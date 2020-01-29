Fans Notice Spooky Connections Between Coronavirus And Resident Evil

It almost feels as though one should mention to Dylan Chaundy of We Got This Covered that just the act of pointing out any connection between Resident Evil and the current coronavirus that is worrying so many people is kind of a bad idea. Too many individuals the world over are bound to become paranoid about just stepping outside for fear of what could happen to them in any given situation, this is just one more point of anxiety that isn’t needed. The ‘spooky’ connections between the disease and the movies and games however are kind of laughable since thinking that Raccoon, as in Raccoon City from the franchise is connected is coincidence since there’s a missing ‘c’ in coronavirus which doesn’t exactly negate that possibility but definitely lessens it. Plus, the biological research lab that has the same logo as The Umbrella Corporation from the game at least doesn’t hide what they’re doing, so far as anyone knows, while The Umbrella Corporation was said, in the story, to be a pharmaceutical company and quite harmless despite what the fans already knew and had figured out early on in the game. Apart from that there’s really no other link between the two despite the fact that there is a city that’s been quarantined in an attempt to keep the virus from spreading.
The panic about this virus is that it will of course spread from one person to another and will continue to travel, spreading itself again and again as the statistics, that say that roughly 3 to 4 out of ten people can die if they contract a more serious strain of the virus, are scary enough to send people into full panic mode if they so choose. It’s true that diseases are scary since there’s no real way to defend against all of them apart from locking yourself in a germ-proof vault that’s completely self-sustaining and can keep a person away from the outside world. But at this point the coronavirus is something that is still being studied and given a lot of attention so as to lessen the effect on those that are infected. Many strains of this disease are not as lethal and can be weathered fairly easily, but there are those such as MERS, Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome, that are very serious and need to be handled before they can cause a serious outbreak. The panic induced by the spread of the coronavirus however has gone from being something of interest and possible to concern to a worldwide interest that has many people wondering just how far it’s spread at this point.
Sarah G. Miller Jiachuan Wu of NBC News have gone on to show that there have been very few cases of the coronavirus found in the US at this time but as a lot of people know there’s a good chance that there could be more, though how serious each of them will be is hard to say since the coronavirus appears to strike different people in different ways. The one thing that is fortunate since it might be a very dire side effect of the virus, is that it doesn’t reanimate those that pass away from it and turn them into flesh-eating monsters. That might have been a poor joke but given the nature of the article and the idea that people are so overly worried about this there’s a need to break the ice with a little levity now and again. At this point there have been an unfortunate number of deaths due to the coronavirus in its various forms, but the majority still leans towards the idea that it can be weathered much in the same way one fights a common cold since the symptoms are quite similar. Likening the coronavirus to Resident Evil however would no doubt freak out the more paranoid among us since people might start getting the idea that it’s an epidemic that will one day seek to wipe out the human race while the rich and powerful retreat to their bunkers and await the day that they can return topside and reclaim the world after it’s all said and done. Kind of dramatic, right?
Rest assured that while coronavirus is a bit of a concern it’s being handled by those that are doing their level best to insure that it doesn’t claim as many lives as it possibly can. Those that are taking on this current fight are hopefully bound to find something that will enable them to stem the spread of the virus and possibly keep it from becoming a serious issue that would need to be dealt with. As for comparing it to Resident Evil, yes it’s kind of interesting that the logos are the same, but beyond that, it’s kind of funny that anyone would bother.