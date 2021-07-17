10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ezra Furman

Ezra Furman is a person who has a successful musical career. Both a songwriter and a singer, Furman can be found performing alone as well as with a band. Furman’s musical career is long, and fans continue to flock to the musician to hear what might come next. Since 2008, Furman has been making music either solo or with several different bands – typically bands that take the name Ezra Furman in some manner or another. Now that Furman has come out and announced being a transgender woman, the world is curious to know more about the musician.
1. Furman is Religious
We do know that Furman currently practices, and we do know that the Furman family is Jewish. Furman’s mother converted to Judaism. Furman’s father was born and raised into a Jewish family his entire life. Furman also has a brother who is younger. His name is Jonah, and he is also a musician.
2. Furman Was Born in the 80s
Ezra Furman got to spend childhood growing up in one of the best decades of all time. It was also one of the last decades to give children a life without cell phones and constant accessibility and internet bullying and all the negative things that come with social media and cell phones (but thank goodness for no longer needed encyclopedias for research, am I right?). Ezra Furman was born on September 5, 1986, in Chicago.
3. Furman Was Non-Binary for a Long Time
When Furman came out as a transgender woman in April 2021, the singer also said that using the term woman was not an easy one. Furman was, until now, non-binary. This means that a person feels they are neither a man nor a woman in any capacity and just live as they feel on a given day.
4. Furman Has a Child
If there is one thing that is so impressive to us, it’s being able to have a baby for more than two years and the world knows not a single thing about it. We imagine it’s difficult to grow up in the press and with the world watching your every move when one of your parents is a famous musician. Furman has kept being a parent a total secret for two years, and that is such an accomplishment.
5. Furman Went to University
Growing up, music was always Furman’s passion. Even in college, music always felt as if it was the one thing that made sense and made the world go round. Furman went to Tufts University but always felt as if it was nowhere near as easy or as comfortable as music.
6. Furman Finds Language Limiting
In a 2020 interview, Furman called language “limiting at times,” and went on to explain that sometimes the words are there in the mind but come so fast and with so many conflicting thoughts that they don’t always come out right when they reach the mouth. We imagine many people feel this way when they are a creative type.
7. Weekends are Furman’s Favorite
However, this is not for the same reason most people love weekends. We told you Furman was raised Jewish, and still practices regularly. Weekends are a quiet time for the artist. There is a simple rule on weekends. Just before the sun sets on a Friday evening, Furman stops spending money, stops working, stops writing, and stops using basic necessities like utilities. This lasts 25 hours, and there is no travel; Furman does not do shows on weekends.
8. Religious Rock Stars are Hard to Find
Furman once said that finding musicians on the road who practice religions with such passion and perseverance is not an easy task. This means that travel and being on the road is often met with a feeling of isolation for the rocker.
9. Furman is Unapologetically Private
This is one Rockstar who does not make it into the tabloids every weekend. It helps that Furman doesn’t do much on the weekends other than live quietly and simply, though. Ezra Furman is exceptionally private, personal, and very much into keeping the things in life that matter the most away from the prying eyes and curious minds of the world.
10. Boston is Home
Furman speaks highly of living in Boston. It’s a place where the rocker has found love, happiness, and a sense of peace that is so necessary for living a happy life. That mindset makes us think of that saying, “Home is anywhere with you,” and we assume this is exactly what Furman means by calling Boston home.