Having a large social media following comes with lots of perks, but it also comes with lots of responsibility. This is a lesson that Faizal Siddiqui has learned the hard way. The popular TikTok user recently got his account suspended after he was accused of glorifying acid attacks aimed at women who reject advances from men. Going viral may seem like the end goal, but it’s definitely not a good look when what you end up going viral for potentially ends your career. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Faizal Siddiqui.
1. He’s Signed To A Management Team
Faizal is one of the biggest social media stars in India so it only makes sense that he would work hard to continue to build his brand. One of the best ways to do that is to sign with an agency that has experience in working with social media influencers. He is currently being managed by a company called Idiotic Media.
2. He’s Located In India
It’s not always easy for social media stars to gain international success. However, Faizal has been working towards that. He is currently located in Mumbai, India where he was born and raised, but he’s build a support base that includes people from all over the world. There’s no word on whether or not Faizal has any plans to ever live outside of the country.
3. He Speaks Multiple Languages
If you took a foreign language during school, you know just how difficult it can be to learn another language. However, depending on where in the world you live, learning another language is just par for the course. In Faizal’s case, he’s been able to learn severn languages. He speaks, Arabic, Hindi, English, Russian, Marithi, and Urdu.
4. He Works With Big Brands
These days, having a large following is about more than just popularity, it can also translate to some serious money. Thanks to his success on social media, Faizal has gotten the opportunity to partner with some major brands as an influencer. Some of the companies he’s worked with include Lays and Pepsi. Moving forward, though, it is likely that many brands will opt not to work with Faizal admit this new controversy.
5. He Has A Big Instagram Following
TikTok isn’t the only social media platform where Faizal has found success. He also has a pretty substantial following on Instagran with just 446,000 followers. Although TikTok has been his primary platform, he will likely start posting more content on Instagram now that his TikTok account is inactive.
6. He’s A Fan Of Bollywood
As the name suggests, Bollywood is essentially the Indian version of Hollywood. Like many other people in India and other nearby countries, Faizal is a big Bollywood fan. Bollywood is the largest producer of Hindi films, and has given rise to some of India’s biggest stars. Bollywood is also based in Mumbai which is where Faizal lives.
7. He Apologized For His Actions
After all of the backlash that Faizal received in regards to his ‘acid’ video, he decided to issue an apology via his Instagram account. The caption for his post read: “My Intention was never to hurt anyone in any Capacity. As a social media influencer, I realize my responsibility and apologize to anyone who was offended by the video”. Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t look like most people are willing to accept this apology.
8. He Could Be In Legal Trouble
Not only has Faizal’s acid video damaged his social media presence, it could ultimately land him in legal trouble as well. Many people have suggested that Faizal should have legal action taken against him due to the content of the video.
9. His Actions Got TikTok Bad Reviews
Faizal’s actions have also hurt the reputation of the TikTok platform as a whole. Many people have given the platform 1 star ratings on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store to show their disgust with the type of content Faizal was allowed to post. There’s a very good chance TikTok isn’t very happy about that.
10. He’s Into Fashion
Faizal is definitely the type of person who cares about how he looks and puts effort into his appearance. He’s a stylish guy who seems to really appreciate the casual look. He loves to express himself through the clothes he wears by putting different outfits together.