Fast & Furious Spinoff About Charlize Theron’s Cipher In Development

It’s almost to the point where one should be thinking that the Fast and the Furious is kind of like an anxious child that is rapidly and furiously changing things around so that their good time can keep going and doesn’t have to end eventually. In fact, it almost feels as though someone gave Vin Diesel a blank check and said “go nuts” when it came to the Fast and Furious franchise since there are already a few more spinoffs that might be on the way, along with what could possibly be an origin story for Cipher. It’s enough to admit that it could be interesting to see what her origin might be like, as seeing how she came to be such a hateful individual would shine a light on her character. But at the same time, it’s time to start thinking of an endgame, and someone has to step in and tell the child at the center of this muscle car maelstrom that it’s time to pack it in. Fans might disagree since the money train has been running nonstop, but this story needs to have an endpoint at some point.

Cipher has the benefit of being one of the crew’s worst enemies since as a cyberterrorist she’s integrated into just about everything and can come up with a way to strike at Dom and his crew in a manner that could come from literally anywhere. That makes her a dangerous enemy that one would think someone would have taken out by now, but being paranoid and arrogant at the same time comes with its own perks since Cipher has been able to stay ahead of her enemies even when she’s been trapped and outsmarted somehow, since this type of character is bound to have one contingency after another, and while she isn’t exactly a fighter like everyone else, or hasn’t shown it that much, she’s not easily intimidated.

But giving her a movie, while it does make sense, is just another way to prolong the inevitable and possibly bring in a guest star or two that will give the movie a little more credibility. The fact is that despite having her own past, Cipher is still coming in late in the game and yet is being given a chance that few other villains have since the others have either been killed or no longer have a serious beef with Dom or his crew for various reasons. The villain from 2 Fast 2 Furious would be an interesting name to see return, but at the same time, he’s kind of small potatoes considering that Cipher is an international threat and could probably bury Carter Verone without even needing to be in the same vicinity. That kind of leaves Cipher as the last person standing since she’s one of the only enemies that Dom and the crew still have that’s at large and harboring a serious grudge. Finding out what makes this woman tick would, for the audience, be kind of fun, to be honest, but after that, it does feel as though she would need to retire by the next two movies since otherwise, this gives Dom and the others too much motivation to keep things going. Don’t think that they haven’t already given that some thought.

So yes, Cipher’s story would be intriguing to watch simply because there’s not a whole lot known about her at this time, and it could work as a movie that would tie into the franchise. But if that starts up something on its own, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if it did, then one can imagine that we’re going to be hearing about the Fast and Furious franchise until we’re all old and gray. Some might feel that way already since the franchise has already lasted a long while when it probably should have been good for a couple of movies, tops. Looking at the direction the story has gone in it’s fair to state that going from being street racers to independent contractors that are called when the fate of the world is in the balance is enough to make a person shake their head and wonder why the Fast and Furious doesn’t go full comic book and finally just go cavorting around with dinosaurs and giant robots.

Again, those are ideas that have already been floated, and while they might never happen, hopefully, they’re still bound to inspire something else that might be just as insane. There was a point at which this franchise was fun and people couldn’t wait to see each new movie that came out without dissent or the need to grumble and groan and wonder when it would end. But while there are still plenty of fans out there, a lot of people are wondering when this whole thing will finally run its course.

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


