Fan-Made Infinity Sage Trailer Turns the MCU Into a Horror Movie

Maybe there’s too much drama to see the horror, or maybe it’s the intense action that doesn’t allow for all of us to see it, but there’s still props to be given for this edit since it had to have taken a while to find the scenes and to piece them all together in this clip. Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb might not fully agree with my assessment but it’s not needed really since we’re all going to have our own perspective on whether or not the MCU will ever be capable of a full-on horror feel. As far as horror and the MCU however one could easily state that it’s not the same as a hack and slash or cerebral horror flick since there’s not quite as much suspense and for a good reason: one way or another people know that the Avengers are going to win. That’s the one spoiler that kind of ends up negating any idea that an MCU movie will ever end without any sign of hope, with a few exceptions of course. People were rightfully shocked when Infinity War ended as it did, especially considering how it looked as though Thor had just saved the day. But there was also the indication that the Avengers, those of them that remained, wouldn’t take that defeat lying down and would find some way to turn it around, which they did. This is a big reason why horror movies and action movies are so different, and why, like it or not, the MCU might have horror elements in it without a doubt, but it will almost never be considered as being beholden to the horror genre. What’s still to happen with the Doctor Strange sequel might prove to be yet another exception, but despite this very cool edit, there are still more dramatic scenes than horror-filled scenes.
Horror and action can definitely exist in the same movie, but depending on which is shown in greater detail really paints the picture as to what the movie is going to be known as. The MCU is action and drama, hands down, with splashes of horror here and there to add to the experience and increase the intensity, since the Age of Ultron scenes and the idea of what Mysterio showed to Peter Parker in Far from Home were elements of horror that worked beautifully in the movies, but were elements and part of the main plot points, not the entire point. One of the most horrific moments in the MCU was watching the Avengers realizing they’d lost, which came as more of a blow because it meant that half the known galaxy had suffered as well considering that Thanos didn’t limit his scope to earth. The mad titan took out half of all life, decimating entire populations, but still leaving billions alive on earth if one really thinks about it. Of course no one would see that as a win since it’s not, especially when the total number of lives lost wouldn’t stop at the billions that were instantly winked out as though they’d never existed, turned to ash on the wind. What’s really horrific is to imagine the number of suicides and deaths that came after as a result of the Snap, as people were unable or unwilling to deal with the loss. Now THAT’S horror.
So far in the MCU the major themes have been protecting the innocent as well as the heroes can, failing at certain times and feeling the intense mental and emotional pressure from it, and attempting to cope with the fallout that the heroes’ decisions create. It’s never as perfect as the good guys beating the bad guys and then going home at the end of the day, and the MCU has showed this in a very big way, which is perhaps one reason why the elements of horror that can be seen in many movies are actually more realistic than people realize. Those instants might come from moments that are as unreal as it gets, but the emotional impacts they deliver are every bit as real as it can get since the feelings of loss, regret, guilt, and being unable to cope are very real elements of the real world that people feel every day. Perhaps that’s the biggest edge that the MCU has had on DC in the movies, that undeniable emotional impact that keeps people from thinking that it’s just a movie, that it’s nothing but entertainment. Of course both of those things are true, but being able to relate to the emotions being felt on screen still goes a long way with an audience, and the horror of what comes after a battle, the rebuilding, the taking stock of what’s been lost, is something that many people today would be able to say they’ve felt in one way or another. Eduard Varnham of the CheatSheet takes this topic a little further.