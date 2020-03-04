Fan Trailer Imagines a Batman: Three Jokers Comic Book Movie

Batman is usually plagued by just one Joker, but imagine if he had to deal with three. The Bat family would come in handy just then, but as much of a fan as Batman is of planning, and as chaotic as the Joker, any of them, can be, the only one that would likely be outclassed at this time would be Arthur Fleck, since he’s still a fledgling Joker and has yet to really come up with the elaborate and extremely deadly schemes of the other two. Heath Ledger and Jared Leto’s Joker’s were both planners, they were both crazy, and they both knew how to go megaton at the drop of a hat. The big difference however is that Ledger’s was definitely crazier while Leto’s was more of a thug trying to act insane. Fleck on the other hand would undoubtedly be the follower as he would use the madness of the other two in order to find his way and assume his role as a leader of the masses that were crying out for someone that could show them how to strike back against the rich and the privileged. Ledger is the guy that takes things too far in the name of chaos, while Leto is the Joker that invites a sort of ordered chaos that has a point and a purpose but isn’t the dynamite that Ledger’s is and doesn’t blow in all directions. Richard Pulfer of Screenrant has more to say about the matter.
If a trio like this was able to work with one another the Batman might find that he wouldn’t be able to stand against them without a massive amount of planning and the hope that these Joker’s didn’t know who he was or how to really strike at him. For so long the Joker and Batman have been two of the most bitter enemies in the DC universe, in the entire realm of comics really. But the idea is always that if Batman has enough time to plan then he can take down anyone. Can he do it on his own though? Can he really fight on three fronts without worrying that one of them might come back at him at the worst possible moment? The Joker is unlike many enemies in that he doesn’t have any powers and yet he’s so inherently dangerous that it’s impossible to dismiss him outright. For years now he’s been a serious contender for Batman and while he can’t really fight as well and relies so heavily on guns, knives, and other weapons that are far more powerful, he’s still been more than a match for Batman on many occasions.
So seeing three Joker’s come together would indeed be a feat, even if Ledger was still around, but it would also be something that might spell a serious beat down for Batman, or at the very least a massive headache that wouldn’t be solved that easily. With Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and even Batwoman and possibly Huntress in the mix it would be more than reasonable to think that the tide would turn quickly and the Joker’s would have to find other allies aside from their varied thugs to stand against the Bat family, who would mow through the lot of them without much trouble. But if there were other enemies, if the three Joker’s could convince other high-powered individuals to join the fight, then it would likely be a true fight that would go on for a while and favor neither side until it was determined just whether or not Batman had really prepared as much as he could, or if he’d somehow slipped up in his calculations. It can happen, not even comic book characters get to be perfect all the time. Plus it would be a little more entertaining to see the Bat family pressed just a bit as to how to come out of a situation without getting pummeled or otherwise damaged. Let’s be fair here, some of the enemies that Batman has accrued throughout the years would no doubt love to see him driven into the ground, and might even have less issue teaming up with someone than they would with finally getting back at Batman in a decisive manner. Three Joker’s working in tandem could probably make that happen.
As I mentioned though, Arthur Fleck is the newbie to this trio, and unless the movie that’s likely desired at this point would introduce him some time later, when he’s come into his comfort level as a criminal, he’d be the biggest liability. Even Ledger and Leto, crazy as they both acted, might have an issue with the spontaneous laughing that Arthur was known for. Likely as not Ledger’s character would think this was funny, while Leto’s might actually be annoyed. All in all though it would be an interesting movie idea, but that’s all it will ever be.