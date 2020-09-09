Fan Builds Real Hulk Hands That Can Smash Through Brick Walls

Let’s all be honest and say that at one point or another we’ve looked at the old Hulk hands that were inspired by the movie and thought that they’d be cool to use to beat someone with if only because they were made out of foam and it would be highly satisfying while not fatal and therefore construed as murder. Of course, someone had to come up with a way to top this and create something that could not only crack a person’s skull open but also break just about whatever they were put up against. Some of the tests were impressive to be certain, while others were kind of ‘meh’, especially since a portion of a brick wall that hasn’t been properly set isn’t quite as impressive as a person might think. Plus, cinderblocks aren’t really that tough when measured against metal, and as a result, the breaking of said cinderblocks with the lead Hulk hands was likely kind of satisfying, but not as impressive as a person might think. What would have been really impressive would have been if the person wearing them had been able to punch forward with them and thereby really show what kind of force it would take to batter something down. Raising your arms to gain the added benefit of gravity is great and all, but it’s about the only way to make these 35-lb. Hulk hands really work the way that the creator wanted since trying to punch or swing 35 lbs. in one hand isn’t impossible, but it’s very tiring.
A person doesn’t generally think of how much their own hand weighs since to many people the weight of bone, muscle, and the surrounding tissues are built up over the years and a person becomes used to them since the weight is balanced and familiar. But adding another 35 lbs. to this is easy to notice and much harder to manipulate, and punching outward is nearly impossible unless one has the kind of upper body strength that’s required to do so. The Hulk is known for punching through solid objects on a regular basis when he needs to in the comics and in the movies, but in reality, these lead hands would probably tire out a professional strongman after a couple of big swings since moving that kind of weight, indeed just lifting it for long enough, would tire out anyone. The idea was sound, but it does feel as though the creator didn’t realize just how heavy these things were going to be until he finally got his hands into them and figured out that yes, solid lead is extremely heavy and lifting it is difficult unless you’re a professional lifter or simply that strong, to begin with.
The hands are still pretty cool and it’s easy to think that they could cause a ton of damage if one could find a way to get used to lugging around the weight. But in a fight, these things would be all but useless unless a person was able to get an opponent to sit still, which would be all that was needed to deliver a powerful and devastating coup de grace. The only reason these hands are that cool is the novelty of it, to be honest since if a person tried to take these into a serious fight, and no, I’m not advocating this, they would find themselves worn out just by lugging them around to start with, and would probably end up breaking their own arms eventually from trying to swing at someone, since the bruising that could be seen on the creator’s arm is an indication that padding is needed when handling these things, and gloves just aren’t enough. If someone did get clobbered with them then it’s easy to think that they would be out for the count, possibly for good. But getting to that point would be a monumental task all on its own.
The Hulk is definitely one of the more popular characters from Marvel comics that have been able to inspire people over the years, and his destructive power has been put on display more than once as its a huge part of his character. Whatever Hulk gets mad at he smashes, and whatever the Hulk smashes usually doesn’t last past a few hits. This is a character that, in a movie has ripped a cop car in half with his bare hands and then used each half as a weapon against his opponent. He’s also managed to bend a tank cannon, somehow, until it’s aimed back at the helpless operator inside the tank. Some of the feats that the movies have depicted Hulk performing have been kind of silly, but his patented ‘Hulk, smash‘ has always been great since it’s been one of the best attacks in history.