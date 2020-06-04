In the 15 years since YouTube’s release, it has gone from being a place where people upload random videos, to a sophisticated content platform that has launched countless careers. One of the people who has benefited from YouTube’s growth over the years is FaZe Rain. The well-known YouTube her built a healthy following on the platform and currently has more than 5.3 million subscribers. He is known for creating a wide variety of videos that include gaming, challenges, and fun adventures. Rain has also built up a pretty impressive fan base on Instagram where he has 2 million followers. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about FaZe Rain.
1. He Likes To Spread Positivity
On the surface, Rain’s channel may seem like typical gaming content, but there’s much more to it than that. He’s actually more concerned with good vibes. While gaming is what he’s best known for, Rain truly hopes to use his platform to spread positivity to his viewers.
2. He Claims He Was Never Paid By FaZe
For those who aren’t familiar with FaZe, it is an esports/gaming organization made up of players from around the world. Although FaZe is a big deal in the gaming world, the company has had its fair share of controversy over the years, and it looks like those days aren’t behind them. Recently, Rain shared that FaZe has withheld money that was supposed to be paid to him. He said, “I’m negative $300,000 from FaZe. I have never ever gotten a dollar from this entire company.”
3. He Has Struggled With Mental Health
The topic of mental health tends to make people feel uncomfortable, but FaZe Rain has always been forthcoming about the issues and challenges he’s faced throughout the years. He has struggled with suicidal thoughts for much of his life and has spent time in and out of mental health facilities. He has also struggled with an anxiety disorder since he was a child.
4. He Was Kicked Out Of The FaZe House
It looks like the FaZe in Rain’s name won’t be there for much longer. At the end of May, he tweeted that he’d been kicked out of the FaZe House. However, he added that “It’s 100% my fault Don’t blame FaZe. Just need to figure myself out. I love you all & I’m sorry to everyone I hurt…I don’t want sympathy I wanna deal with this like a man and control my own fate. No one but me is responsible. FaZe just cares about me and I have a disorder where I can’t accept love. I’m truly so sorry.”
5. Gaming Started As His Escape
In addition to struggling with his mental health from an early age, FaZe Rain also had to deal with his father abandoning the family when he was around 10 years old. He started gaming as a way to cope with the things that were going on around him, and it turned out to be a very good decision.
6. He Wanted To Be A Vet
Video games aren’t the only thing that FaZe Rain loves. He’s also a huge animal lover and says that if he hadn’t gotten into gaming and YouTube, he would have loved to be a vet or do something else that involves caring for animals. In addition to being a vet, FaZe Rain also says that he used to dream about becoming a professional wrestler.
7. He Understands A Little Bit Of French
FaZe Rain was born and raised in Canada where French is one of the country’s national languages. As a result, he took French for several years in school. Although he never learned how to speak it fluently, he says that he can understand a good bit of the language.
8. He’s Not Religious
For lots of people, faith is at the core of everything they do. However, FaZe doesn’t consider himself to be a religious person at all. In fact, he says that he doesn’t believe in any particular religion. But he also adds that he’s very respectful of what other people choose to believe in.
9. He’s A Fan Of PewDiePie
FaZe Rain may be a huge YouTuber himself, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t a fan of other people on the platform. He even admits that he was a bit of a fanboy in his younger years. While he’s calmed down a bit, he still enjoys watching well-known YouTuber, PewDiePie.
10. He Played Basketball And Soccer
For the last decade or so, FaZe Rain has spent most of his time sitting in front of a console. However, before games became the focal point of his life, he actually used to be quite athletic. He grew up playing sports and says basketball and soccer were his favorite. Although he doesn’t play anymore, he’s still a big soccer fan.