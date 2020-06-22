Fabrizio Guido may be young, but he definitely knows what he’s doing. Since making his on screen debut in 2004, Fabrizio has grown up in the entertainment industry, and he’s all the wiser because of it. Some actors struggle to transition from children to adults in the industry, but Fabrizio has made the switch smoothly. Although you may not recognize his name, most people will recognize his face from the sitcom, Mr. Iglesias. Fabrizio has also made several big screen appearances. While it can sometimes take actors decades to cement themselves in the industry, Fabrizio is already on the path to becoming a mega star. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Fabrizio Guido.
1. He Started Acting At 5
Fabrizio got bit by the acting bug when he was a kid, and he hasn’t been able to stop ever since. When describing how Fabrizio decided to become an actor, his mother said, “Fabrizio started acting when he was about 5-years-old with my filmmaker friends. One day he told me, ‘Mommy I want to do this for living…’”
2. His Parents Are Also In The Industry
In many ways, getting into acting was inevitable for Fabrizio. Both of his parents are involved in the entertainment industry. His mother, Jacqueline Guido, is an actress who has appeared in films like Honey and Runt. Fabzirio’s father, Lennell Zacharee Guido is a producer, cinematographer, and composer.
3. He’s Into Photography
Acting may be Fabrizio’s first passion, but it isn’t the only thing he is passionate about. Fabrizio also seems to have an interest in photography, as a model and as a photographer. He knows exactly what to do when he’s in front of or behind the camera. He enjoys sharing some of his favorite shots with his followers on Instagram.
4. He Encourages Up And Coming Actors To Get Training
Now that Fabrizio has been in the business for so long, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful. His advice for young actors is this: “follow your dreams” and “get training”. Some people tend to think that natural talent is all it takes to make it, but formal training can definitely help actors sharpen their skills.
5. He’s Bilingual
No matter what field you work in, being able to speak more than one language can make you more marketable. The acting world isn’t an exception. Fortunately for Fabrizio, he speaks both English and Spanish. As his career continues to progress, being bilingual will give him more options in terms of opportunities.
6. He Likes To Stay Low Key
Thanks to gossip blogs and social media, most of us know way more about celebrities’ privates lives than we care to. While some stars enjoying sharing these details, others prefer to stay as private as possible. Fabrizio seems to be part of the second group. He doesn’t share much information about his personal life. He likes to keep all of the focus on his work.
7. He’s A California Native
Lots of aspiring actors are willing to risk it all for a chance to live in Los Angeles. Luckily for Fabrizio, this is something he’s never had to deal with. Fabrizio was born and raised in L.A.. In a lot of ways, being from L.A. has given him a bit of an advantage in his acting career. Already being in L.A. means that he has easier access to opportunities as they become available.
8. He Has An Old YouTube Channel
Fabrizio isn’t a YouTuber by any means, but he has an account on the platform that he started back in 2013. It appears that the channel was created to share clips and reels of his work. However, he hasn’t uploaded any content since the summer of 2014. At the moment, the channel has only 125 subscribers.
9. He’s Worked With Brad Pitt
At an early age, Fabrizio got the chance to work with one of the best-known people in Hollywood, Brad Pitt. The two worked together on the 2013 film, World War Z. Fabrizio says he was really excited about the opportunity and to work with Pitt and added that being on set with him was inspiring.
10. He Supports Black Lives Matter
On June 2nd, Fabrizio showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement by posting a black square in solidarity with Black Out Tuesday. This show of support comes in the wake of recent protests against police brutality and other forms of injustice. Like Fabrizio, many celebrities and social media influencers have been using their platforms to raise awareness to the cause.