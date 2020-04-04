Exciting News from Young and the Restless

Young and the Restless stars are sad, and so are their fans. It’s hard going through life not knowing when you get to go back to work or what is going on. It’s hard trying to find things that will take your mind off of the fact that your life is nothing like it was before. A month ago you were planning vacations and ready to enjoy your life. Now you’re at home with nowhere to go and nowhere to stop and nothing to plan. You’re working from home, your kids are home from school. Everything is different and everything is strange and it’s all a thing that you cannot handle in your life, and we don’t know how to navigate all the changes that are coming our way. It’s scary, but we do know that you need something to distract you. That’s why soaps are here, and they’re still new. Right now, we still have good news about your favorites, too.
A New Baby
It was just the other night my husband and I were binge-watching old episodes of Criminal Minds after our kids went to bed when we saw Elizabeth Hendrickson in a very old episode. She played a college student who was scared and afraid for her life when a crazy person was going around killing brunette college girls on campus. She was with her friends, she stayed in groups, and she did what she could to help the BAU find the person who was responsible for this. She lost a good friend or two in the process, but we were just shocked at how she’s literally not aged a day in her life. It’s been more than 13 years since that episode aired (well, it was credited as 2007).
She plays Chloe Mitchell, the woman who is sometimes here, sometimes not here, and sometimes not always doing the right thing. Either way, she’s always causing some sort of drama in some way, shape or form, and she’s been doing a wonderful job of that since she came back to the show last year. She was gone for a while, and we worried after her dramatic departure we’d not see her again. We were all so happy to see her again, but slightly worried when we found out she was pregnant in real life. We were worried her time back was short and fleeting because she’d want to go be mom and leave us all missing her.
While we still don’t know what her actual plan for being a mom versus and actress or both is, we know that she’s welcomed her baby, and we cannot be happier for her if we tried. She’s welcomed a daughter. Her first daughter. Her first child. The baby’s name is lovely. Her name is Josephine James Meder. She was born on March 27. Her stats stand at 6 lbs. 11 oz. and her mom says she is perfect and healthy.
Now, we worry for her family in the midst of our congratulations. We know that when she found out she was expecting a baby that she did not know she would be giving birth in the middle of a global pandemic in which hospitals are being overloaded and things are being done to prevent people from becoming sick – or sicker. The rules have changed. People cannot visit their loved ones. People cannot see those who love them when they are in the hospital, and many new dads aren’t even permitted into the hospital with their wives and new babies as a result of all that is going on in the world.
Thankfully, she was able to induce her labor and have her husband in the room with her when she gave birth – just before the new restrictions requiring all non-essential people to stay out. She was scared of giving birth and him missing it, and he wanted to be there. They made it happen, and now they must face the fact that their families cannot meet their baby in person right now. They will have her to themselves for some time, which is never easy to realize. But, we wish them congratulations and all the hope that their families can soon meet their sweet little girl in person.