Fans are Jacked up To See Paul Dano’s Riddler After Art Leak

Expectations are definitely rising for The Batman after fans had a chance to see what Paul Dano’s character, The Riddler, is going to look like when the movie finally arrives. To be sure, the character looks like a walking advertisement for BDSM, but people are going nuts over it at the moment since they think that it exemplifies what a serial killer should look like, especially when it comes to the story on display. It is a creepy look and The Batman does appear to be going for a darker vibe, but if anyone has noticed, expectations are starting to reach for the roof with this movie. That might not be a bad thing if the movie can deliver on the promises that are being made with every view that’s been given so far, but the track record for movies being hyped up to such a degree and then crashing like a stone isn’t what a lot of people would call a good thing since like it or not, giving a movie too much hype before it’s even out makes it nearly impossible to satisfy the fans that are looking for something phenomenal and instead end up thinking of that something as good but not great. Like always, I could be wrong and The Batman could wow a lot of people when it finally releases, but my bet is that it won’t, and I’ll explain why. It’s not hard to figure out really, especially when the hero has already been given so many different appearances on the big screen and his villains have been given a couple of different looks over the years. But getting excited for The Batman is akin to when people were excited for Batman Forever, then Batman and Robin, then Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and of course Justice League. People psych themselves up for these movies and then when the release finally comes, they’re either so invested that they dare not say anything against it, or they end up feeling dejected since it wasn’t what they were expecting.
As far as the Riddler’s new look goes, it’s all good to take a villain and redo their look so long as it doesn’t end up being so far out of bounds that it kind of ruins the whole point of the villain. To be fair, the Riddler’s costume could be just about anything and it would be fine since unlike villains such as the Joker, who kind of demands a clownish look, or Killer Croc, whose name describes his ability and his look, or even Poison Ivy, whose look and abilities are described, the Riddler is could be just as mysterious as his name implies. He could wear just about anything and still keep the name since his activities are what define him, not his outfit. But going nuts over an outfit that could have come straight from the movie Seven, or perhaps Pulp Fiction, is a bit odd, even if it’s up to the fans to decide what they like and what’s a little too awkward. The fans are the ones that will make a movie sink or float after all since their patronage to the local theater or to a streaming site will determine how great a movie really is. But every now and then the fans head off in a direction that doesn’t make a lot of sense to some folks and is awkward to the point of wondering what so many people are seeing in something that others aren’t. Fans appear to want to see more of Paul Dano in this new outfit, so hopefully The Batman won’t disappoint. There’s also the realization that the Riddler is going to be a serial killer, so one has to wonder how many other things are changing in the Batman mythos for this movie since the car is a little more down to earth and the bat suit is also a bit different.
Every time that Batman is brought to the screen there’s something either drastically different or at least a little different, so imagining what this next movie is going to be like is a little difficult at this time since what we’ve been shown is unlikely to be everything that will be seen. right now a lot of fans are loving what they’ve seen so far and while that’s a good start to the overall reaction that the movie is going for it’s also advised to think that at some point the hype is going to be a little too great and the expectations will have to be dragged back to a reasonable level. If that happens though it will be amazing since people have been ready and willing to see what Robert Pattinson is going to be able to do with this role. Like always, we’ll have to see what happens before deciding whether to praise it or explain what doesn’t work and why.