Exciting News from General Hospital

General Hospital fans are not happy about the way things are going right now. Right now, we are looking forward to things like figuring out how to see who is coming back and who is leaving.
Kelly Thiebaud Returns
She’s back. She plays Britt, and she’s been gone a while. She’s confirmed her return to the show after making an announcement that the writers of the show called on her at the beginning of the year (which was 78 years ago) to come back for a bit. She enthusiastically agreed to this, of course, but there is a chance she might get to stay longer if things go well. We know this is always an option for those around here, but we hope that they do find a reason to keep her coming back for more. We all enjoy her very much, and we all want to see more of her. Additionally, we do think that she’s got a lot of trouble to cause. She’s the daughter of Liesl and Cesar Faison, which means she might be coming back to cause some serious friction. That makes us very excited in more than one way.
Brooke Kerr Joins
There’s always room for something in this world such as a new doctor, and we know that this is the show for it. She’s coming to join the cast as a new doctor. This will not be her first role on a soap. She’s well-known and quite famous for her role as a famous soap star on the show “Passions,” so this means she will be joining the cast with a lot of love and excitement on her own part. She’s got this covered, and we can see it happening for the best of everyone involved. We know that she is someone who has a lot to offer, and we are excited to see her new role around here. She’s not someone we know much about. She’s not someone who we know anything about yet in terms of what her character will be like, but we hope she’s someone who comes in and makes it clear that she’s not about to take anyone’s garbage from them.
Ken Shriner Makes A Controversial Comment
Okay, okay, this is not something that brings someone new to the show, but we like it nonetheless. He’s made it clear that he is not feeling much of what he’s up to these days. Here’s what he had to say. “I have a couple of show @GeneralHospital coming up but embarrassed to continue to promote a character I have played for over 42 years is now a day player,” he said on his Twitter account. He’s going to be on the show to play the role he’s had for so many years, but no longer as a character who is on the show all the time. He’s still working though, so that means he must be okay with it to an extent. There’s not much else we can do but sit here and wonder what we can expect from this, but we know that he will be back for a while. With comments like this, though, we have to wonder if writers will get to a point they decide they no longer need him around. Who knows, but this could become a controversial situation at some point. It’s all good, we assume, anyway.