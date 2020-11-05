Explaining The Unlikely Pairing of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg

Opposites attract. It really is that simple. It’s the people who have the least in common who tend to have the most in common if that makes any sense to you. No? Okay, well, then how do you explain the unlikely friendship that began blossoming more than a decade ago between domestic goddess Martha Stewart and rapper Snoop Dogg? It’s not that we can’t picture Martha rolling through the streets of what we imagine is her high-end, quiet neighborhood, windows down blasting Snoop with her seat laid back and one hand on the wheel. We absolutely can. We can just as easily see Snoop baking brownies for the family in his own kitchen while a pot roast simmers (do pot roasts simmer? I don’t cook…) off to the side.
We can see these things, but there was a time when maybe we would have laughed uncontrollably about the concept of Snoop and Martha being friends. However, they are. They are the epitome of opposites, and we love them endlessly. But, we know you have questions. How did they meet? Where did the friendship blossom? We have answers.
The Beginning of A Beautiful Friendship
The year was 2008. “Martha,” was a hit show on television. She was showing us how to set our tables for holiday gatherings while also teaching us to bake the most delicious apple pie just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, and Snoop was one of the most famous rappers in the world (always has been, always will be). The powers that be had the genius idea to bring Snoop onto Stewart’s show for a quick segment. Together, they officially made mashed potatoes, but what they really made was a huge connection and a big fanbase.
It wasn’t long before the powers that be on her show decided that they would invite him back. In 2009, he came back to help Stewart bake some brownies. It was almost funny to fans because it’s not like Snoop keeps his love of marijuana a secret from the world – and what do you famously bake inside of brownies if you love marijuana? The irony was not lost on anyone, but the game changed when Martha asked the Dogg to preheat the oven to 350 degrees and he very casually asked her why he can’t bake them at 420 degrees. The world was officially hooked.
A Break in Their Relationship
While the two remained friends and never had anything but glowing words of praise to speak of one another, they did not meet again for another six years. It was 2015 when the duo was invited to hang out together on Comedy Central. It was the year of the “Justin Bieber Roast,” and the unlikely friends were seated together while they roasted the young singer.
“She was the funniest roaster that night. At that moment, I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life,” said Snoop Dogg of the roast. The rest, as they say, is history. Martha has been known to say she loves Snoop’s laid-back style and his very particular ways. He loves how funny she is, and how quick and witty she is, and they just mesh so well together. They knew it. The world knew it. And VH1 really knew it. They saw something blossoming, and they jumped at the chance to come up with something magic.
The Birth Potluck Dinner Party
It was 2016 when “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” came to life, and fans were hooked from day one. The rapper and the consummate host and purveyor of all things appropriate and elegant, together, cooking dinner and having fun? For many, the concept felt like a train wreck that demanded attention. Many thought they’d tune in once to see what kind of hot mess express this would be before going back to whatever they were already watching. But, the joke was on all of us. These two are dynamic. The world is hooked.
What We Really Love
No one can ignore the obvious chemistry between these two, and we love it. However, there is something magical about the recipe that is Snoop and Martha. What fans love is the fact that you just didn’t see them coming. The world has a collective feeling about everything being in its place. Remember when “Clueless,” came out and we all saw Cher change the game for everyone? She started the movie by sharing with her new friend, Tai, how everyone has their place in school. The tech geeks and the popular kids and the druggies. Everyone has a place, and no one gets out of their line, and no one hangs out with anyone outside of their social circle.
By the end of the movie, however, Cher was dating her former stepbrother – her total opposite – and the loaders were hanging out with the popular kids and everyone was friends and there was no longer a lane everyone had to stay in. It’s like that with Snoop and Martha. You expect Snoop to hang out with other rappers and music-industry types, and you expect to see Martha dining with the Queen of England and pretty much only royalty because she’s Martha freaking Stewart – Queen of Class.
However, they don’t stick to the unspoken ‘rules’ or the expected. They do what they want. They took the ‘norm,’ and they said ‘no thanks,’ and they didn’t worry about what anyone else might think. They didn’t care if the world raised a collective eyebrow. They didn’t care if people judged them. They liked one another, they didn’t care what the other was doing in their personal lives, and they made it work.
What we love is that freedom and the casual love they have for one another. They speak nothing but kind words. They speak nothing but love for one another, and they aren’t afraid to show their differences, their opposites, or their similarities. They’re an unlikely match, and that’s what makes them the most amazing match. They’re so different that they bring out the absolute best in one another, like a decadent glass of dry red wine and a perfectly cooked filet. We love them.