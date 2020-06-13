Examples of Why William Shatner’s Castmates Had a Hard time With Him

There’s no need to hesitate when talking about William Shatner and how his Star Trek castmates had a hard time with him since a lot of has been documented and held over for years now since it’s been obvious for some time that he’s a narcissistic individual that likes to grab as much attention as possible. But he hasn’t made this any secret either so it’s not really as if he cares what people think or how real this idea is. Throughout his long career in movies and in TV Shatner has been kind of a pain in the backside for a lot of people as he’s been likened to a male diva at times and even called out for his ill behavior, for what little good it does. This is the effect that comes from making a man a legend in his time and not checking his ego when it’s possible so that he might learn something down the line. This can be attributed to a lot of people since to be fair there are quite a few celebrities that happen to think that they’re God’s gift to the world for one reason or another. Shatner however has been the measuring stick for a lot of individuals when it comes to describing just how self-serving and how grasping they really are when it comes to their careers.
It’s very likely that a lot of us have, at some point in our lives, known people that were bound to take all the attention, to seek the spotlight, to think that they were in some way better or more entitled than anyone else when it came to getting their way. Shatner is no different really, as he’s the kind of guy that has sold a kidney stone for $25,000 for charity as CBS News and many others covered. The worst part of that exchange is that someone actually bought the dang thing. While plenty of gossip remains online about Shatner the funny thing is that you won’t be likely to find it on Wikipedia or any other sites that are dedicated to him since they’ll focus only on the good stuff that makes him look like a saint. To be fair he has raised quite a bit of money for others throughout the years and has attached his name to a few good causes here and there that can make him shine like a diamond for those that believe that he’s this big-hearted guy that genuinely cares about everyone. But the fact that he’s actually confronted fans in the past and badmouthed fans as well is kind of hard to get away from since it paints him as a privileged jerk that didn’t care so much about the show as he did the money and fame it brought him. Some might say of course that’s why he did it, and they wouldn’t be wrong, but Shatner hasn’t always been labeled as the most decent person in Hollywood for a pretty good reason since his attitude has followed him around for quite a while.
On the other hand, when it comes to his level of fame and the fact that he has a high probability of getting mobbed for autographs, seeing Shatner as a jerk when he’s around people has a high probability since he just wants to be left alone. That part is easily understood and Fox News puts it perfectly when they get into his reasoning since he does make it clear that when he has free time he’s usually doing something and doesn’t want to be bothered, especially around his family. That kind of a situation is hard to argue with since celebrities do want to just stretch out and feel like regular human beings when they’re away from the set, so being called a jerk in that manner is a bit rough, but when talking about his castmates it’s a bit different. After all, they’re the people that don’t want his autograph, they just wanted him to do his job and be fair in the way he did it. The stories that have come from the sets have been anything positive at times and have made it sound as though he was being worse than a jerk in some moments and was lucky not to be drop-kicked by a few of his costars on a few occasions. While a lot of people believe it when Shatner said that he and Leonard Nimoy were friends, and even Nimoy himself said as much, there did still appear to be tension on the set between the two of them now and again as Shatner has been said to be a grandstander that was more interested in getting his time and his way than he was in being part of the crew. It’s a bunch of he said, they said, she said at this point, but some of it rings kind of true.