Everything You Want to Know About Days’ Allison Sweeney

Days of Our Lives fans love themselves some Alison Sweeney, and for a very good reason. She’s amazing when she’s on the show in character as Sami. She is also the host of a very popular show called the Biggest Loser, which is another reason she has so many fans. She’s warm, she’s funny, she’s open, and she’s the kind of woman you feel has things under control in her life. She’s not always part of the show anymore, but she never fails to turn down an opportunity to show up and do her job. She’s good at it, and we love to see her. But, we also want to know a bit more about her. Who is she as a person? What does she like? We have some insight for you here.
She Loves Movies
If she is one thing, she’s a movie lover. There is nothing about her life that is not good, but her love of movies is too good to pass up. She’s got her favorites, of course, but she is nothing if not a movie buff of all sorts. Her favorite is Arthur, by Dudley Moore. However, she’s also a good fan of things like “The Princess Bride,” and so many more. Her love of movies is big, and she loves to curl up with a warm blanket and watch something that makes her laugh or cry or think or feel. We get that. It’s a great way to spend time as a family or by yourself, so we fell her all the way.
She Doesn’t Like the Elimination Room
When you work on a hit reality show, you have to take into account that some people will go home before they are ready to do that. Not only that, they will also have to do so at a time that means they are vulnerable and sad, and that’s why her least favorite part of her hosting job on BL is that room. The elimination room is one that brings a lot of sadness and tense feelings and negative emotions, so it’s clearly a place you just don’t want to spend any significant amount of time.
Her Character Is More Experienced
Imagine being a teenage girl playing the role of Sami and being asked to do things on the screen that she didn’t even do yet outside of television. Her first kiss, her first everything, was pretty much when she was in her role of Sami, so she didn’t get to really experience a lot of things in her real life before her character did. However, on the other hand, that might make her feel a little more comfortable and a little more at ease in her personal life to know that she’d already been through those things in a sense, and it might have helped her feel more relaxed and calm when she got to experience them in real life. Either way, though, her character had a lot more life experience than she did for a long time.
Sami is Her Second Days Character
Most people don’t remember this or have any idea that she wasn’t Sami first. Sami was a child who was rapidly aged and then played by Sweeney. However, when she took over the role of Sami the adult, she wasn’t new to the show. She’d already had a role on Days in Salem, and it was as Adrienne. She was the character back in 1987 when she made her first official appearance on the show. She did that for a while, she liked it, and then she moved on to play her own character who she really got to shape since it was Sami’s first time being anything but a child. She was able to mold Sami the adult into the wildly evil and very mean person she was, and then she was able to take her and totally change the character yet again when she was given the chance to become a mother and fall in love and be a better person, and she did a phenomenal job of making her fans fall in love with her all over again – which is not an easy feat when you think about it.