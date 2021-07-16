10 Things You Didn’t Know about Faiz Baloch

Faiz Baloch is yet another TikTok star who has gained his fame and popularity on the app that people either love and use regularly or literally do not understand in the least. He’s famous for his short clips and videos, and he is working his fame to see where else it can take him. He has more than 10 million followers on this app, more than 7 million on Instagram, and he’s not slowing down any time soon. Here’s everything you need to know about him.
1. He is Young
He might not be nearly as young as many of the other kids who are making a name for themselves on the internet, but he’s still young. He’s only in his 20s, and he will be for another two years. He was born in 1993, which makes him a solid decade older than most of the famous TikTokers, but he’s still quite young.
2. He is From Mumbai
He was born and raised in Mumbai, and he is Islamic. His family is from the state of Maharashtra. It’s located in India, and he was raised there his entire life. He’s practiced his religion there, he went to school there, and he learned how to be funny, how to dance, and how to make his life what he wanted to make it while he grew up in the area.
3. He is an Influencer
At the end of the day, he is an influencer. He has millions of followers across his many social media apps, and that means he can make his living by posting photos and videos. He can collaborate with brands and companies, and he gets to charge them a premium to share their brands on his own social media site. At the end of the day, it is not a bad way to earn a living.
4. He Loves to Dance
If you follow him online, you already know he’s a dancer. He loves to dance, and he enjoys the time he gets to practice different moves immensely. It’s one of the biggest reasons he went viral, and people love it when he posts a video in which he dances.
5. He Works Out
He is a guy who enjoys his body, but he is also a guy who works hard for it. So many of the photos he posts are of him without a shirt on, which does make it clear to us that he enjoys his time topless. He works out, and he is proud of his body. He should be.
6. He is a Positive Thinker
If you need to know anything about this man, it is that he is a positive thinker. He is always looking for the best in everyone, and he is happy to spend his time focused on what is good, what works, and how he can positively influence those around him. It works well for him, and we do appreciate his candidness and his honesty.
7. He Loves his Friends
He spends a lot of time with his best friends, and he also shows a lot of appreciation for them. He routinely refers to them as the best, he makes sure that they know he is serious about their friendship, and he is happy to show them off and work with them online.
8. He is Private
He is not someone who overshares his personal life. He lives his life in the public eye, but he is good about keeping the most important details private and to himself. He’s not oversharing or giving too much away, which means he gets to lie down at night knowing that he has protected what is most important to him.
9. He is Faithful
Faiz’s faith is exceptionally important to him. So many people are faithful in that they say they love their faith and religion, but they rarely talk about it, share it, or spend time practicing. He puts his money where his mouth is, and he practices his faith and religion devoutly. He also shares it with his followers in a way that makes it clear without making it feel as if he is pushing anything on them.
10. He Loves Horses
If he grew up riding, we don’t know anything about it. What we do know is that he is a young man who loves to spend time with horses. He has a special place for them in his heart, according to a photo he shared on Instagram at one point during the summer of 2021. They are beautiful creatures, and many people feel the same.