Exciting News from Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives fans are always looking for some good news, and it’s not always easy to find it these days. You see, there are a lot of things that are going on in the world. The social distancing measures that we’ve been dealing with for two weeks now are going to extend another four weeks. There are mass shut downs. The world is coming to a complete standstill, and we aren’t sure how to focus on anything other than that. The news is dark, the world is changing rapidly in front of our faces, and we are not sure what to do and how to do it. However, we can focus on a few good news situations right now. Such as the fact that the show – while still not filming – has announced that there are some familiar faces showing up sooner rather than later. You’re welcome.

Shawn Christian Returns

You know him as Dr. Daniel – the man who was killed when Eric was driving drunk on New Year’s Eve a few years go. He died, his heart went to Brady, and things changed rapidly from there. He was set to marry Nicole when he died. They had a baby shortly after his death – via artificial insemination and a surrogate, of course. We have no idea what is going to happen when he comes back to life, but we suspect that he will either be something of a ghost or that Dr. Rolf will make this possible. We don’t know, but we do know that there is a lot to look forward to with this one. His death was one that felt so final what with his heart going to a new man and all, but we will see how this pans out.

Kyle Lowder Returns

We are all kinds of excited about this one, too. He’s been gone a while, but not that long. He was around recently, but we do feel that he can make a comeback soon with a vengeance. Could he be showing up to find out what he needs to do to help Sarah get her life in order? We have no actual idea what is going to happen here and how this is going to go down in any capacity. But, we have confirmed that he will return, he will bring the heat, and he will have so much to offer us as we navigate through this difficult time in the world. There’s a lot we don’t know right now, but we know that distractions are always welcome.

Tionne Watkins Returns

You might better recognize her name as T-Boz, and that’s fun. She’s someone we love and adore, and she’s coming back. She’s coming back in the near future, too, to reprise her role as Sheila, an inmate who is rarely ever up to anything good. She’s got a lot going on in her life, and that’s going to work well with everyone. We think that she might just have to have a chat with Abe when she comes back to town. After all, she was his assistant for some time, and that was the thing that did work for her. We just know we are excited about all of this.

Greg Rikaart Returns

There’s a lot happening here, too. He’s back to his role on the Young and the Restless, which means that he is going to be here a short period of time. He’s not reprising his role as Leo as a long term thing, but he will come back with something that he can offer to both Sonny and Will. What will he offer? We know they are both leaving the show, so it might not be something good in their lives. They might not be able to do much about anything other than sit here and watch him unfold life into his own terms, but that’s not a big deal. We think that there’s something we can see happening, and it’s them leaving as a result of something that happens with Leo. We hope it’s nothing bad, but we are still excited to see him as this all goes on. We are waiting for this with a lot of excitement.


TiffanyR
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

