Exploring Raven from Teen Titans and Her Emoticlones

Raven, from Teen Titans has always been a dynamic character whose development throughout the show captivated fans of the series. Raven is one of the main members of the Teen Titans along with Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg. Together they help fight crime in Jump City. Raven is a half-demon, half-human from the parallel universe of Azarath. She is one of the five founding members of the Teen Titans. She usually appears throughout the series in her signature navy cloak. She is more on the quiet side and rarely shows emotions. Her maturity shows throughout the series in various instances where she offers her other members advice. Raven tends to stay calm even in intense situation, for the most part. If she lets her emotions get the best of her than her powers can become erratic. Which is why she tends to restrain her emotions and keep herself distant from the other members of the Titans. Even when they desperately try to get close to her.
That’s why the seventh episode of the first season, “Nevermore”, is so special. Following a fight with Dr.Light that where Raven loses control, Beast Boy and Cyborg break into her room to try and learn more about Raven. They find a strange mirror and are sucked into. Here for the first time in the series we get a deeper look into the many emotions of Raven, her Emoticlones. This isn’t the only time that the Emoticlones make an appearance. They appear in the Teen Titans comic “Pieces of Me” which serves as a sequel to the original show’s storyline. They’ve also made an appearance in Teen Titans Go although they differed a little with some colors not being canon in this iteration. +
Pink (Happiness)
The pink version of Raven embodies her happiness. She is cheerful and has a playful personality. When Cyborg and Beast Boy first encounter her she leads them to what is supposed to be an exit and pretends to be an airplane. She is not afraid to express her happiness. She laughs and smiles which surprises Cyborg and Beast Boy. Beast Boy even says that he had no idea Raven had the capability to be happy. Instead of leading them to the exit she leads them to her domain which resembles a pink forest that smells like air freshener according to Cyborg. In the comic version, Pink Raven approaches Robin and exclaims her love for Christmas. Insisting that everyone that loves presents raise their hand. This shows that Raven has the capability to be happy and cheerful but she chooses to keep that emotion repressed.
Graphite (Timidity)
Graphite Raven is timid, shy, sad, and lonely. She embodies a lot of negative feelings that bring out insecurities. She apologizes for everything and would rather sit in an obscure corner hidden than be a part of the action. In the comics rather than escaping with everyone else she stays behind with the yellow Raven which embodies knowledge. Yellow Raven remarks that this isn’t because Graphite was smart, but rather because she was scared to venture out and wanted to be hidden.
Green (Bravery)
Raven’s green cloaked version embodies her bravery, resilience, and fighting spirit. Green is wild at heart and always itching for a fight. In Pieces of Me, Green Raven is found fighting with XL-Terrestrial and provoking him to show her their true powers. She gets him to turn humungous only to remark how bigger things have to be hit harder and upper cuts him. Cyborg and Beast Boy try to get her to come to the Titan’s Tower with them but she refuses. Cyborg grabs her by the ankle only to be met by a swift kick to the face. This is the only time we’ve seen Green Raven retaliate like that showing that she could also be a hot head.
Orange (Rudeness/Laziness)
Orange Raven embodies everything that is rude and lazy. Although she isn’t shown much when she is present she is sarcastic and replies with her quips constantly. She is a bad mannered person that lacks common sense. In the comic Orange Raven can be seen giving Robin and Cyborg a hard time. She calls Robin Spiky and refers to Cyborg as Baldy when he calls her, ” Miss.Rude with an attitude.”
Yellow (Knowledge)
Yellow Raven is known for her intellectual capabilities and quick thinking. She is also the only Emoticlone that wears an additional accessory in the form of round glasses. In the comic Yellow Raven stays behind while most of the other Emoticlones escape in to the city. She is the one that explains what they are to the Teen Titans. She also tells them about her love for books and why she had to save them after Beast Boy lit the book case on fire.
Violet (Passion/Love)
Violet Raven is the embodiment of romance, passion, and love. She is also a much more outgoing version. In the comic Violet can be seen flirting with Beast Boy. As Beast Boy tries to bring her to Titan Tower, Violet tries to change his words up to make it seem like he’s asking her on a date. Once in the tower Violet sees Robin and begins to flirt with him too while holding Beast Boy’s hand.
Brown (Sloth)
Brown is Raven’s more sloppy counterpart. She lacks hygiene and lacks common sense. In the comics Starfire encounters Brown Raven as she rummages through the trash. Brown Raven eventually finds a smelly sock with a hole in it and remarks that people always throw away the good stuff. When Starfire manages to bring her back to the tower she explains that she has found the “hygienically challenged one”.
Red (Anger)
Red is Raven’s anger, frustration, and her darker urges. When Red loses her anger she turns into a form that displays four glowing red eyes that resemble her father’s, Trigon. It almost seems to be a personification of Raven’s demon heritage. In the comics when Raven’s emotions are fully combined by Jericho, Beast Boy apologizes for his mess up. To everyone’s surprise, Raven says its an understandable mistake. This confuses everyone since they were expecting Raven to blow up on Beast Boy. Robin doubts things a little but Cyborg and Starfire remark that everything is alright now. As the comic ends we can see Red Raven holding a sign that says, “The End?”. Hinting that she is still out in the world and was never captured by the Teen Titans.
White (Perfect Balance)
This version of Raven is not an emoticlone. It is the embodiment of her true power and potential. This is the strongest form Raven can take and appears a few time in the series. This is a form Raven takes when she draws on all her inner strength and is in harmony with herself. It is also a representation of her being cleansed from her father’s evil spirit.