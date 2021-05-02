Ewan McGregor Is Seriously Hyping the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

It’s no secret that Ewan McGregor is hyping up the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and it’s egging the fans on even further since a lot of people have been hoping for a standalone series for years now. There have been plenty of setbacks and reasons why it hasn’t happened yet, but a lot of them feel like less than useful excuses made by those that hadn’t come up with a proper screenplay yet. Sometimes it’s a wonder that anything gets pushed through when one realizes how long it takes to get an idea laid down and ready to go. But anyway, McGregor is ready to go and is excited to take on this iconic role once again as the series will be set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, which means that we’ll likely get to see a young Luke Skywalker, though in what capacity we can’t really say since the main thrust of the story will be Kenobi and his constant vigil over Luke from afar. But if there’s anything taken from the Legends canon, you know, that group of stories that Disney says is no longer canon but they’ll use ideas from it anyway, then there’s plenty to keep Kenobi busy on Tatooine and it’s very likely that he could run into some very interesting characters. What’s really interesting though is that it does sound like Kenobi and Darth Vader will have a chance to hook up sometime during the series. This is strange though since in the original trilogy it’s implied that the two haven’t managed to meet up until their final clash on the Death Star. Unless there’s some way to make this work it’s going to play hell with the continuity of the story, but as many people would point out, it’s not the first time such a thing has happened. But this would be a pretty blatant moment for those that have been paying attention.
Don’t get me wrong, seeing Darth Vader and Kenobi cross blades would be insane, but even with Hayden Christensen returning it feels as though a lot of fans might all out a moment between Vader and Kenobi simply because it wouldn’t feel right according to what’s already happened. With everything that’s already gone down in the Star Wars franchise though it’s fair to state that a lot of people are bound to miss it at first and it could be that those in charge of the series will get away with it. But apart from that, the series is already sounding like it’s going to be even better since it will be using the landscape technology from The Mandalorian to help round things out, which means, hopefully, limited green screens, something that will make a lot of people jump for joy since the overuse of green screens has been a major irritant of filmmakers and fans for a while now. In all fairness, it was one of the most advanced techniques that were devised in its time, but as many came to find out its probably kind of hard to put any force into the act when the actors can’t see what’s happening on the screen and have to use various points of reference in order to make the scene work. That has to be extremely frustrating since the act of pretending is hard enough sometimes, but trying to gauge where everything is and react to one’s environment when it’s all green screen and nothing that’s actually real is something that a lot of people have been complaining about for a while.
Looking at what was done with The Mandalorian it’s uplifting to think that this is how the Kenobi series is going to be filmed, and it’s fair to say that Tatooine, despite being mostly desert, is bound to be a location where Kenobi will be able to find plenty of adventure since between the different spaceports there are plenty of characters that will likely want to test him and see what he’s made of, which will make things a little harder since being discovered as a Jedi, even a decade after Order 66, is bound to be a little bit dangerous, not just for Kenobi, but for Luke as well. There is reason to wonder if Leia’s story will become a part of this since it would be interesting to see what she’s like as a young girl and if Kenobi and Bail Organa find a way to keep in touch. It’s not likely since it would be too risky, but it would be kind of intriguing to see if such a thing could happen. There are a few different things that can be done with the Kenobi series and the hope is that we’ll get to see plenty when the time finally comes. Until then we’ll just wait and hope for the best.