the weapon if you do decide to go the free route, but hey – more power to you if you want to unlock it while also saving as much money as possible. Although, I would definitely recommend purchasing the Season Pass, because there’s a whole bunch of other rewards that you’ll miss out on if you stick with the free track.
Ticuu’s Divination Catalyst
The Ticuu’s Divination Catalyst can be obtained through an actually lengthy quest that you will pick up from the Gunsmith, Banshee-44, after you obtain the weapon. This first step of this quest will require you to pick up a total of 100 Orbs of Power, defeat 50 Guardians, and defeat 100 combatants. Simple enough, the longest part of this step (depending on your PvP skill) will definitely be the 50 Guardians you have to defeat, but you could easily knock this out in a couple of matches. The next step of the quest is what’s probably gonna take the longest for most players. You’ll need to generate 200 Calibration Data (whatever that means) by completing strikes, Gambit, or Crucible. Gambit and Crucible Wins, as well as higher difficulty strikes offer a much larger amount of Data. You will also need to defeat another 50 Guardians and another 100 combatants – this time you will need to defeat these Guardians and combatants using Ticuu’s Divination, so good luck with that. However, there are rewards in the Season Pass that will speed up progress of the Ticuu’s Divination Catalyst quest, so fear not, you might not end up needing to complete these objectives in their entirety – depending on how you decide to play the game. After completing the quest, you will be awarded with the Ticuu’s Divination Catalyst, but you’re not done yet! According to light.gg, You’ll need a total of 700 kills with Ticuu’s Divination to fully charge the Catalyst. After you finish up the quest and fully charge the Catalyst, you’ll be able to apply it to your Ticuu’s Divination. The Catalyst itself, while also providing the basic Masterwork improvements including generating Orbs on multikills and gaining a tracker that will display the number of combatants defeated with it, plus some other bonus capabilities, it will also add a new perk to the Bow called “Causality Quiver.” Causality Quiver states that perfectly drawn arrows that detonate Sacred Flames increase arrow damage. Striking targets unaffected by Sacred Flame instead refreshes Causality Arrows’ duration.