Everything You Want to Know About GH’s Maurice Benard

General Hospital fans might love Maurice Benard more than just about anyone else on the show. He’s the man who plays Sonny with so much vigor we cannot get enough. He’s tough, he’s mean, he’s strong, but he’s so kind and loveable at the same time. He’s got so much to offer, but he’s also not just his character. He has so much more to offer than his mobster ways in the real world, and it makes us forget that he’s a man who only does this for a job. He’s different than his character in so many ways, and it certainly makes us want to get to know so much more about him. Here are some fun facts about your favorite television mobster you probably didn’t already know.
He Was on A Different Soap First
Sometimes, it’s easy to forget he wasn’t always Sonny. He’s only been in this role since 1993, and that’s a big deal. But, before he took on this role, he starred in another daytime soap that was doing very well. He was the man known by the name Nico Kelly on All My Children, and he did a stellar job in this role. He spent three years there, beginning in 1987. He was off of that role for another three years before he moved to the Port Charles area to start playing a mob boss who fans were immediately obsessed with. He’s been on the show for more than two decades now, and he’s known for this role more than any other.
He Has a Lot to Say About Sonny
When people describe his character, they often do so in one of two ways. They either love him and think of him as an inherently good person, or they hate him and think of him as nothing more than a gangster and a villain. Benard, on the other hand, thinks of him as human. He does what he needs to do to stay alive and keep his family safe, and he makes his fair share of mistakes. He’s a man who has very little to give, and he has very little to say about so many things, but he is also a man who is doing what he needs to do to keep his life in line. He’s a person who makes mistakes, but he’s a dad, a husband, a friend, a son, a brother, and so many other things that make him just like the rest of us. So, his mistakes might be a little bigger than most of us deal with in our own lives, but he’s only human and he is living his life the best way he knows how to live it.
He’s a Big Fan
If you ever wondered how he feels about his costars, the answer is quite good. He is well aware that the people he gets to work with on a daily basis are some of the best people and friends in the world, and he loves going to work each day. He loves spending time with the people he works with, whether they are friends on screen or enemies. They are all friends off the screen, and he loves that about all of them. He is especially close to his on-screen wife and son, and they are often depicted laughing and having a good time on his Instagram feed when they are between takes. He spends most of his time with them on the set, which is why you might see more of them, but he loves them all dearly.
Losing Bryan Craig was Hard
He played the role of his other son, Morgan, and he was killed off a few years ago. Benard went to bat for the actor to stay on the show and continue his role, but they ultimately decided that the best thing to do was to write him off and given him a chance to do things his own way. He didn’t get to stick around, but his television father doe miss him so much and would love it if he managed to find a way to come back from the dead and back to work with all of them.