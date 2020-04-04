Exciting News from Bold and the Beautiful

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that we are living in a day and age in which the entire world is a hot mess and all things are going crazy, but we don’t know just how much of this is going to work for us until we really reach a breaking point. Being home with the world almost shut down around us is hard. It’s so hard. It’s difficult work. It’s hard work. It’s devastating work we aren’t sure we know how to handle. We aren’t sure if we can fix this anytime soon. We aren’t sure what the future holds for us, and if our shows will ever film again. We are so unsure of so many things, but we also know that there are some things that are just as well as can be. For now, though, we do know that we can bring you some slightly good news in that there are some fun new faces headed for your favorite soap.
Kevin Frazier Appears
You know him. You love him. You are a fan. He’s the Entertainment Tonight host that everyone loves to watch, and he’s going to make an appearance of his own on the show. He is going to make things as easy as he can for everyone, and he’s going to do all he can to handle himself accordingly. We believe he’s here to host a red carpet event – which tells us there might just be a moment in which we see things unfold for a fashion show. That’s something to look forward to, right? Well, we don’t know because we recently learned he is not playing himself on the show. This means he might not be an entertainment reporter. He will simply be a man by the name of Matt. He’s a pilot, so that’s cool. This is not the first time he’s been on a show like this, but this is the first time he’s been on this show. He’s worked with some of the show’s cast when they took over his job over at E!, but this is exciting news.
Ashley Jones Returns
We already know that Bridge Forrester is a woman who just made her grand return to the show in her good doctor role, and she came to see her mother and her stepdad slash half-brother work through their marriage the best way that they can. What she saw was not a happy party in which her family was happy to see her mother back together with Ridge, but instead a video of her mother kissing her aunt’s husband. It was a mess, but she’s back and that’s what we find important around here. We cannot wait to see things that work for us, and this is a thing. We want to see her around for the long haul. It’s been a while since she was around, but we hear that this one might be a thing that doesn’t end soon. She might be in for a while. She might be here to help someone who needs a good doctor to get her through a tough medical issue – that person is Sally. This is not the first time we’ve shared this rumor, but we hope it’s also not the last time.
Sally Isn’t Dying
So, there’s some good news around here for everyone. We learned about this only recently when the good doctor showed up and we all learned she’s not exactly a doctor so much as she is an aspiring designer who is looking to get a job done with her friend. Her friend was helping her with this plan that would allow everyone in LA to think that she was dying when she was not. She will continue to pretend to be on her death bed every single day of her life right now, and that is going to be a big problem for some, but it’s good news for us. Why? Because as shocking as this is for everyone, we are going to find out that she’s not dying and we don’t have to lose her. We have been so worried that she would not be around forever, and now she will. As a bad guy, but that’s her family trait, right?