10 Things You Didn’t Know about Felipe Neto

Felipe Neto is a man who might just be on your list of favorite online personalities. With more than 40 million people following along on his YouTube channel, it’s possible you are one of them. This vlogger and writer and comedian is one people love to follow, yet most don’t know much about him. You see him perform online, but do you know what he’s like, or where he grew up, or what he’s been up to in his life prior to his days as a famous blogger. It’s time to find out, though.
1. He is an 80s Baby
Felipe Neto was born in the 80s, which was a good time for kids to grow up. Despite everything that was going in the world at the time of his birth and childhood, he didn’t have to grow up constantly connected and accessible, and that is a positive for kids. It was a much simpler time to be a child, and it was a much better time to be a child.
2. He is From Brazil
He was born and raised in Brazil. During his birth, his family was living in Rio de Janerio, which is a massive city in South America. Despite the bad press the city often gets, it is lovely and there is a lot to offer there for those growing up in the area.
3. His Mom is Portuguese
The reason he is commonly referred to as a Brazilian-Portuguese man is because of his mother. While his father is Brazilian, his mother happens to be Portuguese, and he is able to maintain both citizenships in both countries. It’s a very cool thing to get to say that you have dual citizenship in your home country and another.
4. He is Very Popular
At the moment, he’s got more than 42 million subscribers on his own YouTube channel. Alone, this speaks highly of just how popular he really is. When you take the time to realize that this makes him the 36th most followed person on the site, it’s a huge deal.
5. He is Popular on Other Sites, Too
YouTube is not his only popular site. He is also famous on other sites, and he’s making a killing with the many things he’s been able to do on those sites. He has made it clear that he is everywhere. He has more than 25 million additional followers between Instagram and Twitter, and that is nothing to laugh at.
6. He is Politically Outspoken
He spends a lot of time focusing on just how much dislike he has for the president of his country. He is not happy with the job that Jair Bolsonaro is doing as the president of his country, and this online sensation has not hesitated to step up and speak his own concerns about the entire situation.
7. He’s Considered Influential
Time Magazine has a history of choosing people they find influential to feature in their publication, and they did choose Neto at one point. He was on the 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list, and he’s reveling in the fact that they chose him to be part of it.
8. He Was Accused of Being a Pedophile
The internet and social media were overflowing with videos, and he was accused of being a pedophile by many. He denied all the claims that he is involved in this type of disgusting behavior, but the videos kept being posted and he even had to send his mother away and hire security. He continued to deny the accusations while they were being hurled at him in what he calls a fake news campaign.
9. Police Recommended Charges
Following the accusations of pedophilia, it was recommended by police in Rio de Janeiro that charges are pressed against the social media star for ‘corruption of minors,’ and for ‘releasing material improper for children and teenagers on his YouTube channel and not limiting the age range of videos with language and content inappropriate for minors,’ to which he is fighting. His response was a simple one. He made, edited, and posted those specific videos prior to the date and time when YouTube introduced its stringent age restrictions.
10. He is Not Seeking Politics in His Future
While many believe that his intense dislike of his own president and his outspoken words are a sign of his own political future, he has said that he has no plans to enter the game of politics. He is happy where he is entertaining his 42 million fans and allowing them a glimpse into his own life.